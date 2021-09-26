CalypsoArt/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

When last reviewing Altus Midstream (ALTM) and their high distribution yield of 8.85%, their lack of tangible cash flow improvements from their very impressive earnings growth was concerning and threatened to see their distributions stuck where they started, as my previous article discussed. This article now provides a follow-up analysis covering their subsequent financial performance, which has thankfully seen tangible improvements lifting future distribution expectations.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*There are significant short- and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long-term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

The primary reason for my concern when conducting the previous analysis was the lack of tangible improvements seen through their cash flow performance despite their accrual-based adjusted EBITDA seeing an impressive increase. During the first quarter of 2021 their adjusted EBITDA increased to $65m from its equivalent $46.5m during 2020 despite their operating cash flow actually decreasing to $43m from $51.5m with working capital movements only exacerbating this difference, as my previous article discussed in detail. If accrual-based earnings are quality there should be a tangible translation into their cash-based performance since at the end of the day, unitholders and liabilities are respectively rewarded and repaid with cash and not theoretical numbers on a financial statement.

Thankfully this was only a temporary anomaly with their cash flow performance seeing tangible improvements during the second quarter of 2021 with their operating cash flow for the first half hitting $101.1m. This now represents an impressive increase of 16.43% year-on-year versus their equivalent result of $86.8m from 2020 and sees their distribution coverage improving to a strong 133.31% versus their previous 71.39% after the first quarter of 2021 and thus now sees scope for further distribution growth. Whether this additional free cash flow can be directed towards unitholders depends upon their financial position.

Following their strong cash flow performance during the second quarter of 2021, their cash balance surged by 46.36% to $75.1m from its previous level of $51.3m at the end of the first quarter, which now sits slightly more than threefold where it ended 2020. This has subsequently seen their net debt decrease to $581.9m after having increased slightly during the first quarter, which continues the positive trend of improvements started by their cash flow performance and thus will further strengthen their financial position.

Since their leverage is primarily an expression of their net debt compared to their earnings, it was no surprise to see their lower net debt and tangible financial performance improvements translate into lower leverage. Whilst they have seen improvements across all of their financial metrics, the biggest and arguably most important difference has been their net debt-to-operating cash flow decreasing to only 3.05, which is far less than its previous result of 3.86 at the end of the first quarter. This means that there is no requirement to deleverage further and thus given their strong distribution coverage, they can afford further distribution growth.

Their already strong liquidity also followed this positive trend during the second quarter of 2021 by improving slightly with their respective current and cash ratios increasing to 3.91 and 2.99 from their previous respective results of 3.48 and 2.34 at the end of the first quarter. If interested in further details regarding their liquidity, please refer to my previously linked article because nothing else has changed since publication.

Conclusion

Whilst I was initially cautious given the lack of tangible cash flow improvements to reflect their accrual-based earnings, thankfully time appears to have proven this only temporary. Even though caution is warranted for any investment, their distributions now appear on safer footings and also lifts future distribution expectations. Following this positive situation, it should come as no surprise that my previous bullish rating is remaining for their high distribution yield.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Altus Midstream's SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.