Kurgu128/iStock via Getty Images

Back in June, I suggested that consumer defensive company WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was over-valued and that it faced significant headwinds moving forward (see WD-40: Look Out Below). Since that time, the S&P 500 has outperformed WDFC by ~12%. However, the company still trades at a rather rich valuation level in my opinion (forward P/E=42x) while cost inflation pressures are rising. WDFC's 1.26% yield won't provide much support as interest rates are also rising: the 10-year Treasury closed Friday at 1.45%. Add it all up, and WD-40's growth profile doesn't justify a market valuation level higher than that of the S&P 500.

Source: July Presentation

Investment Thesis

WD-40's secret lubricant - and its iconic blue and yellow cans - have been a mainstay of American garages and workshops for over 60 years. Indeed, as the graphic above points out, WD-40's formula is so secret the company never even filed a patent to protect it.

"WD" actually stands for "water displacement" and you may have heard the old saying:

You only need two things in life: Duct Tape and WD-40. If it moves and shouldn't, use Duct Tape, if it doesn't move and should, use WD-40. Source: WD-40

US consumers are well acquainted with WD-40. I myself have two cans - a big one in the garage and a small one in my truck. As an engineer with a do-it-yourself mentality, I always want a can close by. That said, I would guess I've had both cans for nearly a decade - or possibly longer. They last even if frequently used. And while the pandemic induced "home renovation" craze has certainly benefited the company here in the US, the much bigger opportunity for WD-40 going forward is in continuing to establish itself as a global brand in developing economies. Nearly 60% of sales already come from outside the US and it is clear that is where the growth is:

Source: July Presentation

From that standpoint, WD-40 is an attractive opportunity for investors. However, it's not just sales that matter: its margin. And if I am correct, input cost pressures will likely prove to be strong headwinds for the company - at least over the next few quarters.

Cost Inflation

As most of you know, inflation is rising. For WD-40, it seems as though nearly all its input costs are rising: labor, freight, oil & gas, and even the price of its aerosol cans. WD-40 CFO Jay Rembolt discussed the inflationary challenges during the Q3 conference call in July:

Like many other companies, we're operating in a challenging supply chain and inflationary environment. We're experiencing rises in raw material, freight and wage costs, which are all driving higher input costs. We continue to adapt to these dynamic times, however, over the short- to medium-term, we expect to see continued pressure on gross margin.

Yet despite these challenges, Rembolt went on to say that the company is raising prices in many markets and reiterated "our gross margin target of 55% remains unchanged" over the long-term. However, having a target and meeting that target are two different things. I suspect it will take time for price increases to move through existing inventory and, as a result, the company's next few quarterly reports are likely to disappoint.

Indeed, Rembolt admitted:

On a dollar basis, our cost of business was up 39% compared to the same period last year. The increase was driven by both higher SG&A and A&P investments period-over-period.

A&P stands for advertising and promotion.

In addition, and very importantly, when it comes to producing a can of WD-40, there is obvious trouble ahead:

Source: July Presentation

Note the biggest input cost - petroleum - has been rising rapidly. Brent is at a multi-year high:

Source: Bloomberg

Meantime, the price of aluminum cans - the second highest input cost for a can of WD-40 - have been skyrocketing:

Data by YCharts

Earnings

Despite these headwinds, the Q3 EPS report was bullish. Revenue of $136.4 million was up 39% yoy while EPS of $1.52 was a $0.37 beat. Gross margin was 53.1% - down only 90 basis points yoy.

CEO Garry Ridge commented on the quarter and increased full-year 2021 guidance:

To reflect the strong sales results we experienced in the third quarter, we've increased our revenue expectations and believe that net sales are likely to be in a range of between $475 million to $490 million for the full fiscal year which reflects year-over-year sales growth of between 16 and 20 percent. As things get back to normal post the pandemic, consumer spending patterns will change again, and we expect consolidated net sales to grow in the mid to high single digits.

However, on the Q3 conference call reference earlier, note that Ridge said:

You heard that we are adjusting our 2025 revenue targets today to a range of between $650 million and $700 million, which reflects a compounded annual growth rate in the mid-to-high single digits and we believe we can successfully bring these targets within reach by the end of fiscal year 2025.

That was actually a downgrade of previous 2025 guidance for $700 million in revenue. But Q3 was a very strong quarter. However, that was clearly already reflected in the exuberant stock price run-up earlier in the year:

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Going forward, the consensus earnings estimates for WD-40 indicate tough yoy comparisons:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Indeed, the next three quarters are expected to show negative yoy EPS growth, which likely won't pick-up again until Q3 of FY2022.

Currently, WD-40 trades with a TTM P/E=38.7x, which is a slight premium to that of the S&P 500's P/E= 34.8x. However, given EPS expectations are for lower yoy results over the next few quarters, the forward P/E=42x looks expensive to me.

WDFC is expected to earn $5.73/share this year, and only $0.03 more in FY2022 ($5.76). From my perspective, that growth trajectory doesn't justify the stock's premium valuation given the significant cost headwinds outlined above. For FY22's earnings of $5.76, my fair-value estimate would be a 30x multiple - or $172/share. Yet the stock closed Friday at $228, or 32% higher than my fair-value estimate. In addition, I have my doubts that WD-40 will deliver the $5.76, as I suspect those estimates will be coming down as the increase in the price of oil and aluminum show no sign of slowing down.

The Dividend

WD-40 currently pays a $0.72 quarterly dividend. That's $2.88 on an annual basis and equates to a 1.26% yield. The quarterly dividend was raised 7.5% last December ($0.05/share). A similar increase this year would raise the quarterly to $0.76/share. That would be $3.04/share annually, or a 1.33% forward yield - still not very compelling.

However, considering the excellent financial results over the past year, management could surprise on the upside and reward investors with a ~10% dividend increase. If so, that would imply a $0.79/share quarterly, $3.16/share annually, and a 1.38% yield. Still not overly impressive as the stock price is simply too high relative to the dividend.

Summary & Conclusion

WD-40 is a great franchise and its 50/30/25 business model (gross margin, cost of doing business, and EBITDA, respectively, as a percentage of sales) is very attractive. And those are two reasons the company's stock has been a solid long-term performer. However, given the significant input costs headwinds the company is facing going forward, the stock's valuation level is still significantly extended in my opinion. That being the case, the risk/reward opportunity is currently not in favor of the investor as the macro environment for consumer defensive stocks is simply not attractive. WD-40 is a SELL.

I'll end with a three-year chart comparing the price of WD-40 versus the S&P 500 as represented by the (SPY) ETF: