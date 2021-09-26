onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

W. P. Carey’s (NYSE:WPC) portfolio is well positioned amongst net lease REITs, but the firm’s commitment to a growing dividend could pose challenges to long-term performance.

Who is W. P. Carey?

WPC was founded by William Polk Carey in 1973 as a diversified investment management firm. Initially, real estate comprised a relatively small portion of the overall business. However, through mergers and portfolio acquisitions, the firm assembled an impressive portfolio of net lease real estate investments across multiple geographies. Upon Mr. Carey’s death in 2012, the board of directors elected to convert to REIT structure, substantially increasing the dividend and setting course for the future of WPC.

Today, WPC is one of the largest net lease REITs with an equity market capitalization of $14.4 billion. The company has assembled an impressive portfolio of real estate diversified across the United States and Europe. The firm’s European investment is higher than most American net lease REITs at 36% of the total portfolio. As of this year, the firm owns nearly 1,300 properties leased to 356 tenants across a wide variety of industries. In total, WPC owns over 150 million square feet of diversified real estate, offering investors access to a high-quality portfolio of institutional assets. The firm touts its assets as “mission critical” implying the occupying tenants would be unable to continue operations without that facility. Additionally, the firm carries Investment Grade ratings from both Moody’s and S&P. This recipe has created a powerhouse which has performed well over multiple cycles.

WPC performed well throughout the pandemic with rent collection substantially better than other net lease REITs. A large part of this performance is W. P. Carey’s allocation to industrial real estate. Despite strong performance, WPC still trades below pre-pandemic highs. Let’s explore what makes WPC successful and see where it may go from here.

Portfolio

As we mentioned, WPC owns 1,266 individual properties across the United States and Europe. These assets are mission critical in nature, indicating a large tenant commitment to individual facilities. For many of WPC’s tenants which are non-investment grade, individual facilities can play a vital role in underlying operations. Simply put, WPC’s tenants are heavily invested in the facilities they occupy, due to high capital commitments within the facilities and a lack of financial viability to move to new spaces. Furthermore, many locations are specialized to the tenant, making relocation even less viable. This dependence has led to strong landlord-tenant relationships, hence WPC’s outperformance in terms of rent collection during the height of the pandemic. For reference, WPC collected 96% of portfolio rent in the second quarter of 2020.

Source: WPC

The portfolio is also well-diversified beyond geography. WPC owns a portfolio across a variety of commercial asset classes. Typically, WPC is discussed as an industrial net lease REIT, however, the industrial allocation accounts for less than 50% of the overall portfolio. Large portions are allocated to office (21.3%) and retail (17.5%), with the remainder in self-storage and other categories. It’s important to note, WPC’s industrial investments do not maintain the same logistics focus as other differentiated industrial REITs such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) or Duke Realty (DRE). WPC typically focuses on mission critical facilities leased to non-Investment Grade tenants, which may include manufacturing and other types of facilities.

The wide diversification is indicative of WPC’s transformation towards a mature real estate owner. With 356 unique tenants in the portfolio, industries are spread across a wide range with no single segment representing more than 22%. The portfolio’s top ten tenants are highly recognizable with brands such as U-Haul (UHAL), Advance Auto Parts (AAP), and Marriott (MAR). Additionally, the top ten tenants represent only 20.7% of overall rent, limiting concentration risk.

Source: WPC

WPC’s portfolio has several internal growth drivers which set it apart from many net lease REITs in today’s environment. While most REITs feature leases with internal growth, WPC has highlighted rent growth as a core part of their strategy. As of today, 99% of portfolio leases contain rental increases. As inflation accelerates today, growing income is essential to offset increases in asset prices across the board. Over the past twelve months, several drivers have propelled inflation to its highest levels in the past decade and more pain could be ahead. Just recently, several major retailers indicated they see more inflation despite the Fed’s belief it is only temporary.

Source: BLS

WPC is in a unique position to benefit from an acceleration in inflation for two reasons. First, the firm’s “triple net” lease structure leaves the majority of property-level liability on the tenant. Triple net means the lease is net of maintenance, property tax, and insurance liabilities to the landlord, instead of placing those responsibilities on the tenant. WPC will not bear the weight of increasing commodity costs in their routine maintenance such as roof repairs. Second, WPC’s portfolio has a high quantity of CPI-linked rental rate adjustments. In fact, 60% of portfolio leases contain CPI-based rental adjustments, many of which are uncapped. The recent acceleration in CPI will correlate directly to increases in rent collected from tenants.

Source: WPC

Over WPC’s history, the firm has assembled a strong portfolio of net lease assets which today represent one of the largest in terms of market cap. We see strong continued performance for their net lease assets as inflation accelerates, and the firm’s acquisition pipeline remains healthy. Additionally, other portfolio metrics remain strong including a portfolio weighted average lease term of 10.8 years and a low historical vacancy rate. Vacancy should remain low as less than 8% of portfolio leases are set to expire in the next three years.

Dividend

W. P. Carey has a solid history of dividend growth and consistency, even prior to being a REIT. The firm pays a quarterly dividend of $1.052 per share, which was recently increased from $1.05 per share. In fact, W. P. Carey has successfully raised its dividend annually since inception. Based on today’s share price, WPC offers a 5.63% forward dividend yield, high even amongst net lease REITs. Combined with WPC’s history of increasing the dividend every quarter, it's no wonder the REIT has quickly become a fan favorite.

