jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is in the midst of transforming its business to set it up for success in an automotive market that is slowly transitioning away from internal combustion engines. It has been staking a claim to the electric vehicle market via its acquisition of AKASOL and via the introduction of new homegrown products. In the long-term, the all-electric future is far from certain and many more acquisitions may have to be made to profit from the automobile market of the future. In the short term, the company faces lots of uncertainty from supply chain issues to higher inflation to uncertainty in China. Although the current valuation looks attractive, the risk-reward ratio may be better in the price range of mid-to-high 30s. The opportunity to buy BorgWarner in the high 30s may come in October. It's better to be patient.

AKASOL may provide multi-year tailwinds

On June 4, 2021, BorgWarner completed the takeover of AKASOL by acquiring 89% of the outstanding shares for approximately $788 million. Most of the acquisition cost (about $837 million) was allocated to goodwill and other intangible assets, which consists of allocating acquisition costs to developed technology and customer relationships. In other words, AKASOL currently does not have any revenues to speak of. BorgWarner expects AKASOL to contribute just $75 million in revenue out of the total of $15.6 billion in project sales for the fiscal year 2021. AKASOL is not expected to be profitable until 2024.

Source: BorgWarner Earnings Presentation

Batteries and motors are central to electric vehicles. AKASOL gives BorgWarner a foothold in battery technology and it's capturing a foothold in auxiliary technologies such as high-voltage coolant heaters. But it may need to capture a foothold in motor technology. Recently, General Motors unveiled new electric motors. How much will auto manufacturers like General Motors (GM) or Ford (F) be willing to outsource the manufacturing of batteries and motors - the two central technologies in an electric vehicle.

Not all auto manufacturers are fully convinced that electric vehicles are the way to go. Some energy experts like Daniel Yergin are stating that we are in an energy mix era. BMW has estimated that the transition from petrol vehicles to electric vehicles will increase its carbon footprint by about 40% across its supply chain. Toyota has not been entirely on-board with the electric vehicle transition, although it realizes that government mandates, such as the one in California, are forcing its hand. This transition from ICE to electric vehicles may have many more twists and turns and ICE may not go away entirely. As Daniel Yergin says ours is an energy mix era.

China's Economy Might See Material Slowdown

AKASOL has won multiple product awards for electrified vehicles that could help them grow revenue for years to come. AKASOL has won the award to supply battery systems for a bus manufacturer in Belgium. BorgWarner also won a contract to supply their dual inverters to two Chinese companies. One of them is Great Wall motors.

But China is a wild card given the "common prosperity" push by their President, which could impact both demand and also affect how U.S. companies operate in that country. It started with China canceling the ANT Financial IPO. Then they went after the Chinese education and tutoring companies and wiped out billions of dollars of shareholder wealth. Then came the utter humiliation of U.S. investment bankers and foreign shareholders with their takedown of DIDI that resulted in further loss of billions of dollars in wealth. Finally, the China Evergrande Group (real estate and construction company) missed its interest payments on bonds held by foreign investors and it is on the brink of collapse. Many ordinary Chinese citizens are also expected to lose all or part of their wealth. Although China seems to want to protect local investors over foreign ones. By some accounts, real estate amounts to 30% of the GDP and any slowdown in that sector could potentially reduce the growth rate of the entire Chinese economy. Some even expect China's economy to grow at just 2% annually. I expect all these actions to soften the demand picture in China. Why would anybody want to make a big-ticket purchase such as a car when the political environment is so unstable? Nike's (NKE) recent earnings seem to indicate that demand is vanishing in China. This has very large negative implications for General Motors, Ford, Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA), Starbucks (SBUX), and luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF). Recently, the Economist wrote this about China: "Western firms operate in China on sufferance and one day the country may seek to replace them. For many, the lure of China remains irresistible. But the perils are catching up with the promise."

BorgWarner is estimating very small growth in light vehicle manufacturing in China. Asia overall accounted for about 34% of total revenue ($3,75 billion) for the quarter ending June 30, 2021.

Source: BorgWarner Earnings Presentation

Pricing Power and Inflation

Ford and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) accounted for 13% and 11% of total revenue in fiscal year 2020. Supply chain issues have put a lid on the supply of cars in the market with light vehicle sales in the U.S. dropping to about 13 million vehicles SAAR in August of 2021. At the same time inflation has increased the costs.

Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve

The company mentioned in its annual report that if its inventory held in 2019 ($193 million) and 2020 ($186 million) were valued in current costs instead of LIFO, it would be valued at about $15 million more for each year. That would be an inflation of about 7.7% compared to 2019 and 8% 2020. But the company may not be able to pass along all the cost increases to its customers given the buying power of these large auto manufacturers.

Next year the supply issues should start to ease and inflation may not be a factor. So, those two factors should help keep costs down and improve profitability. If demand, especially in the U.S. stays strong, then the company should have a great year.

Balance Sheet Strength and Valuation

The company is expecting about $15.6 billion in revenue and about $4.15 in adjusted diluted EPS for 2021. The company has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.6, which is a manageable level of debt. It trades at a PE of 13x, but Magna trades close to about 11x. But Magna (MGA) currently boasts a cash flow yield of about 16% compared to 8% for BorgWarner.

Source: BorgWarner Earnings Presentation

Conclusion

BorgWarner has a promising future but it faces multiple challenges. Its business has to transition to selling more parts for electric vehicles, and China's economic slowdown may impact its business, the electric vehicle business could come with lower margins, inflation has to ease, supply chain problems need to disappear, and finally, demand needs to hold-up in the U.S. I would suggest patiently building a position in BorgWarner. If there's a market sell-off that brings the price below $40, I would start building a position at that time. More than 50% (11 out of 20) of the Wall Street analysts are neutral on the stock and it has a price target of about $53. If we buy at around $39, we could see a 35% gain if the Wall Street price target materializes.