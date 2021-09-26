guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is a stock I have covered frequently in the past. The stock is one of my all-time favorite dividend stocks for many reasons. In this article, I will give you three key reasons, which are the company's superior business model, its ability to generate free cash flow (and the many benefits that come with that), as well as its ability to outperform its peers and the S&P 500. I will incorporate recent events, which is the reason why I'm writing this. Especially after a downgrade from Goldman Sachs that caused investors to wonder what's going on. Long story short, I will make the case why LHX is a must-own for investors looking for long-term dividend growth and income-oriented investors who like to sleep well at night. So, bear with me!

A Little Background Info

Before we look at any LHX-related details, let me quickly tell you about my positions. As most readers know, I am one of the biggest advocates for long-term dividend investments in railroads and aerospace & defense companies. I put my money where my mouth is as I'm heavily overweight in industrials (51% of total exposure). This sector includes both railroads and defense stocks.

Needless to say, I'm not trying to copy any index or investment style as I only buy what I like. Regardless of whether this causes me to go overweight in a certain industry. As a matter of fact, two of my top three holdings are now defense companies: Raytheon Technologies (RTX) and Lockheed Martin (LMT). Lockheed is up there because I almost doubled my position last week.

LHX is in the middle of my holdings as the graph below shows.

With that said, a lot of the reasons that support an LHX investment also apply to other defense companies - just in a somewhat different setting.

So, let's start with the first reason.

Reason 1 - Business Model

The current L3Harris company dates back to June of 2019. Back then, Harris and L3 merged as equals, creating an aerospace & defense giant with a market cap of currently $44.6 billion. The company does not build major airplanes like Boeing (BA), Lockheed, or Northrop Grumman (NOC) that produce well-known programs like the F-35, F-16, F-15, B2-Spirit, and others.

L3Harris produces a wide range of support technologies and products. For example, the company focuses on C6ISR - Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber-Defense, and Combat Systems and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance - products and services, as well as wireless equipment, tactical radios, avionics, electronic systems, night vision equipment, antennas, and space technologies.

All of these activities are integrated into four business segments: integrated mission systems, space & airborne systems, communication systems, and aviation systems.

One benefit the company had (and still has to some extent) since the merger is the fact that it operates in a lot of niches and covers a lot of demand. This allows the company to use synergies to divest some parts of its business. As of 2Q21, the company's proceeds from divestitures are $2.7 billion. This includes the sale of Combat Propulsion Systems and military training assets. These divestitures are now largely complete, which is a reason why some analysts are becoming more defensive.

Another benefit that comes with this is the fact that the company has close to zero commercial exposure. Right now I'm not a big fan of commercial aviation. Related to that, defense exposure is a good thing in recessions as governments often use defense spending to boost industrial productivity. In the U.S. that's relatively easy to achieve as major programs like the F-35 (to give you one example) rely on thousands of suppliers. The aerospace supply chain is huge and gives politicians political leverage if needed. The graph below shows U.S. government defense spending. Note that recessions (grey area in the graph below) almost always see an uptick in spending.

Nonetheless, defense companies are not immune to economic declines for a number of reasons. First of all, economic recessions come with supply risks. A lot of suppliers have commercial exposure. If these go bankrupt, it would hurt even companies like LHX or LMT with close to zero commercial exposure. This was a huge risk in 2020 when the pandemic hit. Second, stocks, in general, are prone to de-risking. Investors who have to deal with margin calls have to liquidate assets. This hurts stocks like LHX.

The good news is that none of these reasons are bad news for long-term investors who don't mind stock price weakness but see it as an opportunity to i.e., reinvest dividends at good prices.

With that in mind, the Democratic-controlled House approved a huge defense bill worth $768 billion on September 24, 2021. The bill was passed despite some GOP opposition and is roughly 5% above last year's spending level. In this case, Ocasio-Cortez tried to reduce the price by 10% but failed. I'm mentioning this because the biggest risk to high defense investments is the government. If they decide to cut or neglect the defense for many years - some argue that this is what happened during Obama's two terms - it could hurt defense investments on a longer-term basis. Nonetheless, that's O.K as most have a very large margin of safety and the ability to generate a lot of value.

This brings me to my second point.

Reasons 2 - Free Cash Flow

Frequent readers know that I tend to talk about free cash flow ("FCF") all the time. Free cash flow is operating cash flow ("OCF") minus capital expenditures ("CapEx"). OCF is basically net income adjusted for non-cash items. This means that FCF is cash a company can spend on dividends, buybacks, and boost its balance sheet, which is also beneficial when it comes to acquisitions and a lot of other things that require cash.

With that being said, L3Harris is investing between $360 and $380 million per year in capital goods. Meanwhile, OCF is expected to rise from $2.8 billion in 2020 to $3.4 billion in 2022. This will likely result in $3.0 billion in 2022 FCF as the graph below shows.

