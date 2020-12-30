Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

Welcome to the September 2021 edition of the lithium miner news. September saw lithium prices significantly higher as demand outstrip supply. If investors had any doubt how strong demand is then September lithium price increases should put those doubts to rest. Pilbara Minerals spot price of US$2,240/dmt (spodumene 5.5%) for 8,000dmt was the icing on the cake, given the market price for 6% spodumene is US$1,025. An incredible result! What a great month for the lithium producers!

Lithium spot and contract price news

Asian Metal reported during the past 30 days, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices were up 24.73%. Lithium hydroxide prices were up 22.48%. Lithium Iron Phosphate prices were up 3.26%. Spodumene (6% min) prices were up 7.63% over the past month.

Fastmarkets (formerly Metal Bulletin) reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$19.50/kg (US$19,500/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$20.50/kg (US$20,500/t).

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence as of Mid-September reported China lithium carbonate prices of US$18,900/t (technical grade) and US$19,600 (battery grade), and for lithium hydroxide prices of US$21,150/t, and stated: "Escalating demand, and anxiety surrounding raw material supply, places additional upward pressure on lithium chemical prices in China; prices surge in the Chinese domestic market as supply issues remain unsolved."

Metal.com reports lithium spodumene concentrate (6%, CIF China) price of USD 1,025/mt, as of September 17, 2021. Note that Pilbara Minerals achieved a price of US$2,240/dmt (spodumene 5.5%) for 8,000dmt at their BMX auction in mid-September.

Lithium demand versus supply outlook

2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario, 2040 relative to 2020 - Increases Of Lithium 13x to 42x, Graphite 8x to 25x, Cobalt 6x to 21x, Nickel 7x to 19x, Manganese 3x to 8x, Rare Earths 3x to 7x, And Copper 2x to 3x

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence lithium demand v supply forecast

Another lithium demand v supply chart

UBS's EV metals demand forecast (from Nov. 2020)

UBS forecasts Year battery metals go into deficit

BMI forecasts lithium deficits growing this decade

Lithium market and battery news

On August 23 Mining.com reported:

Chinese iron ore miner to invest $164 million in lithium production. Chinese iron ore miner Hainan Mining Co Ltd said on Monday it would invest 1.065 billion yuan ($164 million) in a plant to make battery-grade lithium hydroxide as it looks to cash in on booming demand in the electric vehicle (EV) sector. The company said the project would be located in Dongfang in its home island province of Hainan, in southern China, and would produce 20,000 tonnes per year of lithium hydroxide...

On August 25 Marketplace reported:

Big batteries are key to the planet's future. But what's up with these Bolt fires?......Well, according to the GM announcement, it's a combination of manufacturing defects, and those two defects were a torn tab on the anode side and a folded separator. These are real manufacturing defects. They're not necessarily the materials themselves that are dangerous or worse than any other. It's just literally something that went wrong during the manufacturing of the battery pack.

Note: On September 20 Electrek reported: "GM says Chevy Bolt EV battery production has resumed, defect leading to fire risk is fixed."

On August 26 Pulse News Korea reported:

Posco Chemical to invest (US)$240 mn on key EV battery materials' plants in China......The Korean secondary battery materials maker said on Wednesday, the two plants will roll out high-nickel cathodes and precursors with an annual production capacity of 30,000 tons, each, from 2023.

On September 6 Bloomberg Hyperdrive reported:

BMW orders up $24 billion of batteries as EV demand grows.... EVs accounted for 11% of the company's first-half deliveries..... BMW's increased cell orders are spread across China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. and EVE Energy Co., South Korea's Samsung SDI Co. and Sweden's Northvolt AB.

On September 14 Bloomberg Hyperdrive reported:

A Tesla co-founder aims to build an entire U.S. battery industry. Redwood Materials, led by J.B. Straubel, is planning a massive new factory to move $25 billion of the battery supply chain from Asia to the U.S......At a cost of well over $1 billion, according to Straubel, the addition will enable Redwood to become a major U.S. producer of cathodes.

On September 15 Nikkei Asia reported: "Hyundai and LG start building $1.1bn EV battery plant in Indonesia."

On September 16 Nikkei Asia reported:

China's CATL invests $2bn in plant for new lithium battery. World's largest producer on pace to quintuple total capacity. Including joint venture locations, CATL plans to build or expand about 20 domestic factories and one in Germany, according to Chinese brokerage SooChow Securities. The company's total battery production capacity is projected to reach roughly 600 gigawatt-hours in 2025, or quintuple the level in 2020.

On September 16 Argus Media reported:

China's CATL, BASF to partner in battery CAM....Co-operation between the two firms will focus on battery cathode active materials [CAM] and battery recycling. The partnership is aimed at supporting both sides to achieve carbon neutrality and accelerating CATL's localisation strategy in Europe, CATL said.

