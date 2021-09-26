MarioGuti/E+ via Getty Images

It's been about five months since I suggested that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW.A) (JW.B) is a hold. I made this statement in an article with the exciting, attention-grabbing title "John Wiley: Hold But Don't Add." In that time, the shares have underperformed the overall market by a little over 10%, and that underperformance has me intrigued. I want to try to determine whether it makes sense to add to the position or not. I'll make that determination by having a look at what happened to the business over the past several months, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. Finally, those who know me best know that I couldn't live with myself if I missed an opportunity to brag, so get ready for a huge helping of "bragging over options performance" in this article. I hope you're looking forward to reading it as much as I'm looking forward to writing it.

Welcome to the "thesis statement" portion of the article, dear readers. This is where I give you the "gist" of my article with the aim of offering you an alternative to the painful toil of getting through the entirety of one of my pieces. I think John Wiley is a great business in many ways, and the dividend is reasonably well covered in my estimation. Although the capital structure has deteriorated, the company maintains a decent cash position, and most of the long-term debt obligations mature in a few years. My problem here is with the stock. While it's not trading at a massive premium, the price certainly isn't exciting in my estimation. For that reason, I have to be a bit of a "Debbie Downer" in this case and recommend investors avoid at current levels. That said, I'd be happy to add to my position at a much lower price. Thankfully, the options market presents me with the opportunity to earn some money by selling the market the right to sell me the shares at a price I like. If you want the details of this, my latest short put recommendation, you'll need to read on, dear reader. Or, you can just skip to the section with the word "options" in the title.

Financial Snapshot

It could be said that Wiley's performance in the first three months of this fiscal year was markedly better than the same period a year ago. For instance, revenue, operating income, and dividends per share were 13%, 36.5%, and 1.5% higher respectively. It's impressive that operating income rose so much in light of the fact that cost of sales and operating and administration expenses expanded by ~$21.1 million, and $23.2 million respectively. These numbers correspond to COS and op & admin increases of 14%, and 10%, respectively. In fact, the only reason net income was much lower in the first quarter of 2021 relative to 2020 was a 125% provision for tax expense.

Worried that I was giving the company too much of a "pass" by comparing it to the meagerness of 2020, I looked back and ran a comparison with 2019. It turns out that the first three months of this year were much better than the same period in 2019. For example, revenue and net income in 2021 were about 15% and 288% higher than the same periods in 2019. Thus, I think it fair to say that the income statement did very well this latest quarter.

It's not all sunshine and lollipops over at John Wiley, though. The capital structure has eroded quite a bit from the same period last year. Specifically, total long-term debt is up by just under 25% to $964.5 million. This is less concerning to me in the short term for two reasons. First, the weighted average cost of a unit of this debt is obviously a bit lower, because interest payments have barely budged. Second, fully 71% of the debt is due in the 3-5 year period from now. I should also point out that the company has ~8% of total long-term debt in cash on the balance sheet. Finally, we should remember that the company generates ~$300 million in cash from operations, which is about 33% of total debt. All of this suggests that the dividend is reasonably well covered in my estimation.

Given all of the above, I'd be very happy to add to my current John Wiley position at the right price.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I think an investor's return is largely a function of the price paid. So, the more you pay for a given stream of cash flows, the lower will be your subsequent returns. I think John Wiley stock itself will help demonstrate this principle. For instance, the investors who bought these shares on June 8th of this year are down just under 16%. The investors who purchased just 10 days later, on June 18, are up ~.5% since then. I think we could agree that the company changed very little in those 10 days, yet the returns from one period to the next are dramatically different. The June 8th investors are impacted by the pernicious effects of the math of capital loss. They have to make 19% on the capital they employed in these shares just to get back to breakeven. Thus, the price an investor pays really, really matters, which is why I am paranoid about trying to avoid overpaying for an asset.

I measure whether the shares are cheap or not in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the relationship between price and some measure of economic value, like earnings, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a company trading at a discount relative to both the overall market and its own history. Given that I really, really care about the sustainability of the dividend in this case, I want to look at the price to free cash flow. On that basis, we can see that John Wiley's actually reasonably priced, per the following:

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

The shares aren't the cheapest they've ever been, but they certainly aren't the most dear either. In regard to price and earnings, the message is a bit more ambiguous to me, per the following:

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

In addition to looking at simple ratios of price to some economic value, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "thinking" about a given company's future. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman presents the idea that we can understand the market's growth expectations for a given company by isolating the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula. The idea is that the more optimistic the market is about a given company's future prospects, the more risky the stock. When we apply this approach to John Wiley, we see that the market is forecasting a long-term (i.e. perpetual) growth rate of ~5.25% for this company. I consider that to be a fairly optimistic forecast, given that neither revenue nor net income has moved much over the past several years. For that reason, I'm fairly cautious about buying more shares at current prices.

Options to the Rescue

In my article on John Wiley from November of 2020, I recommended investors sell the June 2021 puts with a strike of $30 for $1. These officially expired worthless a few months ago, so the trade worked out well enough. For the record, I would have been just as happy to have the shares "put" to me at that price, which is why I consider the short put to be a "win-win" trade. If the options expire worthless, the put writer collects the cash. If the shares drop and the put writer is obliged to buy, they'll do so at a price that they already determined is a good long-term entry point.

I like to try to repeat success when I can, so with that in mind, I'm recommending another short put option. Specifically, I'm recommending selling the December put with a strike of $40, because I'd be very happy to buy more at that price. Although these are only currently bid at $.10, I think there's a good chance of generating higher premia if the seller comes down from the current ask price of $.90. Failing that, it's possible to earn a greater premium if the investor simply extends the expiration month out to March of 2022. I don't consider this a terrible approach either, given that I wrote puts with 7 months of time value on this company.

Now that you're hopefully excited about the prospect of a "win-win" trade, it's time for me to indulge my passion for disappointing people by writing about risk. The fact of the matter is that everything in life comes with some risk, and short puts are no exception. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risks of share ownership should be obvious to readers on this forum.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by looking again at the specifics of the trade I'm recommending. If John Wiley & Sons shares remain above $40 over the next three months, I'll simply pocket premia... again. If the shares fall in price, I'll be obliged to buy at a price ~27% lower than the current market price. Both outcomes are very acceptable in my view, so I consider this trade to be the definition of "risk reducing." I know that a short discussion about the risk-mitigating impact of short puts is an unexpected way to end a discussion of risk. It's not the first time I've done something unexpected in an article, and, let's face it, probably won't be the last.

Conclusion

I think John Wiley is a reasonably good business, with a sustainable dividend. While I see some problems with their capital structure, I don't consider these problems to be "deal breakers" in any way. I see very little wrong with the business. The problem is that the stock is not as cheap as I'd like, and for that reason, I'm going to refrain from adding to my John Wiley position. I'd be happy to add aggressively if the market cooperates by delivering a nice market correction or even crash. In the meantime, though, I can add to my put income on this name by selling the December $40 puts. While this isn't the sexiest trade I've ever recommended, I think it'll ultimately be a profitable one, and for that reason, I'm comfortable executing it. I would recommend those of you who write puts to do the same. For everyone else, I would recommend holding off until the price of these shares falls to better reflect value. We've seen with this stock how returns are massively impacted by price paid. We should remember this lesson, and only add to our position when we're presented with a screaming buy. This approach requires greater patience, obviously, but I think that it will lead to superior results.