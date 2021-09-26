metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is one of the companies contributing to the new electric vehicle revolution and smart mobility. If the company implements more sales representative distributorship models and develops wafer-level burn-in products, my implied share price is $45. Notice that in my most optimistic case scenario, I used sales growth of 25%, with CFO/Sales of 25%, and a discount of 5%. Clearly, there is a significant amount of upside potential in the share price.

Business

Aehr Test Systems was incorporated in California in 1977. After operating for more than 40 years, Aehr has accumulated significant expertise in the development of solutions to assess reliability screening and stress testing, semiconductor integrated circuits, and sensors among other products.

Source: Semiconductor Test and Burn-in | Aehr Test Systems

Source: Aehr Test Systems

While other companies are right now trying to enter the automotive market for smart mobility, networking, and telecommunications, in my opinion, Aehr Test will be much prepared to serve the industries because it does not only have the know-how, but it also has a number of clients that trust the management and its products.

In my view, if the mobility market and the electric vehicle industry explode in the next ten years, AEHR may do so. In this regard, read the following lines given by the management about the markets currently served:

The Company's semiconductor test and reliability qualification solutions address multiple test and burn-in segments including silicon carbide devices for electric vehicles, silicon photonics markets that include data center infrastructure and worldwide 5G infrastructure, 2D/3D sensor markets related to consumer electronics and automotive applications, and the data storage and memory markets. Source: 10-Q

I cannot really say whether the company's revenue line will grow as much as the electric vehicle market. In any case, AEHR's sales growth could be somewhat close to the EV's market growth if many electric manufacturers contact the company. With this in mind, now read the following lines from Mordor Intelligence about the future of the EV market. Experts are foreseeing sales growth of 27.19% from 2021 to 2026:

The electric vehicle (EV) market was valued at USD 171.26 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 725.14 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of around 27.19% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Source: Electric Vehicle Market Report (2021-2026)

In The Next Five Years, I Expect Significant Asset Growth To Serve The New Smart Mobility Revolution.

As of February 28, 2021, AEHR reported $4.7 million in cash with $18 million in total assets and $8 million in total liabilities. I expect that in the next five years, the total amount of assets will grow significantly as more clients make orders. Take into account that the total amount of cash may also increase to finance the production of devices for the new electric vehicle revolution:

Source: 10-Q

I am not very concerned about the total amount of debt. AEHR reports only $1.18 million in operating lease liabilities and a line of credit of $1.4 million:

Source: 10-Q

Changes To A Sales Representative Distributorship Model, And In-house Manufacturing, Could Mean An Implied Price Of $12.5

With sales operations in the U.S., Philippines, Taiwan, and many other countries, in 2020, AEHR decided to move to a sales representative distributorship model in Japan and Germany. I believe that the management is on the right path to deliver an increase in the free cash flow margin. If more initiatives like that announced in 2020 are taken, in my view, more investors will be willing to buy shares. With more demand for the stock, the share price could increase.

I also critically assessed the customer service provided by AEHR. The company appears to offer not only system installation and customer training, but the management also offers service personnel located near clients. In my opinion, if the company can maintain a close relationship with clients and they are satisfied as in the last 40 years, sales growth will continue.

I don't like the fact that the company does not use in-house manufacturing. According to the company's most recent reports, in-house manufacturing is used only when the company wants to protect certain proprietary processes or when quality matters a lot. In my opinion, the more in-house tasks AEHR executes, the more free cash flow it will report.

In order to learn the magnitude of the company's CFO/Sales, Capex/Sales, and EV/FCF, I assessed the valuations of competitors. According to the last quarterly report, Advantest Corporation (OTCPK:ATEYY), Chroma ATE Inc., Teradyne Inc. (TER), Micronics Japan Co., Ltd., and Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCPK:TOELF) (OTCPK:TOELY) are competitors.

