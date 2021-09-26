Fed Flexibility Begins To Factor In American And Chinese Versions Of 'Common Prosperity'

William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

Flexibility out of practical necessity ….

As the latest FOMC meeting approached the Fed became stuck in a rut between American Stagflation and China’s unfolding “Common Prosperity” narrative. The Chinese situation was given a further global dimension by the announcement of the AUKUS trilateral security pact.

Just to make things even more interesting, China was also simultaneously having what some Western commentators called its “Lehman Moment”.

The seeming coincidence, in this confluence of events, in practice, made for a suspicious sense of deliberate coordination driven by gamesmanship and national interest. Under such circumstances, and with the vacant positions of Fed Chairman and some other Fed Governorships in the mix, discretion appeared to be the better part of Chairman Powell’s valor.

Under the circumstances, the Fed needed to take back some flexibility from its Jackson Hole commitment to a tight taper schedule.

The less transient, the better ….

The recent extraordinary performance of the US Long Bond, as shorter maturities broke higher in yield, is either a harbinger of doom, or of Fed inflation-fighting success, or both. The more permanent the economic dislocation, and the attendant inflation, becomes the more the Long Bond seems to like it; especially when the Fed is allegedly in tapering mode.

All the outcomes appear to be an asymmetrical winner for a fixed income duration bet. Inflation and supply chain disruptions will, apparently, beget a recession followed by disinflation and more monetary policy easing. A Fed tapering is recessionary, in theory, and recessionary, in practice, if it compounds the growing inflationary economic headwind. A resurgent, and perhaps even permanently mutating COVID-19 virus just juices the convexity bet even more.

With such an appetite for long-duration bonds, the Fed should easily be able to execute tapering should it sincerely want to. The long end of the yield curve basically provides an inertial cap on how high shorter maturity bond yields can rise. If the Fed intends to keep easing, after a brief taper, then so much the better for the long end. If the Fed is forced to ease further because of a further pandemic outbreak, then this will get discounted in the long end before it becomes a reality at the short end.

Just as protected renters are getting evicted, with the expiry of COVID-19 protection programs, falling mortgage rates will drive house prices even farther away from them. High time for the Fed to sharpen its financial stability claws and use them to deflate an incipient housing bubble. The housing bubble is a global phenomenon and many developed central banks, who have been forced to deal with it by elected policymakers, have elected to use macroprudential rules rather than monetary policy tightening. Maybe it’s high time for President Biden to intervene with some of his Fed nominations before things get even less broadly inclusive.

Vae Victis, Viva COVID-19 Victoribus ….

US Surgeon General (USSG) Vivek Murthy, rather than President Biden, has honorably surrendered to COVID-19. Presumably, the surrender by the Commander in Chief would have been politically suicidal and more damaging to the fractured American polity.

USSG Murthy accepts that the chance to eradicate COVID-19 has been lost. No blame has, as yet, been attached to this loss of the initiative, and the resulting default strategic loss against the virus. It is only a matter of time until the sense of loss sinks into the public psyche and citizens demand scapegoats to blame for the collective national failure to fight the healthcare pandemic.

The economic strategy was, and is, to sustain economic activity; and this has been achieved. Americans must now trade one economic victory for one healthcare loss and mourn the collateral victims. The virus doesn’t care about the economy. In fact, an open economy is a vector that the virus can propagate off. Hence the American economic victory is also a victory for the virus in epidemiological terms.

In the meantime, the healthcare victor has changed his name, from Delta to Mu, and celebrated by ransacking 49 States of the defeated Union.

Ominously, communication from the CDC, and/or the White House, to the American polity appears to be breaking down. It is unlikely, therefore, that any coherent message or COVID-fighting strategy can be inculcated into the American polity, at present, by the Federal Government.

At the State Level, there is still faith in the leadership and its communication, presumably because of its proximity and commonality of suffering, but even this is eroding.

The growing credibility gap, between the Federal Government and the States, may only serve to confuse the American polity further since there appears to be no coherent message or unity of purpose from either source. The yawning credibility deficit of the Federal Government undermines the whole system of government in relation to the pandemic. The potential for unity and bipartisanship is now supported by the dwindling grassroots credibility of State Governors. The pandemic is turning the political system upside down; and back to where it was when America was in its infancy as a nation.

Vae Vivektis!

Out of this national defeat scenario, it is alleged that the American worker is emerging victorious.

Victoriam Laboranti .…

The last report discussed the US labor market’s success in achieving the Fed’s definition of “substantial further improvement” to allow monetary policy tapering to proceed beyond simply removing pandemic emergency stimulus. The New York Fed’s recent SCE Labour Market data was the latest indicator to provide context for this prognosis.

In general terms, the SCE Labour Market data found that US workers are more likely to move to a new job, with higher pay, than to leave the labor market. There is also a commonly held expectation that this situation will continue going forward. In addition, US workers intend to retire earlier. The average reservation wage, and future expectations for it, are also rising. Consequently, although nuanced, the signal is that the labor market continues to improve for those who are still interested in participating in it.

Uncoincidentally, with the release of the SCE Labour Market data, New York Fed president John Williams swiftly interjected, in order, to frame perceptions of the report …. at least as far as his usual disclaimer that the opinions expressed were his “alone and do not necessarily reflect those of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) or others in the Federal Reserve System.”

Williams presaged his personal opinions with the further disclaimer that the pandemic continues to distort the data. This headline alone implies that things are not back to normal, despite all the rhetoric about “substantial further improvement”. Williams then split his personal opinions along dual mandate lines. Suffice it to say, that this is where things become “nuanced” in Williams’s own words.

On the employment mandate side, Williams “cannot stress enough that we still have a long way to go to get back to our maximum employment goal.” Enough said enough “substantial further progress” has not been made to satisfy him.

On inflation, “substantial further progress” has been made on hitting and overshooting the inflation target. Williams does, however, dilute his optimism with the observation that average, underlying and even long-term inflation measures have been dislocated to the upside by the pandemic rather than Fed inflation target overshooting telemetry. Consequently, Williams implies that this is faux inflation target overshooting rather than genuine monetary policy-driven target overshooting. Over time, he expects inflation to head lower as the pandemic constraints are worked through and perhaps even overcome.

Summing up Williams’s opinion, one is left with the conclusion that he is willing to gradually taper the emergency pandemic stimulus. He is in no mood to tighten monetary policy, however, by substantially shrinking the Fed’s balance sheet and/or raising interest rates.

Williams’s opinion was underlined by the latest Beige Book data, which showed that growth on aggregate has “downshifted slightly” whilst wage inflation has risen.

Richmond Fed president, and famed essayist, Thomas Barkin continues to focus on the labor market for signals of inflation that the Fed must immediately address. So far, he can report back that the wage inflation is limited to low-skilled jobs, where the quit rate is high. Going forward, he speculates on what might happen should this phenomenon spread up the skills curve. His rhetoric is equivocal. Clearly, employers will try to retain the skilled with a mixture of costs and benefits that will push up compensation levels. Clearly, employers will try and pass these higher costs onto customers. There is also a rising probability, however, that employers try to mitigate these costs with productivity tools and technology that replaces the reliance on labor. Thus, parsing Barkin, the current labor market situation is inflationary but there are real mitigating factors that will increasingly come into play.

The Bureau of Labour Statistics is also thinking along the same lines as Barkin. The Bureau predicts that the majority of jobs created over the next decade will be low-skilled and low-paid. Companies will seek to replace labor with labor-saving technology wherever and whenever possible, in a secular shift. Job growth, on aggregate, is hence expected to be anemic at best. The Fed’s quest for broadly inclusive growth, thus, faces a major structural challenge, going forward, after the pandemic-related blockages are worked through.

