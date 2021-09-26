pinstock/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: Even assuming 10% earnings growth per year over the next five years, I estimate that Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) is currently trading at fair value.

Back in March, I made the argument that Rogers Communications is facing an increasingly challenging environment and could experience challenges in rebounding to pre-pandemic levels, even as global mobility starts to rise again post-pandemic.

We can see that while price did start to rise significantly since March, it has since descended to $47.20 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

In this article, I would like to explore the earnings prospects of Rogers Communications further, and estimate a potential five-year target price for the company.

Earnings Projection

While projecting overall growth for this company post-pandemic is challenging, I nevertheless choose to estimate a five-year price for the company using past earnings growth as a baseline, along with making particular assumptions regarding the discount rate and terminal P/E ratio.

From 2015 to 2019, earnings per share grew by 42% on a continuously compounded basis, or 10% per year over four years.

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2.6 1.62 3.57 3.99 3.97

Source: Rogers Communications 2016-2019 Annual Report

We see that diluted earnings per share fell from $3.97 to $3.13 over the past year. I make the assumption that earnings will grow by 10% per year over the next five years from this baseline.

Source: Rogers Communications Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

The following additional assumptions are also made in the analysis.

Terminal P/E Ratio

Given that the stock was trading around the current price of $47.20 at the end of 2020 and with diluted earnings per share of $3.13 being reported for 2020, a terminal P/E ratio of 15.08x is calculated (47.2/3.13 = 15.08).

Discount Rate

The discount rate is assumed to be 7%, as a proxy for the assumed long-term rate of return on the S&P 500.

Target Price Calculation

The target price is calculated as the product of the terminal P/E ratio and the present value of diluted EPS in year 5.

Source: Author's Calculations

From the above, the analysis indicates that the company is currently trading at fair value.

Business Prospects and Risks

With mobility picking up once again post-pandemic, one could broadly expect that the decline we have seen across overage and roaming revenue will start to rebound once again as more customers start using internet service on the move again and demand for international roaming also grows as travel demand heightens.

While the company did see broad-based revenue declines - it is anticipated that Media revenue is set to rise once again, as the resumption of the NHL and NBA seasons (originally postponed due to COVID) would have significantly heightened viewing figures across Canada.

Source: Rogers Communications Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

From this standpoint, I anticipate that revenue and earnings growth should rebound significantly in subsequent quarters. Moreover, Rogers Communications appears to have kept its balance sheet quite strong during the pandemic.

For instance, we can see that while long-term debt increased slightly - cash and cash equivalents increased sharply from 2019, which indicates that the company has a strong liquidity position and can comfortably account for short-term expenses.

Source: Rogers Communications Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

While revenues are anticipated to rise significantly as the economy starts moving again, Rogers Communications still operates in quite a challenging environment for the industry as a whole.

As previously mentioned, roaming charges - which used to make up a significant portion of a mobile phone provider's overall revenue - are increasingly less reliable as a result of regulations that all phones sold by a Canadian wireless carrier must be provided unlocked. This allows customers to more easily avail of cheaper, local options when travelling abroad.

With competition in the industry intensifying, Rogers Communications is currently in the process of merging with Shaw Communications (SJR) in a deal worth $26 billion. The purpose of this merger is to not only solidify the strength of Rogers Communications across the Canadian telecommunications market, but also to better equip the company to further expand its 5G capabilities.

However, while 5G has significant revenue potential, the costs of upgrading the telecommunications infrastructure to enable the technology will be significant. According to the Strategy Analytics' Service Provider Strategy Group, 5G networks are estimated to generate 26% of wireless service revenue in 2024, but profitability would still remain flat when taking costs into account.

From this standpoint - it is unclear as to whether 5G would prove significantly profitable for Rogers Communications, and a more dominant market position in Canada would not necessarily alleviate the structural challenges that the industry as a whole faces with respect to downward pressure on revenue streams such as roaming charges.

Conclusion

My overall verdict on Rogers Communications is that we can expect to see some significant earnings growth going forward as economic activity accelerates once again and demand for telecommunications rises accordingly.

With that being said, the stock seems to be trading at fair value even when 10% earnings growth per year is assumed. From this standpoint, I take the view that the stock is largely trading at fair value at this point in time.