Peers report CFO/Sales approximately close to 10%-24%, Capex/sales of 4%-5%, and a median EV/FCF close to 27x. Have a look at the images below because I will be using these figures to design my DCF model:

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

With all the previous assumptions in mind, let's have a look at my projections. First, I am using sales growth of 15%-20%, with CFO/Sales of 15% and Capex/Sales of 5%. Finally, by assuming a free cash flow margin of 15%, I obtained a free cash flow between $3.5 million and $8.5 million.

If I also use a WACC of 5.5%, an exit multiple of 35x, and 24 million shares outstanding, the implied equity per share is equal to $12.5. Notice that the company is trading at $10.50-$16.00, which means that AEHR would be fairly valued right now.

Source: Author

If AEHR Loses Some Clients And Notes Detrimental Relationships With Subcontractors, The Implied Share Price Is $7

In the worst-case scenario that I can imagine, the company would lose some of its clients, which would lead to a drastic reduction in the company's revenue line. Notice that this is not that unlikely because the company appears to have a concentration of clients in some business segments:

Sales to our five largest customers accounted for approximately 84%, 87%, and 80% of our net sales in fiscal 2021, 2020, and 2019, respectively. During fiscal 2021, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc., ON Semiconductor, Intel and Inphi accounted for approximately 24%, 23%, 20%, and 10%, respectively, of the Company's net sales. Source: 10-K

AEHR relies on subcontractors to manufacture some of the company's products such as FOX and ABTS systems, DiePak carriers, and DiePak Loaders. It means that the company is using only a single source for certain devices, which may be extremely problematic. Notice that AEHR may not be able to control manufacturing quality, may have production issues, and may not be able to control the delivery schedules. Any problem with suppliers would cause revenue reduction and a likely reduction in the free cash flow.

In this unlikely scenario, I assumed double-digit sales growth in the next five years. The company's sales growth would stand at 11%, with CFO/Sales of 13% and Capex/sales of 3%. In sum, the free cash flow would stand at $3-$4 million per year. Now, with a WACC of 7%, the sum of the free cash flow from 2021 to 2026 would stand at $14. Using an exit multiple of 43x and a 2027 FCF of $5.2 million, the implied share price is equal to $7.

Source: Author

Successful Research And Development Would Lead To An implied Share Price Of $20

Let's start this case scenario by noting that AEHR successfully developed the FOX systems for performing tests and burn-in of entire processed wafers. In my opinion, if the innovations continue, clients will most likely pay more attention to the management. As a result, I would be expecting a significant increase in the revenue line. In this regard, the lines below are interesting. Notice that the company is preparing new wafer-level burn-in products:

The Company is developing enhancements to our packaged parts and wafer-level burn-in products, intended to improve the capability and performance for testing and burn-in of future generation devices and provide flexibility in a wide variety of applications. Source: 10-K

Under this case scenario, I would be expecting sales growth of 25% with CFO/Sales of 25%. I also used a WACC of 5.00%, which implied a sum of FCF from 2021 to 2026 of $33.9 million. Now, with net debt of -$3 million and 24 million shares outstanding, the implied share price is equal to $45:

Source: Author

Risk: Ongoing Controls And Restructuring May Not Be Effective

In 2019 and 2020, the company executed several restructuring plans in order to streamline operations and reduce costs. I believe that investors will be able to see a significant increase in the free cash flow margin from 2021 to 2026. With that, the company's strategy could go wrong. In my view, if the FCF does not increase sufficiently, investors may not buy shares, which may reduce the company's cash on hand. Without cash on hand, don't expect the valuation to grow significantly in the next five years:

While we took significant steps to minimize our expense levels and to increase the likelihood that we would have sufficient cash to support operations during the downturn, from fiscal 2009 through fiscal 2020, with the exception of fiscal 2014 and 2018, we experienced operating losses. Source: 10-K

Conclusion

With Aehr Test implementing a new sales representative distributorship model in some countries and more in-house manufacturing, my implied share price is $12.5. If the company successfully develops new wafer-level burn-in products, I would be expecting a target price of $45. With all this in mind, I believe that once investors learn about the future of smart mobility, the demand for the stock of AEHR will increase. As shown in my DCF model, we are talking about an upside potential of more than 35%.