Source: TIKR.com (Includes 2021/2022 expectations)

EBITDA is expected to rise to $4.2 billion, which is a 22% EBITDA margin. This beats its larger competitors by a mile. Especially the ones with bigger defense programs that come with higher capital investments as I already briefly explained.

Source: TIKR.com (Includes 2021/2022 expectations)

To explain how much $3.0 billion in expected free cash flow is, we can compare it to the company's $44.6 billion market cap. This implies a 6.7% FCF yield. The company's current dividend yield is 1.8%, which requires roughly $800 million in cash. So, needless to say, the company is in a fantastic position to hike dividends in addition to repurchasing shares and improving its balance sheet.

As the graph above shows, the company's net debt is expected to fall to less than 1.4x EBITDA next year. This will be caused by higher EBITDA instead of lower net debt. In fact, the balance sheet is healthy, which allows management to use excess cash for buyback purposes. Additionally, the company uses proceeds from divestitures to buy back stock.

For example, last year, the company spent $3.1 billion on buybacks. This lowered the number of diluted shares outstanding by 3.5%.

On top of that, the company hiked its dividend by 20% on February 20. In this case, I'm not showing you the dividend history as the company was merged in 2019. Nonetheless, based on everything mentioned so far, I'm very positive that double-digit dividend growth will continue on a long-term basis.

As the company's yield is 1.8%, it won't take long to get a satisfying yield, which is good for income-oriented investors. For example, using a 12% annual dividend growth rate, 1.8% yield becomes 3.2% in just 5 years. 14% gets us to 3.5% in 5 years. This isn't a prediction as dividend growth is not guaranteed, but it does show the power of holding stocks with a moderate yield but high (expected) growth.

So, what's reason number 3?

Reason 3 - Outperformance & Valuation

Beating the market is hard - especially on a long-term basis. However, stocks that tend to consistently beat the market are able to keep downturns during recessions limited and reward investors with consistent dividend hikes. The chart below is old, but it supports my point.

The graph below is a few years old, but it proves my point. Dividend growers have significantly outperformed the S&P 500. Even dividend payers have outperformed the market.

Source: Wealthcapitalist

LHX has also outperformed the S&P 500 and the Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) over the past 10 years - and prior to that. In this case, it's not entirely scientific as we're dealing with the L3 chart prior to the 2019 merger.

Data by YCharts

Year-to-date the stock has returned 18%, which is in line with the S&P 500 return - excluding dividends.

In terms of valuation, I already mentioned the company's high FCF yield of 6.7%. Using the graph below (again, pre-2020 it's only L3), we see that a 6.7% forward yield gives us a good price. This means investors don't have to deal with a lofty valuation when trying to get access to the company's free cash flow - which is obviously the goal of dividend growth investors.

Data by YCharts

When using an EV/EBITDA valuation, we're dealing with an enterprise value of $52.2 billion using a $44.6 billion market cap, $5.8 billion in next year's expected net debt, $1.7 billion in pension liabilities, and close to $100 million in minority interest. This valuation will be different from the "standard" valuation as I'm now including all of the company's pension liabilities.

Using this enterprise value, we're dealing with a 12.4x multiple using 2022 expected EBITDA. 12.4x EBITDA is not deep value territory, but it's a good deal. Especially given that FCF isn't overvalued and because the company's dividend yield is far from its multi-year lows.

Data by YCharts

Nonetheless, the stock was downgraded on September 23 to $207 by Goldman Sachs. The focus was on Lockheed, which was cut to neutral due to a slowing budget environment as well as uncertainty regarding its F-35 program.

Source: Seeking Alpha

LHX was also downgraded because of a slowing budget environment and because merger-related value creation seems to have played out.

Poponak believes a deceleration in the U.S. defense budget growth rate will likely translate to a multi-year slowdown in L3Harris's sales. Poponak further adds merger integration-driven margin upside has now mainly likely played out. With the stock significantly outperforming its large-cap defense peers over the last six months, Poponak no longer sees a "relative valuation gap" in the stock. - Business Insider

He is certainly not wrong when it comes to synergies, but a sell rating based on relative valuation seems a bit too much. I disagree with that. If anything, I think the biggest risk is that a stock like Lockheed - or Raytheon - has a higher yield. LHX's valuation is justified and a "hold" at best.

Takeaway

L3Harris is a phenomenal dividend growth stock. The company has a fantastic business model that allows it to benefit from long-term growth in defense spending and from investment in advanced technologies across the board. The company has great management and the ability to generate high free cash flow used to aggressively hike dividends and buy back shares. This is also made possible because the company has a very healthy balance sheet.

The valuation is fair and allows investors to get access to the company's free cash flow without overpaying. This stock is a must-own for both dividend growth investors and investors who like to buy higher yields. If dividend growth is able to remain in strong, double-digit territory, I have little doubt that investors will end up with both high capital gains and a high yield on cost.

Long story short, LHX is the kind of stock you want to own if you want to sleep well at night and generate accelerating passive income on a long-term basis.