On September 17 Benchmark Mineral Intelligence reported:

Lithium's price rally accelerates in September; Chinese carbonate up over 200% in 2021. Lithium price rises accelerated in the first two weeks of September as surging demand and raw material supply concerns combined to push Chinese domestic prices up to their highest levels since mid-2018......Technical and battery grade lithium carbonate prices increased by over 20% in the first half of September and are now up 188.9% and 215% respectively in the Chinese domestic market this year. Carbonate price increases are once again outpacing lithium hydroxide, last seen in Q1 2021, and could soon race ahead.

On September 21 Bloomberg Green released an excellent report:

There's a fortune to be made in the obscure metals behind clean power. The transition could require as much as $173 trillion in energy supply and infrastructure investment over the next three decades, according to research provider BloombergNEF, and will reverberate from lithium-rich salt flats in Chile to polysilicon plants in China's Xinjiang region. As electric vehicles supplant gas guzzlers, and solar panels and wind turbines replace coal and oil as the world's most important energy sources, metals like lithium, cobalt and rare earths are on the brink of rapidly accelerating demand, along with more familiar industrial materials like steel and copper.

Bloomberg primary energy supply by source forecast to 2050 (green scenario)

Bloomberg forecast for key metals needed for lithium-ion batteries

On September 22 Bloomberg Green reported:

Biden doubles climate pledge in test to spur global action. U.S. is now offering $11.4 billion to fight climate change.

On September 22 Businesswire reported:

Lilac Solutions announces $150 million Series B to scale lithium supply for the electric vehicle era..... Lilac has developed a new ion exchange technology to increase production of lithium from brine resources.

On September 25 Bloomberg Hyperdrive reported:

Mercedes-Benz plans $8.2 Billion European battery venture. Luxury-car maker buys 33% stake European cell venture. ACC is open for more partners to join battery consortium.

Lithium miner news

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

On September 2, Albemarle announced:

Albemarle begins third-party audit in Chile using IRMA's standard for responsible mining. Albemarle is the first lithium producer to begin the independent assessment, leading the way for transparency in lithium extraction operations

On September 13, Seeking Alpha reported: "Strike continues at Albemarle's Atacama plant after union nixes new contract."

On September 15, Seeking Alpha reported: "Albemarle, union reach deal to end strike in Chile."

Upcoming catalysts:

H2 2021 - 50ktpa Kemerton Lithium Hydroxide Plant converter in WA due for completion (60:40 joint venture between Albemarle and Mineral Resources Limited).

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM), Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (OTCPK:WFAFY), Covalent Lithium (SQM/WES JV)

On September 8, SQM announced: "SQM announced proposed offering of senior unsecured "green bonds"."

On September 13, SQM announced: "SQM announces issue and sale of US$700 million of senior unsecured "green bonds"."

Catalysts: H2, 2024 - Mt Holland production to begin (SQM/Wesfarmers JV) as well as their lithium hydroxide [LiOH] refinery.

Investors can read SQM's latest presentation here or my recent Trend Investing article on SQM here.

SQM (50%)/ Wesfarmers (50%) Kwinana 45,000 tpa LiOH refinery held via Covalent Lithium Pty Ltd (50/50 JV)

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium [SHE:002460] [HK: 1772] (OTC:GNENF) (OTCPK:GNENY), Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN] (OTCPK:MALRF), International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] (OTCPK:ILHMF)

On September 6, Mineral Resources announced:

Mineral Resources divests Pilbara Minerals shareholding Mineral Resources (ASX: MIN; MRL or the Company) wishes to advise that it has exited its 5.4% shareholding in Pilbara Minerals Limited [ASX:PLS], raising gross pre-tax proceeds of approximately A$328 million.

On September 21, International Lithium Corp. announced:

International Lithium Corp. to dispose of its stake in Mariana to Ganfeng for CAD$ 16.8m. The board of International Lithium Corp. is pleased to announce that it has agreed the sale of its remaining 8.58% stake in Litio Miñera Argentina S.A. "LMA", the company owning the Mariana lithium salar project in Argentina, and also to sell its other rights in the project, including the right to acquire a further 10% in the Mariana project. The legal entity acquiring is Ganfeng Lithium Netherlands Co., B.V., a subsidiary of the Company's partner Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd, and it will purchase the interest for about USD 13.16m (approximately CAD$16.8m) payable in cash. Immediately following the sale, ILC will repay to another Ganfeng subsidiary GFL International Co., Ltd an exploration loan taken by the Company from GFL in 2014 of USD 2.0m, plus accrued interest at 10% p.a. After repaying the exploration loan plus interest, ILC will be left with USD 10m (approximately CAD$ 12.8m) from the transaction.

