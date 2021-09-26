InMode: Wonderful Business With Deep Economic Moat

Summary

  • Five-year average YoY revenue growth of 72.50%, EBITDA growth of 338.00%, and EPS growth of 653.94% are jaw-dropping.
  • Profitability metrics (EBIT margin at 44.16% and Net Income margin at 44.34%) are impressive.
  • The market is underestimating their revenue growth potential from new product launches and international market expansion.
  • Strong balance sheet and pile of cash can support their growth and protect them during economic downturn.

Wide toothy smile on the face of the gorgeous, young woman. Expression of happiness.
Sofia Zhuravets/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is a leading medical device/technology provider. They develop, manufacture, and market minimally invasive technologies for plastic surgery, gynecology, and dermatology. I believe INMD presents a great investment opportunity for the growth-oriented investor because:

  1. The market is underestimating their revenue growth potential from new product launches and international market expansion.
  2. Strong balance sheet and a pile of cash will support their growth.
  3. Technological superiority and brand recognition provide a deep economic moat.

Impressive revenue growth trajectory

INMD has been very successfully filling the treatment gap between plastic surgery and laser procedures (shown below), and their growth track record has been impressive. The 5 year average YoY revenue growth of 72.50%, EBITDA growth of 338.00%, and EPS growth of 653.94% are jaw-dropping. However, based on their targeted demographic and international expansion plan, I don't foresee growth slowing anytime soon.

InMode

Source: Picture from their website

Graphical user interface, text Description automatically generated

Source: Slide from investor presentation

First of all, looking at their current global organization map and revenue distribution, they still have significant expansion opportunities in Latin America, Europe, and Africa (shown below). They continue to introduce new innovative products into the market, and this will positively impact the revenue growth in near future. Lastly, they are still aggressively expanding within the U.S. market, working closely with their existing base and adding surgically trained physicians to their network. Therefore, I believe the revenue growth of INMD will continue or accelerate in the foreseeable future.

InMode selling in 63 countries

Source: Slide from investor presentation

InMode Major Customers, U.S. market opportunity

Source: Slide from investor presentation

Amazing profitability, and it's improving

Their profitability has been amazing due to their products' technological superiority and brand recognition. These two provide a great economic moat. Also, EBITDA margin has been steadily improving over the past 5 years (3.56% in 2016 to 44.31% in 2021). Other profitability metrics (EBIT margin at 44.16% and Net Income margin at 44.34%) have been impressive as well. These profit margins illustrate the high product reputation and customer satisfaction that they maintain, as well as the strength of their marketing team. I believe the profitability will remain high in the foreseeable future, as they enjoy a deep economic moat. They also have 7 patents (14 pending patents) to protect their position.

InMode EBITDA Margin

Source: Graph from Seeking Alpha

InMode Stock Grade

Source: Table created by Author using data from Seeking Alpha

Strong balance sheet and pile of cash

INMD has an exceptional balance sheet. They have a pile of Cash & Short Term investment ($332.9 M), and negligible total debt ($3.8 M). Also, the current ratio stands at 8.90, indicating high liquidity. This strong balance sheet demonstrates the 1) cash generation ability of the business, 2) financial discipline of the management team, and 3) depth of the economic moat that they are enjoying. Their successful track record gives confidence that they will be able to maintain strong financial performance going forward. Furthermore, their comfortable financial position will support their domestic and international expansion, and this increased market size will support future revenue/earnings.

InMode Cash & Short Term Investments, Net Debt

Source: Graph generated by author using data from SEC filings

Intrinsic Value Estimation

I used DCF model to estimate the intrinsic value of INMD. For the estimation, I utilized EBITDA ($127.5 M) as a cash flow proxy and current WACC of 7.1% as the discount rate. For the base case, I assumed EBITDA growth of 35% (Seeking Alpha Estimate) for the next 5 years and zero growth afterwards (zero terminal growth). For the bullish and very bullish case, I assumed EBITDA growth of 40% and 45%, respectively, for the next 5 years and zero growth afterwards. Given their international expansion plan and management's execution capacity, I believe EBITDA growth of 40-45% is certainly achievable. Especially, the addition of a new product line to an already impressive current product line will only increase the likelihood of revenue acceleration.

The estimation revealed that the current stock price represents 15-30% upside. Given their strong balance sheet and profitability, they should be able to support their expansion plan to achieve this upside. Also, as the economy opens up, people will increasingly consider non-essential surgeries that they were not able to do in past year, and this trend will also positively contribute to INMD's revenue/earnings.

Price Target

Upside

Base Case

$167.87

-5%

Bullish Case

$198.75

13%

Very Bullish Case

$234.21

33%

The assumptions and data used for the price target estimation are summarized below:

  • WACC: 7.1%
  • EBITDA Growth Rate: 35% (Base Case), 40% (Bullish Case), 45% (Very Bullish Case)
  • Current EBITDA: $127.5 M
  • Current Stock Price: $176.5 (09/24/2021)
  • Tax rate: 11.5% (management expectation)

Risks

INMD's current valuation is at a very high level. P/E ratio (57.19), EV/EBITDA (44.63), and Price/Sales (22.92) are well above the sector median. However, given their strong revenue growth potential, strong business model, and exceptional management team, I believe this high valuation is justified. Given that their stock price soared in the past month (+42.54%), the stock may experience some pull back due to the profit taking. However, I believe the long term trend is upward for the foreseeable future.

Their product is a consumer discretionary, luxury item. Therefore, their revenue/earnings will trend with the general economic outlook and consumer's disposable income level. However, because of the technological superiority of the product, strong brand recognition, and robust balance sheet, I believe INMD should be able to outlast a temporary pullback in consumer spending, and come back stronger when the economy improves.

Conclusion

I believe INMD is well positioned within a profitable market space and has a substantial economic moat to protect their position. The improving economic outlook coming out of the pandemic, launch of new products, and international expansion will positively contribute to INMD's already amazing growth trajectory. High valuation is certainly a concern, but given the strength of their business, I believe it is justified. Also, they should be able to manage short term fluctuations due to macroeconomic conditions because of their strong balance sheet and cash generation ability. I recommend INMD for the growth oriented investor with a long term horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

