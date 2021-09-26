Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

About a year ago I started acquiring shares in Jerash Holding (NASDAQ:JRSH). Jerash is a clothing manufacturing company that owns factories in Jordan. What attracted me to JRSH is the combination of relatively quick growth and low valuation. In this article, I will lay down the case for Jerash Holdings.

The company

In 2000, the US entered into its first FTA with an Arab country: Jordan. Shortly thereafter, JRSH opened its first factory in Jordan with less than 100 employees. After establishing 2 factories in 2013, a workshop and factory in 2019, and another factory in 2021 the company now owns 5 factories and 1 workshop. The factory the company acquired in 2021 is expected to add 20% additional capacity, for a mere $2.8million (the buildings and lands have since been acquired for an additional $2.7 million). Furthermore, the company has plans to build an additional factory.

So what does the company actually manufacture in its factories? The company produces all kinds of clothes ranging from jackets to pants & shorts. They produce these products for some well-known brands such as the North Face (VFC), PVH Corp (PVH), and American Eagle Outfitters (AEO).

The FTA with Jordan

I briefly mentioned the free trade agreement that Jordan has with the US. The trade agreement that was established in 2000 allows Jordanian goods to be imported duty-free to the USA. This makes Jordan an ideal place to manufacture textile products. However, there are some rules, of which the most notable one is the rule of origin. Under the rules of origin, the products exported to the US should be composed of 35% Jordanian content. To determine what percentage of a product is composed in a certain country we have the following categories:

Wholly obtained or produced products: this usually refers to products that are grown, harvested, etc., in one country and the products are made entirely of them. This includes goods such as mineral products extracted from its soil, sea-bed or territorial waters, live animals born and raised in the country, and/or vegetable products harvested or gathered in that country.

Not wholly obtained products: are products that are made out of products of multiple originating countries. It will then gain the status of the country that did the last substantial work that gives the product an essential character. In case two countries are deemed equal, the last country will be credited. The ways to determine the last substantial work include the value-added rule and/or a specific manufacturing or operating process.

How has the company been performing?

Now that we have a general idea about the company and its advantage over manufacturers from countries without an FTA, we will look at how the company has been performing. The first thing I like to look at is the revenue growth over the past 5 years. In 2016, the company had $52.5 million in revenues and at the end of FY 2021 this increased to $90.2 million. This represents a CAGR of 11.4%.

The outlook for FY 2022 also looks positive as the company is estimating to have revenues between $115 and $120 million. This would represent an increase of over 25% compared to LY. One of the reasons for this is the addition of the aforementioned new factory, which should increase output by 20%. Additionally, the company has also recently added a new customer in, Adidas, which I consider to be a big achievement.

The next thing that catches the eye is that insiders own a stunning 73.5% of all the outstanding stocks. When insiders own a large percentage of the outstanding shares is usually perceived as something positive. The reason for this is that when they own a large percentage of the shares, their decisions are more aligned with shareholder interests.

The last thing I want to look at is the company’s debt levels. I prefer companies that carry a low amount of debt or at least lower than their competitors. Unfortunately, there aren’t many clothing manufacturing companies listed on the stock exchange that have the same characteristics as Jerash. This makes it a bit harder to make a good comparison. Thus, I will forego the comparison and only look at Jerash's ratios.

Given that JRSH has a large amount of cash the company has a negative net debt/EBITDA. This means that the company has more cash than debt and investors have nothing to worry about from a debt perspective. In addition to this, the company has a debt/equity ratio of almost 0, which also speaks to the strength of the company.

Valuation

Given that Jerash Holdings is a dividend stock you could use the dividend yield theory. However, Jerash's dividends have remained stable since its IPO. Therefore, the dividend yield theory is not the best way to value the stock of Jerash Holding. To value the company I will instead opt for a DCF analysis. To do this I will use the DCF calculator provided by Money Chimp.