Investors can read my recent Trend Investing article on Mineral Resources here and Ganfeng Lithium here.

Ganfeng's enormous and growing global lithium related assets

(Chengdu) Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. [SHE:002466]

On August 28, Market Screener reported:

Tianqi Lithium: China's Tianqi turns first profit in two years on lithium price rally.....Chengdu-based Tianqi said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange its net income was 85.8 million yuan ($13.3 million) for the first half of 2021, rebounding from a loss of 696.6 million yuan a year earlier. That implies a second-quarter profit of 333.7 million yuan, after a 247.9 million yuan loss in January-March, marking Tianqi's best quarterly result since the fourth quarter of 2018.....

On September 13, Mining Weekly reported: reported:

Tianqi Lithium revives plans for Hong Kong listing.....One of the world's top producers of lithium chemicals for electric vehicle [EV] batteries, Tianqi was looking to raise up to $1-billion in a Hong Kong flotation in 2018 but shelved the plans as lithium prices tanked and its liquidity situation worsened. Tianqi plans to use proceeds from the share sale to repay debt, expand capacity and boost working capital, the company said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, where it is already listed. It did not say how much it was looking to raise.

On September 13 Tianqi Lithium reported:

Tianqi Lithium started the work of issuing H shares and listing on the Hong Kong Exchanges. Tianqi Lithium will issue up to 20 percent of its total issued share capital on the Hong Kong Exchanges and allow underwriters to allocate an additional 15 percent of shares at the same offering price for 30 days after the date of listing.

On September 15, Market Screener reported: "Tianqi Lithium: Shenzhen-listed Tianqi Lithium wins Chinese regulator's nod for Hong Kong IPO."

Tianqi Lithium (51%)/IGO (49%) Kwinana LiOH refinery to produce 24ktpa LiOH by end 2022, 48ktpa to commission in 2024, then eventually reaching 96ktpa in the following years

Livent Corp. (LTHM)[GR:8LV] - Spun out from FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)

No news for the month.

Orocobre [ASX:ORE] [TSX:ORL] (OTCPK:OROCF)

On August 25, Orocobre announced: "Orocobre announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy." Highlights include:

"FY21 full year Net Loss After Tax of US$89.5 million impacted by US$74.9 million of Argentine tax rate changes and the effects of inflation and devaluation on deferred tax balances and tax losses.

Lithium prices are improving reflecting strong end market and customer demand.

Management of COVID 19 impacts has been highly effective.

Olaroz Stage 2 will be complete in FY22 and will deliver a significant reduction in cash costs and step up in volumes.

Naraha is near completion and awaiting lifting of COVID-19 travel restrictions for technical personnel to start commissioning.

Merger with Galaxy to deliver: A top 5 global lithium chemicals company. Highly complementary portfolio of assets. Industry leading growth profile. Synergies unique to this combination. Highly experienced board & management team. Enhanced scale and financial capacity."

On August 25, Orocobre announced:

Merger of Orocobre and Galaxy implemented. In accordance with the Scheme, all Galaxy shares have now been transferred to Orocobre and eligible Galaxy shareholders have been issued the Scheme consideration of 0.569 Orocobre shares for each Galaxy share held on the Scheme record date.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2022 - Naraha lithium hydroxide plant (10ktpa) commissioning (ORE share is 75%).

H1 2022 - Olaroz Stage 2 commissioning followed by a 2 year ramp to 25ktpa. When combined with Stage 1 total capacity will be 42.5ktpa.

You can read the latest investor presentation here. You can read my very recent Orocobre article here.

Orecobre's Olaroz lithium mine in Argentina (ORE owns 66.5%)

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTC:PILBF)

On August 26, Pilbara Minerals announced: "June 2021 full-year financial results." Highlights include:

"2021 Financial Year [FY2021] financial results reflect strong operational performance and improving market conditions in the second half of the year, resulting in a $58.4M improvement in cash gross margin to $46.2M (June 2020 full-year: cash gross cash margin loss of $12.2M).

281,440 dry metric tonnes (dmt) of spodumene concentrate shipped (June 2020 full-year: 116,256 dmt) at an average unit cash operating cost of A$519/dmt (CIF China) (US$389/dmt).

Positive EBITDA of $21.4M before depreciation and amortisation of $26.6M, write-off of non-cash acquisition costs of $17.1M and net financing costs of $29.1M (June 2020 full-year: EBITDA loss of $33.9M).

Statutory net loss after tax of $51.4M (June 2020 full-year: statutory loss of $99.3M).

Strategic acquisition of the neighbouring operation (previously Altura Lithium Operation) funded via a successful fully underwritten $240.2M equity raising.

Successful refinancing of US$100M Nordic Bond with a low-cost US$110M Finance Facility, on materially better terms.

30 June 2021 cash balance of $115.7M, inclusive of $16.0M of irrevocable letters of credit for completed shipments. Net debt position of $25.5M3."

On September 6, Pilbara Minerals announced:

Substantial increase in Pilgangoora Resource to 309Mt confirms its status as the world's premier hard rock lithium project.

On September 14, Pilbara Minerals announced:

Results of Second BMX Auction. Pilbara Minerals intends to accept the highest bid of US$2,240/dmt (SC5.5, FOB Port Hedland basis) for the intended 8,000dmt cargo. On a pro rata lithia basis inclusive of freight costs this is approximately equivalent to a price of USD$2,500/dmt (SC6.0, CIF China basis).....

Upcoming catalysts:

Q4 2021 - Ngungaju Operation (old Altura plant) set for staged restart.

2022/23 - Possible Stage 2 Pilgangoora Project (Pilgan Plant) commissioning timing to depend on market demand.

2022/23 - POSCO Downstream Joint Venture.

2022/23--> Possible plans for a JV with Calix to produce value-added lithium salts/chemicals.

Pilbara Minerals expansion guide - Can grow to be a 1 million+ tpa spodumene producer

Pilbara Minerals BMX auction delivers an outstanding result

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

On August 23, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV announced:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. announces the construction of its first lithium vanadium battery for Industrial Power Management Applications. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. is pleased to announce the construction of its first lithium vanadium battery for industrial power management applications. As part of its presence in the "circular economy" AMG is the world's leading recycler of vanadium products from industrial residues and waste. This expertise includes high purity vanadium-based electrolytes, the central component of vanadium redox flow batteries.

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

2021 - Progress on lithium projects in Zeitz, Germany and in Zanesville, Ohio, both in the planning stage.

2021 - Stage 2 production at Mibra Lithium-Tantalum mine (additional 40ktpa) planned.

2023 - Lithium hydroxide facility in Bitterfeld-Wolfen Germany with production set to begin in 2023.

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (LAC)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts:

2021 - Cauchari-Olaroz plant construction ongoing.

Late 2021 - Thacker Pass DFS.

Early 2022 - Thacker Pass construction planned to commence.

Mid 2022 - Cauchari-Olaroz lithium production to commence and ramp to 40ktpa. From 2025 a Stage 2 20ktpa+ expansion is planned.

2023 - Possible lithium clay producer from Thacker Pass Nevada (full ramp by 2026).

NB: LAC owns 49% of the Cauchari-Olaroz project and partners with Ganfeng Lithium (51%).

Investors can read my article "An Update On Lithium Americas."

Lithium miner ETFs

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) - Price = US$83.65.

The LIT fund was slightly lower in September. The current PE is 33.32. My updated model forecast is for lithium demand to increase 4.1 fold between end 2019 and end 2025 to ~1.2m tpa, and 10.0x this decade to reach ~3.5m tpa by 2030.

Note: A Nov. 2020 UBS forecast is for "lithium demand to lift 11-fold from ~400kt in 2021 through to 2030."

LIT Fund 10 year price history

Conclusion

September saw lithium prices significantly higher the past month.

Highlights for the month were:

Chinese iron ore miner to invest $164 million in lithium production.

GM says Chevy Bolt EV battery production has resumed, defect leading to fire risk is fixed.

Posco Chemical to invest US$240m on key EV battery materials' plants in China.

BMW orders up $24 billion of batteries as EV demand grows.

Redwood Materials, led by J.B. Straubel, is planning a massive new cathode manufacturing factory in the USA.

Hyundai and LG start building $1.1bn EV battery plant in Indonesia.

China's CATL invests $2bn in plant for new lithium battery.

Lithium's price rally accelerates in September; Chinese carbonate up over 200% in 2021.

Biden doubles climate pledge in test to spur global action. U.S. is now offering $11.4 billion to fight climate change.

Lilac Solutions announces $150 million Series B to scale lithium supply for the electric vehicle era.

Mercedes-Benz plans $8.2 Billion European battery venture.

SQM announces issue and sale of US$700 million of senior unsecured "green bonds".

Ganfeng to buy final percentage of Mariana Project from ILC for C$16.8m.

Tianqi Lithium: Shenzhen-listed Tianqi Lithium wins Chinese regulator's nod for Hong Kong IPO.

Merger of Orocobre and Galaxy Resources implemented. Aim to create a top 5 global lithium chemicals company.

Pilbara Minerals achieved a price of US$2,240/dmt (spodumene 5.5%) for 8,000dmt at their mid-Sept. BMX auction.

AMG announces the construction of its first lithium vanadium battery.

As usual all comments are welcome.