The recent economic downshifting, highlighted in the Beige Book, has evidently caught the attention of Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic. His zeal for tapering has become subdued as the data has continued to disappoint. Consequently, he did not expect that the taper would be announced at the upcoming September FOMC meeting as previously advertised.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman is ready for the taper if the data keeps coming in as it has been doing. She also sounds more concerned about the growing permanence of inflation and expects it to take much longer to dissipate than some of her colleagues.

Hitherto, Chicago Fed president Charles Evans had intimated that he requires a few more employment reports under his belt before agreeing to taper. He has recently intimated that the economy is still “not out of the woods yet”, so, presumably his taper conditions have still not been achieved yet.

St Louis Fed president James Bullard would like to get the taper started as soon as possible this year. It should also be noted that he wants it to end as soon as possible in the first half of next year. With such a tight timeline and no change in interest rates, monetary policy easing should only be seen as being throttled back rather than reversed.

Like Bullard, Dallas Fed president Robert Kaplan would also like to get the taper show on the road as soon as possible. Also, like Bullard, Kaplan, evidently, has low expectations of how tight the taper will be; as he is already lowering his growth forecasts before it has even started. Kaplan disguises the obvious economic weakening by emphasizing how resilient the US economy has been in the face of the Delta Variant upsurge. The resilience may preclude easing, but it is not strong enough to include tightening.

Unfortunately, as will be discussed later, for Kaplan, his credibility and thereby the Fed’s credible commitment is evaporating swiftly. This problem may be seized upon by the White House, and progressives, in order to further impose upon the last vestiges of Fed independence. Chairman Powell and his renomination may also be collateral victims.

Victoriam Phillips Curve?

This author has been following the debate, over “substantial further improvement” in the labor market, through the frame of the Phillips Curve. This observation has now broadened to the utility of the Fed’s new monetary policy framework in the current economic environment.

The author noted that the new monetary policy framework was conceived in a time of disinflation and then fine-tuned, in the time of COVID, when the US economy had been deliberately locked down. The question is now whether the current economic situation justifies close adherence to the new monetary policy framework, now that inflation is running way above target and the employment situation is improving sporadically. It can be said that the Fed never envisaged this economic situation when it was crafting the new monetary policy framework and executing it. It is therefore moot, whether the Fed should continue with this mismatched monetary policy framework under the current economic circumstances.

Some Fed officials are winging it and saying that inflation is transitory. Clearly, they are now second-guessing themselves, if not in openly public. Evidently, James Bullard is in two minds, because he is adopting a more tactical on-off switch approach to monetary policy easing and tightening. Thomas Barkin is “essaying” about the situation.

(Source: Atlanta Fed)

The takeaway, from the growing body of Fed staff research, is that the Phillips Curve has, unexpectedly, sprung to life again. The Atlanta Fed has recently joined the Phillips Curve milieux. Atlanta Fed staffers have empirically concluded that the Manufacturing Sector Phillips Curve is more alive than the Services Sector Phillips Curve. This would seem to be a self-evident outcome from the current experiences of the manufacturing supply chain vis-à-vis the distributed service sector that is allowed to work from home.

The implication, of the re-birth of the Phillips Curve, is that it put a question mark over the utility and context of the Fed’s new monetary policy framework almost immediately after it was born. If the Fed’s new monetary policy framework has been a victim of COVID-19, then the Phillips Curve has been a beneficiary.

The Fed’s new monetary policy framework, and those who made it, are now the patients under examination for signs of COVID-related side-effects. Unfortunately, the latest results of the health check have shown that governance has been infected, possibly terminally for some Fed officials.

Blue Horseshoe loves REITs ….

It transpires that Robert Kaplan and Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren have been actively self-managing their investment portfolios whilst they simultaneously manage the nation’s monetary policy affairs. Even if they have followed the appropriate disclosure procedures, to the letter of the law, the impression of conflicted interest influencing executive action is indelible. It is generally accepted that wealth disparities have widened during the pandemic and in response to monetary policy stimulus. Kaplan and Rosengren are both influencers and beneficiaries of this widening gap.

