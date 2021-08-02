VioNettaStock/E+ via Getty Images

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is an engineering and construction company that focuses on renewable-fueled projects (biogas and solar photovoltaic) as well as commercial energy management and conservation.

This $3.2 billion market cap company does not pay a dividend: I do not recommend it to dividend-hunters.

Four groups of investors may want to take a closer look at the company: those interested in a) ESG and renewables, b) infrastructure, c) government vendors, and d) investors considering lower-beta stocks.

Investors expecting additional quick capital appreciation should consider the stocks of other companies.

Ameresco will participate in the September 28, 2021 Oppenheimer ESG summit.

Operations Description

Ameresco offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy project solutions in the US, Canada, and internationally. These projects can include:

energy-efficient HVAC and lighting operations for buildings;

small-scale renewable-fueled plants that produce electricity, gas, heat, or cooling;

solar photovoltaic systems.

At the end of 2020, Ameresco owned and operated 130 small renewable energy and solar photovoltaic plants. These include biogas, production of which offers significant financial incentives in California. Biogas is gas produced from organic waste such as from dairy farms. When upgraded to pipeline-quality methane, it is defined as renewable natural gas.

Buyers of renewable gas include some large natural gas utilities like SoCalGas, a division of Sempra (SRE).

Second Quarter 2021 Results

For the second quarter of 2021, Ameresco reported the following results. All percentages are relative to 2Q20.

revenues of $274 million, up 23%;

net income of $13.7 million, up 213%;

GAAP EPS of $0.26, up 189%;

non-GAAP EPS of $0.34, up 79%;

adjusted EBITDA of $34.4 million, up 42%.

CEO George Sakellaris reported that the company grew its portfolio of operating energy assets by 33 megawatts equivalent (MWe). The company organizes results into four categories: projects, energy assets, O&M, and other. Charts showing the quarterly revenues and adjusted EBITDA contributions from the four categories are below.

Credit: Ameresco.com, Starks Energy Economics, LLC

Credit: Ameresco.com, Starks Energy Economics, LLC

Ameresco’s awarded project backlog at June 30, 2021 was $1.43 billion, and its contracted project backlog was $781 million for a total project backlog of $2.21 billion.

It has operating energy assets of 315 MWe and assets in development of another 376 MWe.

Projects place in operation during the quarter included an 11.7 MWe renewable natural gas asset and four solar installations totaling 19 MWe.

New contracts and agreements during the second quarter were signed with four entities: Fort Hunter Liggett in California, Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico, Fort Totten in New York, and Northwestern University in Illinois.

Guidance

Through the second half of the year, Ameresco expects to commission another 22-42 MWe of energy assets. It expects to invest another $115 million to $165 million in capital expenditures, most of which will use project finance debt.

The company provides the following guidance ranges for full-year 2021:

Revenue: $1.11-$1.16 billion;

Gross Margin: 18.5%-19.5%;

Adjusted EBITDA: $140 million-$150 million;

Non-GAAP EPS: $1.22-$1.30.

In the third quarter of 2021, the company has announced new contracts or joint ventures with Hannah Solar, Tarleton State University, the City of Seabrook, and a $950 million contract with the US Navy.

Macro

Global macro currents are many and diverse, from lingering Covid-19 concerns and economic shutdowns to the uncertainty around the Evergrande debt bailout by China’s government to the potential for a US government shutdown unless the debt ceiling is raised to the fate of the federal +$1 trillion and $3.5 trillion spending bills. The Biden Administration has emphasized green and renewables investments; Ameresco may benefit both because it is in this business and because it is a government vendor.

Energy Conservation Important

The recent rise in the price of natural gas increases foundational energy costs in two important ways. The first is direct, when natural gas is used for industrial, commercial, and residential heating. The second is nearly as direct: when natural gas is used as a generating fuel to make electricity. Although it competes with the price of coal in some regions of the country, many coal-fired plants have been shut down.

So higher natural gas and electricity costs makes energy conservation and energy use management — one of Ameresco’s fundamental businesses — more critical. The graph below shows the price of the month-ahead natural gas futures contract for the last ten years, in which the recent spike is obvious. (Month-ahead futures prices are used rather than spot prices due to the extreme ($24-$130/MMBTU) but short-term spot price outliers from winter storm Uri in February 2021.)

Month-Ahead Natural Gas Futures Price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, $/MMBTU

Left axis is $/MMBTU. Credit: Macrotrends.net

Competitors

Ameresco is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts and has competitors in several sectors, including numerous government contractors.

In utility-related engineering and construction, this includes companies such as Jacobs (J) and Quanta Services (PWR).

