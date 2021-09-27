Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 26

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

None

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Sep 27 (Ex-Div 9/28)

None

Tuesday Sep 28 (Ex-Div 9/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) 10/14 0.217 67.67 3.85% 9 CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) 10/15 0.265 21.12 5.02% 8 Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) 10/14 0.18 125.05 0.58% 5 Danaher Corp. (DHR) 10/29 0.21 324.5 0.26% 8 First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) 10/18 0.27 53.15 2.03% 9 FirstService Corp. (FSV) 10/7 0.1825 191.02 0.38% 7 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) 10/15 1.5 244.88 2.45% 5 Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR) 10/29 0.08 21.65 1.48% 8 Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) 10/13 0.52 69 3.01% 6 MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) 10/15 0.52 40.8 5.10% 6 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) 10/15 0.24 58.3 1.65% 8 STORE Capital Corp (STOR) 10/15 0.36 33.72 4.27% 6 Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) 10/15 0.83 190.8 1.74% 5

Wednesday Sep 29 (Ex-Div 9/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) 10/15 0.28 77.01 1.45% 8 Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) 10/15 0.14 15.02 3.73% 7 Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) 10/15 0.26 93.13 1.12% 9 ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) 10/8 0.2 77.05 1.04% 8

Thursday Sep 30 (Ex-Div 10/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) 10/15 1.59 226.41 2.81% 9

Friday Oct 1 (Ex-Div 10/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Dollar General Corp. (DG) 10/19 0.42 217.71 0.77% 7

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield AMERISAFE Inc. (AMSF) 9/24 0.29 2.1% Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 9/24 0.21 2.1% Baxter International Inc. (BAX) 10/1 0.28 1.4% Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) 9/22 2.87 1.3% Exponent Inc. (EXPO) 9/24 0.2 0.7% Genpact Limited (G) 9/24 0.1075 0.9% Open Text Corp. (OTEX) 9/24 0.2209 1.7% Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) 9/30 0.44 6.9% CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) 9/30 1 7.4% Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) 9/30 0.94 0.8% Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) 9/30 0.19 1.7% First Capital, Inc. (FCAP) 9/30 0.26 2.5% First Horizon Corp. (FHN) 10/1 0.15 3.7% Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) 9/30 0.11 2.9% Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 9/30 0.07 6.0% Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) 9/29 0.71 4.0% Global Water Resources Inc. (GWRS) 9/30 0.02434 1.5% Hooker Furnishings Corp. (HOFT) 9/30 0.18 2.7% H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) 10/1 0.27 4.2% Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) 10/1 0.15 2.7% Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) 9/30 0.33 1.1% ITT Corp. (ITT) 10/4 0.22 1.0% Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) 9/30 0.0451 2.4% Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) 9/30 0.61 0.7% National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 9/30 0.41 3.0% Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) 10/1 0.7 2.6% NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) 9/30 0.34125 2.2% Universal Display Corporation (OLED) 9/30 0.2 0.4% Prologis Inc. (PLD) 9/30 0.63 2.0% Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) 9/30 0.13 0.5% Regions Financial Corp. (RF) 10/1 0.17 3.3% Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) 9/30 0.18 2.9% Synovus Financial (SNV) 10/1 0.33 3.1% Western Union Company (WU) 9/30 0.235 4.6%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.