The DCF calculator requires a few inputs. First of all, we need the company’s EPS over the past twelve months - for JRSH this was $0.37. The next thing we have to put into the calculator is our estimated growth rate. Given the fact that Jerash has recently acquired a new factory, is still building a new one, and that they have Bill Korn on their board (who has a good track record in M&A at CareCloud (MTBC)), I would say that, if we would assume that the EPS would grow in line with revenue over the past 5 years, it would be a reasonable bet. Thus, the estimated growth rate will be 11%.

The next thing we have to put into the calculator is the growth into perpetual. As Jerash is still a relatively small company and would still be after 5 years, I don't expect revenue growth to decline by a lot in the following 20 years. However, for the sake of being conservative (better safe than sorry) I will divide JRSH's growth rate in half and round it down so, this will leave us with a growth rate of 5%.

The last input is the return you require from your investments, which could for example be the return of the S&P 500. For me, the minimum requirement is 10%. This is around the average for the S&P 500. After putting all the information in the calculator, I get a fair value of $10.03, which is approximately 27% over the closing price of the 24th of September.

Risk analysis

As with any company, there are also risks to Jerash Holdings. In this part of the analysis, we will go through the risks and the impact they could have on the company.

Doing business in Jordan

Unfortunately doing business in Jordan isn’t the same as in most Western countries. This means that the stability of the operations could be affected by decisions made by the government or unrest in the region. If we look at the global peace index Jordan is ranked in the 63rd position, which is higher than the US in 122, but significantly lower than most European countries and Canada. In addition to this, the majority of their neighbors are ranked significantly lower: Israel is in place 142 (mostly due to their conflict with Palestinians), Iraq in 159th (out of 163), Syria in 161, and Saudi Arabia in 125 (almost equal to the US). This means that there is a lot of unrest in the region and this could potentially impact Jordan and therefore also JRSH.

Furthermore, corruption is a lot more common in Jordan than in the US. In the corruption index, in which researchers look at things such as bribery, nepotism, and diversion of public funds Jordan ranks in the 63rd position (out of 179), compared to the US in 25th. This means that there is a greater possibility for state officials to use their power against companies such as Jerash.

The majority of revenue comes from one customer

As per the latest 10-K Jerash gets over 60% of revenue from one customer (V.F. Corp). This means that if the relationship with VFC turns sour, Jerash would lose a lot of sales. Another disadvantage is that there are no long-term contracts. This gives VFC greater bargaining power than Jerash, which might influence JRSH’s earnings. A mitigating factor is that Jerash has been diversifying its client base and the dependence on VFC decreased from 77% in FY 2020 to FY 2021.

Conflicts of interests

In its latest 10-K, JRSH also mentions that it has had conflicts of interests in the past and some transactions were not made at arm’s length. What this means is that the company entered into agreements with other company’s owned by the CEO and majority stockholder Mr. Choi, at rates that were more beneficial to the other companies. Furthermore, in 2019 HSBC released personal guarantees for Mr. Choi and Mr. Ng Tsze Lun (another significant shareholder) in exchange for treasure success, and JRSH agreeing to guarantee the money under its secured credit facility. This is not something you want to see as an investor in a company.

Conclusion

Jerash Holdings is a clothing manufacturer that has been growing its business at an 11% CAGR over the past 5 years. The pandemic had a minimal impact on the business but now that we are moving past the pandemic the company is estimating to grow its revenue again in FY 2022. In addition to this, the company has low levels of debt and high insider ownership. This strengthens the case for the company.

At the moment of writing, the valuation is still reasonable. Based on my estimations the company should trade at a share price of $10.03. This would mean that the FV is approximately 27% above its current price.

Nevertheless, the company comes with a higher risk profile. First of all doing business in Jordan is riskier than doing business in the US, as there is a lot of unrest in the region and the country is more corrupted than the US based on the corruption index. Secondly, the company receives 60% of its revenue from one customer and if the relationship turns sour, this would have a huge impact on the company's revenues. Last but not least, there have been conflicts of interest with the CEO and another major shareholder. This is something a lot of investors don't want to see when they invest in a company.

Despite the risks, JRSH is a strong company that is trading at a reasonable margin of safety. Thus at the current price, I rate the stocks a "Buy". However, interested investors should proceed with caution and weigh the risks and rewards for themselves.