Rosengren, apparently an active REIT trader, was even put in charge of the Fed’s Main Street Lending Programme (MSLP), effectively, giving him the keys to America’s rental castles. The Fed’s commitment to broadly inclusive economic growth looks dubious in this light. The central bank appears to have failed the test of ethical standards for public service. The fact that it followed its own rules, only serves to inflame the issue of conflicting interest with insider trading behavior.

There is no place for either Kaplan or Rosengren to hide. Their return to any form of government or academia would raise eyebrows, so they will probably end up on Wall Street, once the due process investigation has found they acted legally even though unethically. Neither is there any place for Chairman Powell to hide because it happened on his watch. In an act of contrition, the two alleged insider dealers have sold their stocks. The question is does any of this remedial re-action go far enough?

China, America’s nemesis, is locking up public officials who play privately by the rules which they administer publicly. China has further consolidated its twin positions, on the moral high ground of finance and Climate Change, by banning cryptocurrency-related financial transactions, whilst Wall Street nudges the procrastinating figure of Gary Gensler into making rules that enable US firms to profit from cryptocurrency.

America’s global standing is slipping further as it appears to procrastinate and dither on ethical standards and Global Warming. Where it may lag China in economic reforms for the benefit of the consumer, America is proving to be no slouch when it comes to national security issues that uphold the power of the Federal Government. The White House is carefully extending its reach and control, into the strategically important semiconductor supply chain, in partnership with the private sector. Both countries are now, effectively, on a wartime adversarial footing, in relation to each other, in economic terms.

The credible commitment of the Federal Reserve has been undermined and its reputation has been sullied. The damage will be long-lasting and the partisan hands of Congress may soon exert an even tighter grip on the central bank. The White House may also seek further inroads into monetary policy with the President’s new Fed nominations.

Note to FOMC: Less of the transient, more of the transparent ….

With the window closing as the quiet period pre-FOMC meeting loomed, Cleveland Fed president Loretta tried her hand at framing expectations of the upcoming meeting. She did this, by reviewing progress, or lack thereof, to date, on the Fed’s new monetary policy framework. Basically, it’s a work in progress, and still in its infancy. Even if the new framework is working, the Fed is not doing a great job in communicating its inner workings from her viewpoint. For starters, she concedes that the transient/transitory descriptor being used for inflation is not working. Time, therefore, for the Fed to regain its eroding credibility with some transparency and indicators to go with its nuanced thinking.

Almost as an afterthought, Mester also informed that the latest weak jobs report has not challenged her conviction that the taper should commence this year. More interestingly, she also subscribes to Bullard’s view that the taper will be completed in the first half of 2022.

(Source: New York Fed, caption by the Author)

Mr. Market has been encouraged, to a great extent, by Fed guidance that is seeking to talk up the economy in the face of a domestic and global slowdown. So blinkered has Mr. Market become that, not only does he ignore Fed guidance but, he looks only for confirmation of his view. The latest New York Fed Survey of Consumer Expectations data is a classic case of this confirmation bias search. The survey is also a case of disingenuous misleading by its author, the New York Fed. The disingenuousness may be a function of the requirement to create a narrative that is consistent with the taper.

(Source: New York Fed, caption by the Author)

Consumer inflation expectations are running away, dangerously, to the upside. The summary of the data is also consistent with an economy that is re-opening and strengthening. Most importantly, the summary is consistent with a taper announcement. The taper is the context for the summary. The summary is not, however, consistent with an economy that is overheating, and needs the Volcker Treatment, as Mr. Market is starting to believe.

