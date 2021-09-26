designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Research from Barclays and Novus published in October 2019 found that a copycat stock selection strategy that combines conviction and consensus of fund managers that have longer-term views outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.80% on average annually from Q1 2004 to Q2 2019.

Based on that rationale, we previously presented two trading models (in Article-1 and Article-2) that use the top 50 consensus stocks of 40 Large Hedge Funds (listed in Appendix A below), that historically outperformed the S&P 500. The iM-Top50(from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds all 50 stocks equally weighted and has a low turnover. The iM-Top10(from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds a subset of 10 stocks, also equally weighted, but with higher turnover which is rewarded by improved returns.

The performance simulation, and generation of trading signals, for these strategies is done using the platform Portfolio123 and reported below. For more comprehensive description of the 50 stock universe please refer to here.

Model Performance:

Note: iM-Top10VariableWeight(of 40 Large Hedge Fund) model will be released soon.

Trade Signals for 9/27/2021

iM-Top10 from 40 Large Hedge Funds Action Shares Ticker Name SELL 54 TDG TransDigm Group Inc BUY 43 CHTR Charter Communications Inc

iM-Top50 from 40 Large Hedge Funds No Trades

The models trade on the first trading day of the week. Trading signals are published on a weekly basis here on Seeking Alpha (subject to model trading and editor’s acceptance) and on iMarketSignals. Next update on Sunday 10/3/2021

Holdings for iM-Top10(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 9/24/2021

Current Portfolio 9/24/2021 Cash Flow Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date (AAPL) 241 10.49% $35,408 02/01/21 ($28,869) ($3,306) $144 $3,377 (DHR) 106 10.19% $34,397 02/01/21 ($28,797) $5,001 $56 $10,657 (FB) 91 9.51% $32,119 08/02/21 ($32,202) — — ($82) (INCY) 440 8.99% $30,360 08/30/21 ($33,529) — — ($3,169) (MA) 100 10.61% $35,816 02/16/21 ($29,373) ($4,884) $76 $1,634 (MCO) 92 10.25% $34,617 07/01/19 ($18,860) $1,559 $476 $17,791 (QCOM) 218 8.64% $29,186 08/02/21 ($32,635) — $148 ($3,301) (SGEN) 229 10.94% $36,947 09/13/21 ($34,730) — — $2,216 (TDG) 54 10.31% $34,799 08/23/21 ($32,564) — — $2,235 (V) 145 9.94% $33,581 12/07/20 ($30,865) — $139 $2,855

Holdings for iM-Top50(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 9/24/2021

Current Portfolio 9/24/2021 Cash Flow Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date (AAPL) 40 1.90% $5,877 01/04/16 ($2,109) $2,067 $245 $6,080 (ADBE) 10 2.01% $6,227 01/04/16 ($2,118) $2,765 — $6,875 (AMT) 22 2.01% $6,208 01/04/16 ($2,033) ($305) $371 $4,242 (AMZN) 2 2.22% $6,851 01/04/16 ($1,913) $2,037 — $6,976 (APP) 86 2.21% $6,834 08/23/21 ($6,110) — — $725 (BBIO) 104 1.63% $5,051 08/19/19 ($3,516) $3,762 — $5,297 (BSX) 138 1.99% $6,169 02/24/20 ($3,949) ($1,550) — $670 (CHTR) 8.1 1.94% $6,015 01/04/16 ($2,133) $869 — $4,752 (CNI) 57 2.13% $6,597 08/23/21 ($6,128) — $28 $497 (COUP) 27 2.17% $6,701 08/19/19 ($3,549) ($272) — $2,881 (CRM) 21 1.94% $5,998 05/22/17 ($2,315) $806 — $4,489 (CRWD) 28 2.37% $7,329 05/26/20 ($4,210) $4,306 — $7,425 (DASH) 32 2.28% $7,057 05/24/21 ($5,623) $1,664 — $3,098 (DHR) 20 2.10% $6,490 08/19/19 ($3,547) $1,596 $37 $4,577 (DIS) 32 1.82% $5,632 08/24/20 ($5,102) $1,412 — $1,941 (DOCU) 25 2.20% $6,809 08/24/20 ($5,118) — — $1,692 (FATE) 90 1.89% $5,837 02/16/21 ($6,499) ($1,851) — ($2,513) (FB) 20 2.28% $7,059 01/04/16 ($2,047) ($191) — $4,822 (FIS) 50 1.97% $6,102 08/19/19 ($3,476) ($3,323) $104 ($594) (FISV) 56 1.99% $6,145 11/18/19 ($3,209) ($2,989) — ($53) (GOOGL) 3 2.76% $8,533 01/04/16 ($2,281) — — $6,252 (GPN) 36 1.88% $5,819 11/18/19 ($3,237) ($3,163) $39 ($542) (INCY) 67 1.49% $4,623 05/24/21 ($5,577) — — ($954) (INTU) 12 2.24% $6,935 02/19/19 ($3,523) $1,654 $81 $5,147 (KMX) 47 2.19% $6,788 05/24/21 ($5,377) — — $1,411 (MA) 16 1.85% $5,731 01/04/16 ($2,088) $1,075 $117 $4,834 (MCO) 17 2.07% $6,397 01/04/16 ($2,044) $1,364 $216 $5,933 (MSFT) 25 2.42% $7,484 01/04/16 ($2,085) $1,044 $319 $6,761 (NFLX) 11 2.11% $6,516 01/04/16 ($2,092) $1,762 — $6,187 (NOW) 12 2.59% $7,996 11/19/18 ($2,825) $781 — $5,951 (NVDA) 36 2.57% $7,949 02/24/20 ($3,830) $2,765 $13 $6,897 (PTON) 56 1.68% $5,188 08/23/21 ($5,979) — — ($791) (PYPL) 24 2.16% $6,675 02/21/17 ($2,209) $4,037 — $8,502 (QCOM) 44 1.90% $5,891 08/24/20 ($5,106) — $147 $932 (RBLX) 73 1.96% $6,075 08/23/21 ($6,141) — — ($66) (SGEN) 41 2.14% $6,615 01/04/16 ($2,099) $496 — $5,012 (SHOP) 5 2.33% $7,220 11/18/19 ($3,233) $3,926 — $7,913 (SNOW) 22 2.25% $6,962 02/16/21 ($6,487) — — $476 (SQ) 26 2.21% $6,825 11/23/20 ($5,408) — — $1,417 (TDG) 10 2.08% $6,444 01/04/16 ($2,071) $206 $912 $5,491 (TSLA) 8 2.00% $6,195 05/26/20 ($4,098) $8,659 — $10,755 (TWLO) 18 2.00% $6,178 08/23/21 ($6,265) — — ($87) (UBER) 151 2.28% $7,041 08/19/19 ($3,500) ($1,235) — $2,307 (UNH) 16 2.11% $6,513 05/22/17 ($2,274) ($590) $262 $3,911 (V) 26 1.95% $6,021 01/04/16 ($2,046) $25 $137 $4,137 (W) 21 1.86% $5,766 11/23/20 ($5,390) — — $377 (WDAY) 25 2.17% $6,711 05/26/20 ($4,213) — — $2,498 (ZM) 18 1.59% $4,902 08/23/21 ($6,135) — — ($1,232)

Appendix A

Hedge Fund Filers: