Sherwin-Williams: Investment Thesis

Based on SA Premium analysts' estimates, The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) is projected to grow EPS by an average of 13.5% per year for the four years 2019 to 2023 (I start with 2019 to eliminate COVID-19 distortions). The 13.5% forward estimate compares to a 19.1% average yearly EPS growth rate for the three years ended 2019. Taking into account analysts' low and high estimates, and dividend yield, returns of ~5% to 11% average per year are possible, buying at current share price levels and holding through to end of 2023. But these returns rely on the P/E ratio remaining at the present 31.82, which is well above the historical average of 25.90.

The company has also relied on borrowings for share repurchases to improve EPS growth and to partially offset share issues to employees and to fund contributions to the pension plan. The company's balance sheet has high levels of debt, with net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity, currently at 75.7%. Debt is unlikely to reduce, so long as the company continues to undertake share repurchases, and funds the majority of net operating asset increases with debt. Share repurchases are also likely uneconomic at current elevated share price. With EPS growth still strong, but declining from past higher levels, multiple contraction appears more likely than further multiple expansion. The dividend yield is less than 1.0% and multiple contraction would likely result in poor to negative returns. I do not find Sherwin-Williams shares an attractive investment at current share price. Another factor is, I believe there will likely be opportunities in the fourth quarter for lower stock prices across the board, as I believe a market correction is overdue. With its high debt load, Sherwin-Williams might be affected more than most by any downturn.

My usual detailed structured financial analysis follows below.

Looking for share market mispricing of stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2023 or later, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2025 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note - while estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2023, 2024 and 2025 where available, estimates do tend to become less reliable, the further out the estimates go. These estimates are only considered sufficiently reliable if there are at least three analysts' contributing estimates for the year in question). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2023 (see line 12), based on buying at the Sep. 24, 2021, closing share price level. As noted above, estimates become less reliable in the later years. I have input a target return based on 2023 year, which has EPS estimates from 14 analysts. The table shows to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from Sep. 24, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2023, is 6.70% (line 49). Dividends and dividend growth account for the balance of the target 7.5% total return. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return through end of 2023.

SHW Stock - Targeting a 7.5% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% return

Table 2 provides comparative data for Sherwin-Williams, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at closing share price on Sep. 24, 2021, and holding through end of 2023. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through end of 2023. The share price would need to increase by $46.33 from the present $291.80 to $338.13 at end of 2023, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve target 7.5% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2023, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2023 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For Sherwin-Williams, the P/E ratio at buy date could decrease by 8.6% from the present 31.82, to 29.10 at the end of 2023 and the 7.5% return would still be achieved. A decrease in the P/E ratio to achieve a targeted return would normally be regarded as a positive. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2023 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at end of 2023, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic, and EPS growth has brought the P/E ratio back closer to historical levels. For Sherwin-Williams, the share price needs to increase by $143.62 from $194.51 at Dec. 31, 2019, to $338.13 at end of 2023, and as detailed in Part 1, at $338.13, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For Sherwin-Williams, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to end of 2023, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

(A) Change in share price, due to effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly Consensus EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested.

= $194.51*(1+13.5%)^4 = $322.58 (that would be the result if the share price grew in line with EPS growth, and the P/E multiple remained constant)

(B) Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $322.58*(1+4.8%) = $338.13 (price required at end of 2023 to provide 7.5% total return, buying at current share price)

The increase of $128.07 ($322.58 minus $194.51) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The increase of $15.55 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($338.13 minus $322.58) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

Sherwin-Williams' Projected Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2023

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on selected historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low, and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2023.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections Sherwin-Williams

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on Sep. 24, 2021, and holding through the end of 2023 (or longer if sufficient analysts' estimates are available). There's a total of nine valuation scenarios for each year, comprised of three EPS estimates (SA Premium analysts' consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates, based on historical data, and alternative Cases A and B (see below). Sherwin-Williams' P/E ratio is presently 31.82. This 31.82 P/E ratio is well above the 2016 to Q2 2021 historical average of 25.90 per Table 3 above. This is a concern as projected EPS growth rate for 2019 to 2023 is 13.5%, which is lower than the 19.1% EPS growth rate for 2016 to 2019. This analysis, from hereon, assumes an investor buying Sherwin-Williams shares today would be prepared to hold through 2023, if necessary, to achieve their return objectives. Comments on contents of Table 3, for the period to 2023 follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as Sherwin-Williams. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for FY-2020. A modified average P/E ratio based on 18 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q4 2020 plus current P/E ratio in Q1 2021. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. I would normally use a median P/E ratio here, calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. In Sherwin-Williams's case the median P/E ratio of 26.15 is close to the historical average of 25.90. I'm concerned historical P/E ratios could be overly high. Despite this, for the purpose of this exercise I have swapped out the median P/E ratio of 26.15 for the current P/E ratio of 31.82. The actual P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020, share price, based on 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around Feb. 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are 14 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams through end of 2023. In my experience, a range of 6.9 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is on the high side, suggesting a degree of uncertainty, and thus lesser reliability.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at the range of historical P/E ratio levels adopted, Sherwin-Williams is conservatively indicated to return between negative (3.5)% and 6.2% average per year through the end of 2023. The negative (3.5)% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 6.2% on their high EPS estimates, with a 2.7% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios, based on the historical average P/E ratio of 25.90. At the high end of the projected returns for Sherwin-Williams, the indicative returns range from 4.7% to 15.3%, with consensus 11.4%. But those higher returns require the current P/E ratio of 31.82 to be maintained through end of 2023. A P/E ratio of 31.82 is well above historical levels for Sherwin-Williams That's a high P/E ratio, even for a company with a projected EPS growth rate of 13.5% (line 24 Table 1). Furthermore, the projected EPS growth rate of 13.5% is well below the 2016 to 2020 historical EPS growth rate of 19.11% (line 24 Table 1).

Review Of Historical Performance For Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams: Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for Sherwin-Williams.

Table 4

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows the results for Sherwin-Williams were double-digit returns, ranging from 20.5% to 40.6%, for all eight of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last six years and holding to the present. These outstanding returns have been contributed to by the share price growing at a far faster rate than EPS growth (lines 24 and 27, Table 1). These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Sep. 24, 2021. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking Sherwin-Williams' "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 Sherwin-Williams Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Over the 4.5 years, end of 2016 to end of Q2 2021, Sherwin-Williams has increased net assets used in operations by $8,733 million. This increase of $8,735 million was funded by an increase in net debt of $7,771 million, and $962 million increase in shareholders' equity. Due to the majority of increased investment in operations being funded by debt, net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity increased from 36.1% at end of 2016 to 75.7% at end of Q2 2021. Outstanding shares decreased by 14.8 million from 277.6 million to 262.8 million, over the period, due to share repurchases partially offset by shares issued for stock compensation, and for pension fund contributions. The $962 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 4.5 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 Sherwin-Williams Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I find this happening to some extent with Sherwin-Williams.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period Dec. 30, 2016, to Jun. 30, 2021:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 4.5-year period totals to $8,632 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $30.96.

Net income growth has been solid. EPS growth averaged 19.1% per year from 2016 to end of 2019 (see Table 1, line 24).

Over the 4.5-year period, the non-GAAP net income excludes a significant $1,166 million (EPS effect $4.19) of items regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature in order to better show the underlying profitability of Sherwin-Williams. It always is of concern when companies exclude costs year after year on the basis they are temporary or unusual. In Sherwin-Williams' case the excluded amount has been progressively reducing, but this is an area of concern to watch on an ongoing basis.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For Sherwin-Williams, these items were $155 million over the 4.5-year period (EPS effect $0.55).

There were share issues to employees, and these were a significant expense item. The amounts recorded in the income statement and in shareholders' equity, for equity awards to staff, totaled $921 million ($3.29 EPS effect) over the 4.5-year period. The market value of these shares is estimated to be $2,376 million ($8.58 EPS effect). The understatement of expense by $1,455 million is material in the context of non-GAAP earnings total of $8,632 million over the 4.5-year period, and of concern from a "leaky equity bucket" aspect.

By the time we take the above mentioned items into account, we find, over the 4.5-year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $30.96 ($8,632 million has decreased to $20.93 ($5,856 million), added to funds from operations available for distribution to shareholders.

Dividends of $1,848 million, and share repurchases of $5,616 million totaled to $7,464 million in distributions. These distributions were not covered by the $5,856million of funds generated by operations, leaving a balance $1,608 million net decrease in equity from operations.

This net $1608 million decrease from operations, after dividends and share repurchases, was offset by additions to equity from the $2,376 million from employee share issues, and the $194 million in shares issued to fund pension contributions, resulting in the $962 million increase in shareholders' funds per Table 5.1 above.

Sherwin-Williams: Summary and Conclusions

With a current dividend yield of less than 1.0%, and prospects for poor to negative returns over the next few years, unless the excessively high P/E multiple is maintained, Sherwin-Williams shares appear unattractive at present.