Source: WPC

WPC has proven its consistent ability to produce stable cash flow. The high-income models of net lease REITs (others include STORE Capital (STOR), Realty Income (O), and National Retail Properties (NNN) are a tried and true business and WPC’s income has earned it a spot amongst the best. The high rent collection over the course of the pandemic has reinforced the firm’s reputation. However, these pale in comparison to WPC’s potential benefit from a prolonged period of inflation. WPC’s relatively high payout ratio (which we will discuss) has rattled investors' confidence in continued dividend increases. Believe it or not, a spike in inflation could just prove to be WPC’s best friend.

Despite disruption across the net lease sector, WPC has maintained a healthy acquisition volume. We expect WPC to continue strong acquisitions, which will fuel organic growth. We believe the firm is showing signs this will continue as displayed by their recent equity issuance of 4.5 million shares.

Performance

As consistent with the net lease business’s success, WPC has produced impressive long-term performance through multiple economic cycles. The firm has assembled one of the largest net lease portfolios available to investors today. WPC has produced long-term performance which competes with the S&P 500. Compare WPC’s 15-year annualized return of 10.41% to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (SPY) annualized return of 10.63% over the same period. Recently, WPC has felt the woes of the broader net lease sector which still suffers from COVID-19-related uncertainties. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has accelerated to all-time highs and currently remains at a historically unusual valuation.

Like many net lease REITs, we believe WPC still stands to benefit from a full reopening and a return to a normalized commercial market. Recently, WPC has shown its strength in recovery by unveiling impressive year-to-date acquisition volumes for 2021. This month, WPC announced $200 million of new acquisitions primarily comprised of class A warehouse assets including a cold storage facility in Minneapolis. These new purchases drive year-to-date acquisition volume to $1.2 billion for the year. For reference, as of the third quarter in 2019, WPC had announced $519.5 million in year-to-date acquisitions, making 2021 a comparatively strong year. We see this stemming from their recent focus on warehouse assets and the broader strength in the industrial real estate market.

Performance has also been driven by WPC’s capitalization. The firm’s balance sheet is constituted primarily of equity, representing 66% of total capitalization. Senior unsecured debt represents the next largest portion at 27%, followed by the remainder of mortgages and obligations to the firm’s unsecured credit facility. WPC’s conservative balance sheet has earned the firm IG ratings from both Moody’s and S&P. The firm faces large refinancing opportunities in 2024-2026 as several rounds of unsecured bonds mature in the United States and Europe. Although this presents a refinancing risk for WPC, the company could benefit from refinancing at lower interest rates. Given the federal reserve has announced they plan to begin raising rates around 2023, WPC could catch the last of the low interest rates. However, there are too many remaining variables at play to be sure when rates will change.

Source: WPC

Risks

As discussed, WPC’s shareholders have been rewarded with stellar performance over long time horizons. The firm has a battle-tested business model which has survived the pandemic, great financial crisis, and tech bubble with relative ease. Remember, WPC’s rent collection remained in the solid 90% range throughout the depths of the pandemic. Compare that to NNN and O’s rent collections and the difference is clear. Something in the WPC recipe is truly special and we believe it lies in tenant relationships.

W. P. Carey also faces its share of risks in today’s environment. Although risks including rising interest rates and capitalization rate compression have already begun to challenge the broader net lease market, WPC faces a more fundamental risk. WPC’s high payout ratio challenges the firm’s ability to sustain dividend increases and grow organically. Real estate investment trusts must decide which portion of earnings is allocated to dividend cash payments as opposed to retained earnings for future acquisitions and growth. Remember, REITs are responsible for distributing 90% of taxable income to avoid corporate-level income taxes. Accounting rules allow REITs to manage this distribution often resulting in payout ratios lower than 90%. Lower distributions generally leave more cash for reinvestment leading to greater NAV growth. Boiled down, a higher payout ratio leaves less margin for error in the dividend and less capital for investment.

WPC’s payout ratio has remained elevated for several years as compared to the broader net lease sector. The higher payout ratio has led to a decelerating growth rate in the dividend. Although the firm has remained committed to the dividend, the current payout ratio of 94% leaves less room for growth compared to competitors. For reference, Realty Income’s payout ratio remains at 81.90%, a substantial difference in terms of both growth capacity and dividend safety.

We don’t see a substantial risk to WPC’s dividend in the near term. The firm has demonstrated their superior ability to collect rent and the IG rating should provide investors with comfort regarding upcoming refinancing opportunities. If rates remain low, the benefit to WPC’s cost of capital could be substantial. However, more importantly, the growth generated by inflation-linked leases stands to provide a moat in the near term. The increasing cash flows should provide some breathing room to the payout ratio or allow management to further grow the dividend.

The risks facing WPC seem to be manageable leading us to find long-term value in the company. The portfolio’s construction is dependable and relatively protected from other future impacts. Whether the dividend growth continues, the underlying fundamentals of the business model remain strong.

Conclusion

WPC has proven their worth in long-term performance and dividend growth. Growing from a diversified investment management firm, WPC now owns and operates one of the most impressive net lease portfolios available to investors. We believe the firm stands to benefit from several internal drivers in addition to secular tailwinds which have powered the net lease sector. While WPC is set to face its share of challenges in the upcoming term, we think the tenured management has the resources to navigate accordingly. Encouraged by healthy acquisition volume and internal growth, WPC still offers investors a rising dividend supported by reliable commercial assets spread across the world.