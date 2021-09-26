Natural Gas In The Electric Power Sector: Latest Trends

yangna/E+ via Getty Images

In one of my previous articles, I explained why natural gas traders should care about the latest trends in the electric power sector and what indicators they should be monitoring. In this article, I would simply like to update you on some of the latest trends.

As you know, the electric power sector is the primary consumer of natural gas in the United States. Its share in the annual natural gas demand structure is around 31%, while its share in the injection season demand is more than 50% (see the charts below).

Source: Energy Information Administration, Bluegold Trader estimates, and calculations

Source: Energy Information Administration, Bluegold Trader estimates, and calculations

The latest data indicates that the weight of natural gas in the electric power sector continues to decline. The EIA's latest Electric Power Monthly Report shows that, in July, the share of total electricity supplied by natural gas-fired power plants decreased by almost three percentage points y-o-y to 41.79%. At the same time, the share of coal-fired generation has increased by more than three percentage points y-o-y to 25.12%. However, in the past seven years, the share of coal-fired generation has been steadily declining. The recent reversal of this trend is primarily due to fuel-switching economics as natural gas became more expensive relative to coal (see NG/Coal spreads charts below). Concurrently, the share of wind and solar generation increased by half of a percentage point y-o-y to 9.79%.

Source: Energy Information Administration, Bluegold Trader estimates, and calculations

Natural gas has lost its standing as the fastest-growing source of electric power in the U.S. On a 12-month average basis, its share in the electric power sector has plateaued and started to decline (see the chart below). Renewable sources - particularly, wind and solar - are now growing a lot faster. In less than five months, renewables will probably be providing more electricity to U.S. consumers than coal-fired power plants.

Source: Energy Information Administration, Bluegold Trader estimates, and calculations

Still, on a 12-month average basis, coal remains the second most important source of electricity generation in the United States, followed by nuclear and "other renewables" (wind and solar). Therefore, coal-to-gas switching continues to be an important element in my natural gas consumption models.

According to my calculations, the average NG/coal spread currently stands at around $3.47 per MMBtu, up as much as 330% y-o-y and 157% higher vs. the five-year average. On a cent per KWh basis (which takes into account energy content and power plants' heat rates), the spread is around 3.95 per KWh - up as much as 667% y-o-y and 256% higher compared to the five-year average (see the charts below).

Source: CME Group, Energy Information Administration, Bluegold Trader estimates, and calculations

Given that the natural gas prompt month futures contract price has increased by more than 160% y-o-y, while the average price of coal has increased by less than 20% (over the same period), NG/coal spread has widened, meaning that natural gas became less competitive (vs. coal) as a "feedstock" for electricity generation.

As of today, coal-to-gas switching remains extremely low (by historical standards), with higher forward NG/coal spreads having an additional negative impact. I estimate that coal-to-gas switching currently stands at around 3.3 bcf/d, some 3.8 bcf/d below the five-year average, and as much as 5.1 bcf/d below last year's level.

The impact of hydro and wind generation on natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector has been notoriously weak over the past several months. However, wind generation is finally starting to increase. Right now, the overall monthly net impact of all non-degree-day factors (coal-to-gas-switching, nuclear outages, hydro generation, wind generation, and solar generation) is record low - negative 2.0 bcf/d, some 5.6 bcf/d lower than a year ago (see the charts below).

Source: Energy Information Administration, Bluegold Trader estimates, and calculations

Source: Energy Information Administration, Bluegold Trader estimates, and calculations

Note:

Coal-to-gas-switching has a positive impact on natural gas consumption in the Electric Power Sector. Lower natural gas prices (relative to coal) lead to higher levels of coal-to-gas switching (and vice versa). The lower the price > the higher is the level of coal-to-gas switching > the greater is total consumption (specifically in the Electric Power sector) > the greater is the total demand > the stronger is the "bullish pressure" on the EOS storage. The economics of fuel-switching is an important element in natural gas trading but mostly during the injection season (roughly, April-September).

