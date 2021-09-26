BrianAJackson/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI), which had been trading below its book value for some time before breaking out at 15.50, has continued to rise by 55 percent without a pullback. It established a downward trend in its total educational loan portfolio and an upward trend in its equity, giving NAVI the opportunity to bet on its ability to maintain a positive bottom line. The company is still liquid, and the management team is optimistic about the future. This stock is relatively less expensive when compared to its peers and has the Graham number of $36.78.

Company Overview

Navient provides loan management and business processing solutions to government agencies at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. One of the key risks facing NAVI is its declining total education loan portfolio and the current forecast for lower GDP growth in the coming years. The chart below illustrates how NAVI's portfolio has depleted year after year.

Source1: Company Filings, Prepared by the Author, Amounts in Millions

Nonetheless, even with a decreasing total education portfolio, NAVI's management stated that it expects $8.5 billion in cash flow through 2025.

Source2: Investor Presentation

This can aid the company's liquidity and ability to increase shareholder value. Let us begin by looking at what the market expects from NAVI. The image below shows the analyst estimate for its revenue over the next three years. When compared to NAVI's actual YTD performance, the analyst estimate for total revenue is quite low.

Source3: Analyst's Estimate

Source: Same as Source1

The image above depicts NAVI's five-quarter trend and investors will notice that it has already surpassed its current consensus of $1.10 billion.

How did NAVI manage to increase its bottom line despite a decreasing total education loan portfolio?

Source: Same as Source1

The image above illustrates a four-year trend analysis, and as can be seen, three categories outperformed their comparable figures. This emphasizes its bottom line of $948 million, which is up 140 percent from 2018. The same goes for its EPS of 5.17, which is up 240 percent from the previous year's figure.

NAVI's success formula and response to its deteriorating total education portfolio are likely that they are strictly screening their borrowers, as evidenced by their improving delinquency rate trend year over year.

Source4: Company Filings, Prepared by the Author

Another reason why NAVI is a buy on its drop is its outstanding efficiency ratio and ROE, which outperforms comparable years.

Source: Same as Source4

Finally, there is a strong possibility that President Biden will resume student loan repayment by the end of January 2022, which would likely result in an increase in NAVI's net interest income.

NAVI's cash flow projections for the next five years, as well as its outlook to reduce maturing unsecured debt, will help secure its capital balance and keep it positive. NAVI has $2.7 billion in equity as of Q2 2021, up 28 percent from $2.1 billion in the same quarter last year.

Source: Same as Source2

Price Action: All-time High, Pullback

Source5: TradingView

NAVI recently hit an all-time high of $22.97, but it was rejected before it could make a healthy pullback above its breakout point of $22.71. Its MACD indicates a potential bearish crossover, implying a deeper pullback. Investors can catch NAVI at its simple moving average key levels and breakout points of $17.89 and $15.50 if there will be a pullback.

NAVI and its Peers

Source6: Data from Seeking Alpha, Prepared by the Author

Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS), 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN), PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG), LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

The image above shows how inexpensive NAVI is in comparison to its competitors, even at 5.83x forward earnings. When compared to its nearest peers, DFS, which trades at 8.32x earnings, NAVI should trade at $33.69. Verifying it with the street's estimate, it will be in their high range.

Source7: Seeking Alpha

When comparing NAVI to its graham number, it is undervalued at the current level compared to the derived graham number of $36.78.

RISK

NAVI's deteriorating total educational loan portfolio puts pressure on its actual performance to convert whatever revenue it generates into a positive bottom line in order to maintain its growing equity. Because there is no indication from management as to how much longer it will continue to fall, I will be more interested in tracking their bottom line.

Furthermore, NAVI's motion to dismiss the lawsuit that it is currently facing was denied. The lawsuit alleges that payments were disproportionately applied to interest rather than principal, that interest was incorrectly capitalized, and that payments were steered to a lower interest rate loan. However, according to this article, they will most likely face a $1 million penalty plus interest and a $100,000 civil penalty. Although monetarily insignificant, it can be damaging to the company's brand and support the current analysts' low revenue forecast.

Final Thoughts

Despite the current low revenue forecast by analysts, NAVI has demonstrated a strong financial performance. It is poised to generate a positive bottom line in its future reports, with their all-time record ROE of 27.29 percent and an all-time improved efficiency ratio of 45 percent.

Another catalyst to keep an eye on is the possibility of increasing their total share buyback authority. NAVI had repurchased $200 million of common stock as of Q2 2021, with $300 million of repurchase authority remaining. A potential catalyst like this, combined with improvements in operational efficiency, makes NAVI a good buy on the drop.

Thank you for reading and have a great weekend everyone!