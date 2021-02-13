Foreword

As supplement to this article, please note that Kiplinger has published an online slide-show detailing the latest 2021 65 S&P Dividend Aristocrats. The article entitled 65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2021 is by Dan Burrows a contributing editor.

While most of this collection of now 65 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats is too pricey to justify their skinny dividends, five of the top fourteen by yield live up to the ideal of offering annual dividends (from a $1K investment) exceeding their single share prices.

In the current market adjustment, it is now possible for these five, AT&T Inc (T), Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM), People's United Financial (PBCT), Amcor PLC (AMCR), and Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) to stay fair-priced with their annual yield (from $1K invested) meeting or exceeding their single share prices at this time. PBCT will merge with M&T Bank toward the end of 2021 and will leave the Aristocrat ranks and its generous dividend will be absorbed by the new entity. AT&T has announced a pending dividend cut near year's end and, thereafter, will be disqualified as an Aristocrat.

As we are well-past the anniversary of the 2020 Ides of March dip, the time to snap-up those three top yield Aristocrat dogs is at hand... unless another big bearish drop in price looms ahead. (At which time your strategy would be to add to your position in any of the three you then hold.)

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predict 14.29% To 40.72% Top Ten Aristocrat Net Gains To October 2022

Five of the ten top Aristocrats by yield were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based September 23 forecast for Aristocrats (as graded by Brokers) was 50% accurate.

Estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, produced the 2021-22 data points for the projections below. Note: target prices by lone-analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to September 23, 2022 were:

VF Corp (VFC) was projected to net $407.16, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 36% greater than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) was projected to net $270.99, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 48% greater than the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp (CVX) was projected to net $363.87, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 32% greater-than the market as a whole.

Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) was projected to net $250.67, based on target price estimates from twelve analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate is subject to risk/volatility 60% less than the market as a whole.

AT&T Inc was projected to net $243.40, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 22% less than the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp was projected to net $220.76, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 45% greater than the market as a whole.

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) was projected to net $207.36, based on the median of target price estimates from sixteen analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 23% greater than the market as a whole.

Realty Income Corp (O) was projected to net $181.11 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 52% less than the market as a whole.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) netted $172.10 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was projected to net $142.90, based on a median of target estimates from eighteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 29% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 23.59% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. The average Beta showed these estimates subject to risk/volatility 2% under the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs", even if they are "Aristocrats."

Top 50 Dividend Aristocrats By Broker Targets

This scale of broker-estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a measure of market popularity. Note: no broker coverage or single broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. These broker estimates can be seen as the emotional component (as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below). As noted above, these scores may also be regarded as contrarian.

Top 50 Dividend Aristocrats By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Stocks By Yield Are The October Dogs of The Dividend Aristocrats

Top ten Aristocrats selected 8/23/21 by yield represented eight of eleven Morningstar sectors. In first place was AT&T, Inc. [1], the lone communication services representative listed.

Two energy representatives placed second, and third, Exxon Mobil [2], and, Chevron [3]. Following in fourth place was the first of two healthcare representatives in the top ten AbbVie [4]. The other placed tenth, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) [10].

The technology sector Aristocrat placed fifth, International Business Machines Corp (IBM) [5]. Then, one financial services firm placed sixth, People's United Financial Inc [6].

Placing seventh, was the lone utilities representative, Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) [7].

One real estate firm placed eighth, Realty Income Corp [8], and finally, a consumer cyclical representative took ninth place, Amcor PLC, to complete these pre-October S&P Dividend Aristocrats top-ten, by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Aristocrats Showed 12.72% To 38.81% Upsides To September 2022; (31) On The Downside Was One -0.49% Loser

To quantify top-yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig-out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 2.57% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced, of Top Ten Dividend Aristocrats To October 2022

Ten top Aristocrats were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Aristocrats selected 9/23/21 showing the highest dividend yields represented eight of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated The 5 Lowest-Priced Of Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Aristocrats (32) Delivering 15.90% Vs. (33) 16.31% Net Gains by All Ten by September 23, 2022

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Aristocrats kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 2.57% less gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The eighth lowest-priced Aristocrats top yield stock, Chevron Corp, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 26.29%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield Aristocrats for September 23 were: Amcor PLC; People's United Financial Inc; AT&T, Inc; Walgreens Boots Alliance; Exxon Mobil Corp, with prices ranging from $11.82 to $57.08

The five higher-priced top-yield Aristocrats for September 23 were: Realty Income Corp; Consolidated Edison Inc; Chevron Corp; AbbVie Inc; International Business Machines Corp, whose prices ranged from $67.78 to $136.73.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, however, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

If somehow you missed the suggestion of the five stocks ripe for picking at the start of the article, here is a repeat of the list at the end:

The following 5 (as of 9/23/21) realized the ideal of offering annual dividends from a $1k investment exceeding their single share prices: AT&T Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, People's United Financial, Amcor PLC, and Franklin Resources. Not that AT&T and PBCT will fade from the nest Aristocrats list due to merger and T's announced dividend cut.

Price Drops or Dividend Increases Could Get All Ten Top Aristocrat Dogs Back to "Fair Price" Rates For Investors

Since four of the top ten Aristocrats shares are now priced less than the annual dividends paid out from a $1k investment, the following charts compare those four plus six at current prices. Notice the three top ideal dividend Aristocrats still are ideal even if their dividend payouts are halved as shown in the top chart. Fair pricing when all ten top dogs conform to the ideal is displayed in the middle chart. Finally, the dollar and percentage differences between current and fair prices are revealed in the bottom chart.

S&P500 Aristocrats Alphabetical by Ticker Symbol

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Aristocrats dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.