(Source: New York Fed, caption by the Author)

Looking more carefully at the employment, household income, and household spending data, in the survey, the consumer is not running away to the upside. On the contrary, he/she is not enthused about hopping jobs or the prospects of finding employment. Neither is he/she enthusiastic about their current or future financial situation. The consumer has adjusted his/her behavior and expectations, in response to the economic situation. This situation could be called Stagflation.

The SCE survey signals Consumer Stagflation. Mr. Market is starting to believe that the Fed will overreact to the Flation, thereby, making the Stag even worse. Bullard and Mester, to name but a few, strongly advise Mr. Market to challenge his thesis, but he is not listening right now. On the contrary, he interprets everything that they say as confirming his own bias towards Hyperinflation.

FOMC Repost: The Curve Flattener response to Mr. Market’s Steepening Conviction ….

The latest FOMC decision revealed a Fed with an overwhelmingly domestic economic perspective. There is a consensus to do something about the risk of second-round inflation. There is, however, no consensus about how to do it. The taper was signaled and is now expected to commence in November and end in mid-2022. What to do about interest rates is the main subject of disagreement. Those wishing to be seen as addressing the inflation threat want to hike rates when the tapering ends. It is the dissonance over interest rates that is reinforcing Mr. Market’s own conviction for much higher bond yields.

The obliviousness to the implications of what is going on in China, and projected beyond, will, no doubt, influence the FOMC’s thinking on interest rates; once Mr. Market seizes upon it, with the same brio that he has seized upon the inflation meme. By then, a global slowdown will have the impact of the rate hiking, that the Fed intends to do.

The Fed’s latest Summary of Economic Projections, already, appears to be factoring in the slowdown, absent from the latest FOMC statement. GDP for this year has been radically scaled back; and whilst it has been increased, for next year and 2023, the improvement is lackluster in comparison with a cut for this year. Similarly, but worse, the projection for unemployment this year has been increased. The worsening of unemployment, this year, is not, however, taken back through higher employment going forward. Even this year’s revised higher Core and nominal PCE inflation projections, swiftly fall back next year to the previous projection. None of those feared second-round inflation effects here. Despite the miserable economic growth and average inflation performance, the forecasters still bizarrely held with higher interest rate forecasts for Fed Funds going forward. It was almost as if the forecasters wanted to force the yield curve to flatten and send Mr. Market a signal.

(Source: FOMC)

The sublime message, from the forecasters, is that the Fed will overshoot its inflation target, as promised, but not by too much, whilst also garnering an admirable positive real Fed Fund’s rate in the process. This message is basically a vindication of the Fed’s new monetary policy framework and execution.

But will this escape from the Zero Bound last very long, and will the conventional interest rate cushion be large enough to deal with another recession before the Fed goes unconventional again?

Chairman Powell’s guidance signal, that the taper will end in mid-2022, suggests that the answer to both, of the above, questions is no. The high degrees of uncertainty in the GDP forecast and the growing downside balance of risk assessment, from the last forecast, also suggests no to both.

If Chairman Powell’s guidance is tuned out, and the forecast numbers are allowed to speak for themselves, then, the case for ending the taper swiftly in 2022 is clear and the case for considering easing again, rather than hiking interest rates, logically follows. Mr. Market’s loss of enthusiasm for higher bond yields, and growing enthusiasm for curve flattening trades, between now and year-end, should then inform the Fed and confirm the forecast meme.

After their current Chairman spoke, some FOMC members then demonstrated their intentions and capabilities to flatten the yield curve. Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester sees the taper commencing in November, followed by interest rate hikes in 2022. She is, therefore, more Hawkish than the consensus that says the Fed will be done normalizing by mid-2022, hence, the curve-flattening delta in her guidance. First, however, Mr. Market will price in her rate hike guidance with higher bond yields in the belly of the yield curve.

Traditional Hawk, Kansas Fed president Esther George, is keeping with the taper pack for now. Her conditions for substantial further progress have been met, thus, she is ready to taper in November.

China will speak and act on the global yield curve in due course. Mr. Market should listen and watch carefully.