Biogas sector competitors include Republic Services (RSG), Waste Management (WM), and Montauk Renewables (MNTK), 90% of whose equity is held by insiders.

Utility-affiliated Renewable Projects: Ameresco works with and/or competes with the many utility providers of renewable/clean power such as NextEra (NEE), Exelon (EXC), American Electric Power (AEP), and many others.

Governance

At July 1, 2021, Institutional Shareholder Services ranked Ameresco’s overall governance a 8, with sub-scores of audit (2), board (6), shareholder rights (10), and compensation (5). In this ranking a 1 indicates lower governance risk and a 10 indicates higher governance risk.

On August 31, 2021, shorted shares were 3.0% of floated shares. Insiders own 8.3% of outstanding stock.

The company’s beta is a fairly low 0.42: its stock moves in the same direction as the overall market but less steeply.

Financial and Stock Highlights

Closing price on September 23, 2021 was $62.79/share, 82% of its 52-week high of $75.88. The closing price is 84% of a one-year target price of $74.45/share, or said another way, the current price has 19% upside to the one-year target.

Trailing twelve-month return on assets is 3.3% and return on equity is 12.3%.

This price gives a market capitalization of $3.2 billion; enterprise value is $3.6 billion.

Trailing 12-month EPS is $1.35/share. The averages of analysts’ estimates for 2021 and 2022 EPS are $1.30 and $1.53, respectively, for a forward P/E ratio range of 48.1-40.8.

Ameresco does not pay a dividend.

As of June 30, 2021, the company had liabilities of $1.29 billion including $305 million of long-term debt net of current maturities and $507 million of federal ESPC liabilities. Assets of $1.94 billion gave the company a liability-to-asset ratio of 66%.

ESPC refers to “Energy Savings Performance Contracts”. Quoting directly from Congressional Budget Office guidelines, “The Administration encourages federal agencies to use other types of financing — such as energy savings performance contracts (ESPCs) — to fund investments related to energy efficiency. Under an ESPC, a private party agrees to pay to design, acquire, install, and, in some cases, operate and maintain energy-conservation equipment — such as new windows, lighting, or heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems — in a federal facility. In return, the federal agency agrees to pay for those services and equipment over time, as well as for the vendor’s financing costs, on the basis of anticipated and realized reductions in the agency’s energy costs. Such contracts are examples of third-party financing, in which vendors privately fund investments for federal agencies.”

The three-year graphs below show the trajectory of Ameresco's stock price and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Data by YCharts

Ameresco had an average analyst rating in August from thirteen analysts of 1.7, or “buy” leaning toward “strong buy.”

As of June 29, 2021, the top four institutional holders of Ameresco’s stock were Swedish mutual fund management company Handelsbanken Fonder AB (6.6%), BlackRock (6.3%), Vanguard (5.8%), and Boston investment management firm Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo (4.1%). Some institutional fund holdings represent index fund investments that match the overall market.

As mentioned above, Ameresco will participate in the September 28, 2021 Oppenheimer ESG summit.

Notes On Valuation

The company’s market value per share is about five times its book value of $12.56/share, indicating very positive investor sentiment.

Its ratio of enterprise value to EBITDA is high at 27, well above the bargain range of 10 or less.

Negative and Positive Risks

The biggest risk for Ameresco is that it is subject to energy policy changes, spending, and even potentially a government shutdown (unless the debt ceiling is raised) because it is a vendor to the US federal government.

Additionally, its biogas and renewable projects depend on federal and state (especially California) financial incentives, which could change.

The inflation already underway in the US could further increase labor, materials, operations, and financing costs.

The company faces considerable competition in its various segments.

On the positive side, Ameresco’s business aligns with the current enormous government, utility, and corporate focus on renewables and energy conservation.

Recommendations

I do not recommend Ameresco to dividend investors.

While I think that Ameresco is well-positioned to serve its markets and is growing its more-profitable energy asset business well, it has high price/earnings and enterprise value/EBITDA ratios. Without a dividend, investors can expect returns only from capital appreciation, but that risk appears asymmetric to the downside because the stock has already appreciated so considerably, having tripled since early 2020.

Supply-demand metrics for government projects are opaque, although with higher natural gas prices, many organizations of all types will be interested in the energy conservation and cost control projects that are an Ameresco specialty.

Ameresco may interest ESG and infrastructure investors, as well as those who want a moderate-to-low beta stock in their portfolios. However, because so much of the company's business is government contracts or potentially low-return renewables projects (see, for example, BP's (BP) experience) I do not recommend Ameresco to investors who expect significant capital appreciation.