It pays to be patient, especially when it comes to acquiring high-quality names that fall out of favor with the market. Temporary share price weakness is actually a great thing for value investors, as it opens up opportunities to obtain an attractive investment yield.

Such I find the case to be with W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), which was a reasonably priced net lease REIT that’s become cheaper in recent weeks. In this article, I highlight what makes WPC a sound Buy at the moment for sleep-well-at-night type returns, so let’s get started.

Why WPC Is A Buy

The net lease space has seen a number of newcomers in recent years. While they show a lot of promise, they lack the successful track records of the ‘old guard’, and by this, I’m referring to REITs such as Realty Income (O), Agree Realty (ADC), National Retail Properties (NNN), and of course, W. P. Carey.

W. P. Carey has a long history of delivering shareholder returns through dividends and capital appreciation. It was founded in 1973, and currently owns 1,266 net lease properties, spread across 25 countries and over 30 tenant industries.

It’s also one of the few REITs to have a presence in Europe, from which it derives 36% of its ABR (annual base rent). This gives WPC more opportunities to source deals at attractive cap rates wherever they may be, while also giving it access to European debt markets, with very low interest rates.

(Source: Company website)

I also see value in WPC’s multi-cylinder approach towards different asset categories. This mitigates any potential headwinds in any particular sector. As seen above, nearly half of WPC’s ABR (48%) comes from the industrial/warehouse segment, thereby making WPC well-positioned to ride the growing trend of e-commerce.

Plus, WPC’s low exposure to retail has made its rent collection fairly resilient during the pandemic. This continued in the second quarter, with a strong 99% overall collection rate. Occupancy also remains strong, at 98%, and WPC’s weighted average lease term of 10.8 years puts it on par with that of other high-quality net lease REITs, such as Realty Income. As seen below, WPC’s occupancy has never trended below 96% since 2009, and has stayed above 98% since 2012, including the pandemic timeframe last year.

(Source: Investor presentation)

WPC continues to grow its asset base, as it completed 11 acquisitions during the second quarter for $780 million. About 40% of its investment volume came from Europe, and while they came with lower cap rates than the U.S., WPC is seeing attractive investment spreads, as it was able to issue euro-denominated debt, which is currently over 100 bps lower than what it can get with U.S. bonds.

Looking forward, I see WPC as being well-prepared for inflationary trends. This is considering that 99.5% of its ABR comes from leases with built-in rent growth, and 60% of ABR comes from leases that are tied to the consumer price index. WPC also has well-balanced lease maturities, with just 15% of its leases expiring from now through 2024, and just 5-6% of leases expiring per year through the end of the decade, as seen below.

(Source: Investor presentation)

I see further growth down the line, as management expects 2021 to be a record for deal volume, driven by popularity of sale-leasebacks. I’m also encouraged by WPC taking steps to simplify its business, as it continues to wind down its investment management business. These points were highlighted by the CEO during the recent conference call:

We also expect to maintain a high volume of deals through a combination of factors. From an internal perspective, with the simplification of the company largely complete, we're now singularly focused on investing for our balance sheet and feel we're benefiting from deeper relationships and market expertise as well as from a more streamlined investment process. From a macro perspective, sale-leasebacks continue to gain popularity with corporations as part of an overall trend of leasing rather than owning real estate, and M&A activity has picked up, driving net lease deal flow as companies seek to optimize their balance sheets and private equity firms monetize assets to drive returns.

Balance Sheet, Dividends and Valuation

Meanwhile, WPC maintains a strong BBB rated balance sheet, with a safe pro-rata net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 6.0x, and a very strong fixed charge coverage ratio of 5.9x. As seen below, WPC’s debt metrics are well in compliance of its debt covenants.

(Source: Investor presentation)

This lends support to the 5.6% dividend yield. It’s worth noting that WPC’s payout ratio is somewhat high, at 94%. As such, I wouldn’t expect meaningful dividend growth until the payout ratio trends down.

I see value in WPC at the current price of $74.77, especially after the recent share price drop from the $80-level. Plus, it carries a relatively low forward P/FFO of 16.7x compared to net lease peers, such as Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT), which carries a forward P/FFO of 21.4.

This valuation gap stretches more when compared to pure-play industrial REITs such as Prologis (PLD), which has a forward P/FFO of 31.5. I see the gap between WPC and PLD as being unwarranted, considering that WPC has nearly 50% exposure to industrial/warehouses, and has a far higher operating margin (with depreciation addback), due to its net leases. This is reflected by WPC’s TTM op margin of 84%, comparing favorably to PLD’s 68% op margin over the same timeframe.

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points should be considered:

Higher interest rates could raise WPC’s cost of debt funding.

A renewed COVID surge could put pressure on office re-openings.

The high payout ratio may mean muted dividend growth in the near future.

Investor Takeaway

W. P. Carey has an attractive multi-cylinder approach towards portfolio management, from both geographical and asset class perspectives. It continues to show strong business fundamentals and I see management as having a clear strategy for continued growth. I believe the market is undervaluing WPC compared to its net lease peers, and especially compared to pure-play industrial REITs. Lastly, the recent drop in share price makes WPC a sound Buy for long-term growth and income.