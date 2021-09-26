spukkato/iStock via Getty Images

About

Intuity Medical, Inc. (POGO) is a commercial-stage medical technology and digital health company focused on improving the quality of life and health of diabetic people with its comprehensive solutions. The Company was incorporated as Rosedale Medical, Inc. in April 2002, and changed its name in June 2017. The Company received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its first product, POGO Automatic Blood Glucose Monitoring System (ABGM) in April 2016. The POGO Automatic is the first and only FDA cleared ABGM that overcomes some qualitative limitations, including but not limited to portability, privacy, invasiveness, and waste management, of traditional blood glucose monitoring (BGM) and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices. The Company intends to attain market leadership in diabetes testing.

Product

The POGO ABGM is an integrated device comprising a BG monitor, and a 10-test replaceable cartridge. The cartridge presents a lancet and test-strip at the point of touch and retracts it after use, advancing the next lancet and test-strip.

The device automatically syncs with the Company's "Patterns" app that can connect to a smartphone or computer enabling personalized, data-driven insights, which can also be shared easily with a healthcare provider, or an optional one-on-one live third-party coaching service for a monthly fee.

Market

The 2020 National Diabetes Statistics Report of the CDC estimates that over 34 million people in the U.S. were diabetic in 2018, and the figure was estimated to increase annually by 5.6%. It was also estimated that there were 88 million people in the "prediabetes" stage in the U.S., all of them being prospective users of BGM systems. A 2019 report by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimated the worldwide diabetic population of approximately 463 million adults between the ages 20 and 79, resulting in diabetes related annual healthcare expenditures of $760.3 billion. A 2017 estimate of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) put the total cost of diagnosed diabetes in the U.S. at approximately $327 billion. Current ADA guidelines recommend regular, and multiple times a day, self-monitoring of BG levels by diabetes patients.

Market for POGO

Results from a March 2021 study commissioned by the Company with over 150 endocrinologists, primary care physicians (PCPs), and Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (CDCESs) show that over 78% of respondents found the POGO automatic device unique and extremely relevant to their practice, and 85% wanted to recommend or prescribe if it was priced reasonably or co-pay was available. Another study with 200 diabetic people found that 87% of respondents felt the device was as good as or better than their current system, and 83% wanted to purchase ABGM at reasonable out-of-pocket cost or co-pay availability. 75% of these respondents were also prepared to pay prices ranging between $13 and $27 more than their current co-pay. 83% of people wanted their HCP to write a prescription, while 75% were more likely to purchase POGO Automatic due to the Patterns app.

The Company, in its Form S-1, stated that it believes that,

As of June 2021, an estimated 51 million U.S. patient lives (which includes patients without diabetes) were covered temporarily or permanently by over 250 prescription and pharmacy benefit plans for POGO Automatic Cartridges.

The Company estimated a weighted average co-pay per prescription for Cartridges at $58, and has signed contracts with a leading integrated health care system effective September 2021, a leading Medicare Advantage plan effective August 2021, and are pursuing contracts with additional Medicare Advantage plans, Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) and commercial health plans.

Commercialization

The ABGM was launched commercially in February 2020 through the Company's online store, and since August 2021 in 20 territories through their healthcare professional prescription (HCP-Rx) sales channel. The product also became available upon request in Walgreen stores through a distribution agreement with AmerisourceBergen, and will be available similarly at CVS stores during 4Q-2021 through a distribution agreement with Cardinal Health. The Company is initially focusing on the U.S. commercial insurance and cash pay markets, and an employer sales channel called POGO 360 Diabetes Management Program. The Company has hired and trained a team of 24 people headed by a vice president, for the HCP-Rx channel that accounts for over 65% of the U.S. BG test-strip market.

Intellectual Property

As of 6/30/2021, the Company owned 43 issued U.S. patents of which 5 are design patents and 38 are utility patents, and 113 issued patents outside the U.S. of which 12 are design patents and 101 are utility patents. These patents also include claims directed to analyte meters, multi-test cartridges, body fluid sampling arrangements, control materials for use with analyte meters and related methods. The issued patents related to the POGO Automatic Monitor and the POGO Automatic Cartridges have expirations ranging between 2022 and 2034. The Company also has 13 pending non-provisional U.S. patent applications, and 18 pending foreign patent applications, which when issued would have expirations ranging between 2025 and 2038.

Financials

The Company filed a form S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 9/17/2021, to raise approximately $75 million from an initial public offering (IPO) of shares of its common stock, and has applied to list it on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "POGO." The Company estimates that proceeds from the IPO, together with its cash and cash equivalents of $43.2 million as of 6/30/2021, will provide a cash runway through 3Q-2022.

Risks

The Company is an "Emerging Growth Company" and "Smaller Reporting Company," and has elected to take advantage of reduced disclosure, reporting and compliance requirements expected of public companies.

The Company has incurred net losses and negative cash flows since inception, and had an accumulated deficit of $284.0 million as of 6/30/2021.

The Company took 14 years to develop its only product and get FDA clearance, and further 4 years to commercialize it.

Although the Company can probably take a leadership position with respect to the invasive BG testing market, new nano technologies with non-invasive systems are fast catching up the fancy of the diabetic population.

Bottom Line

After a limited online only launch in February 2020, the Company has now expanded the market reach through HCP-Rx and other large stores like Walgreen and CVS. The next few quarters will be critical for the company to achieve the intended leadership as its patents start expiring in 2022. We await further announcements regarding the IPO.