Nuclear outages have a positive impact on natural gas consumption in the Electric Power Sector because plants burning natural gas usually make up much of the missing nuclear generation, especially during periods of high demand.

Hydro, wind, and solar generation has a negative impact on natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector because it generally "displaces" the burning of fossil fuels.

Power Plants

In October 2021, the total stock of natural gas-fired power plants is expected to increase by 1.75% y-o-y to 480.7 GW of net summer capacity, which will amount to 42.6% of total operating generation capacity in the United States (0.9 percentage points smaller than a year ago). Conversely, due to the ongoing retirements of old and ineffective generators, the total stock of coal-fired power plants will decrease to 209.7 GW (-4.0% y-o-y), just 18.6% of total capacity - see the chart below.

However, the positive effect on natural gas usage in the electric power sector will be entirely offset by the rising share of renewables. Indeed, wind capacity and solar capacity are expected to grow by 18% and 30% y-o-y, respectively. Therefore, the total annualized net effect* from the changes in generation capacity additions in October 2021 is estimated to be negative at around -3,501 MW of net gas-fired capacity.

Source: Energy Information Administration, Bluegold Trader estimates, and calculations

*The total annualized net effect on gas usage from changes in generation capacity = natural gas additions + coal retirements - natural gas retirements - coal additions - nuclear additions - wind, hydro, and solar additions + retirements of renewables and nuclear = -3,501 MW of natural gas-fired generation in October 2021.

Renewables

The share of "other renewables" (wind and solar) is growing very fast. Together, they already have overtaken hydro and nuclear power and are likely to overtake coal in less than five months. Previously, in an attempt to estimate the impact of non-degree-day factors on the potential natural gas consumption in the electric power sector, analysts would look at the schedule of nuclear outages to try to figure out how many nuclear megawatts will be replaced by natural gas. They would also study the level of snowpack to estimate hydro inflows and eliminate it from total calculations.

Today, however, natural gas analysts also must study wind speeds and the levels of solar radiation, since the influence of "other renewables" can no longer be ignored. In this regard, please note that, out of 12 calendar months, October has historically been one of the "weakest" months for renewable power (see the full ranking in the chart below).

At this point in time, I estimate that, in October this year, wind, hydro, and solar generation will displace some 4.8 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (0.6 bcf/d more than a year ago).

Source: Energy Information Administration, Bluegold Trader estimates, and calculations

It is important to understand the key features of electricity generation from renewable sources. One of the most important features is natural seasonality. Renewable energy (in our case, wind, solar, and hydro) is derived from natural processes, which cannot be controlled by humans (for example, sunlight and wind). Perhaps, only hydro generation can be partially controlled, but it's also heavily influenced by precipitation and melting snowpack in the Pacific Northwest. In the chart above, I have ranked 12 calendar months in terms of their ability to provide "natural fuels" for renewable electricity generation. The ranking is based on an annual percentile basis and ranges from 1 to 12 for every type of renewable energy. 1 - weakest; 12 - strongest.

For example:

In January, there are more cloudy days than clear days, and sunny days are shorter, so solar generation is at its weakest. Therefore, I give only 1 point to solar energy in January.

In April, the melting snowpack is increasing water flows, and hydroelectric output is increasing. Therefore, I give 11 points to hydro energy in March.

In most regions, the average wind speeds slow down during the summer, and wind generation is at its weakest in August. Therefore, I give only 1 point to wind energy in August. At the same time, August tends to have fewer cloudy days and longer sunny days, so solar generation is very strong (11 points).

Total Supply-Demand Balance

On balance, when I factor in other market variables such as production, imports, exports, and weather-induced consumption by other users, I estimate that the total natural gas supply-demand balance in October will be looser than last year by as much as +9.1 bcf/day (see the chart below). In November and December, however, the total natural gas supply-demand balance is currently projected to be tighter vs. 2020 by around -1.48 bcf/d (on average).

Source: Energy Information Administration, Bluegold Research estimates, and calculations