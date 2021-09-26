Trading Secrets Of The Toltecs

Byelikova_Oksana/iStock via Getty Images

The Legend of Impeccability

His benefactor told don Juan that a warrior is never under siege. To be under siege implies that one has personal possessions that could be blockaded. A warrior has nothing in the world except his impeccability, and impeccability cannot be threatened. The Eagle's Gift, Carlos Castaneda

The simplest and perhaps best way to make money in the stock market is to buy and hold broad based ETFs. But, it is possible to do better. A really important question that nobody seems to ask out loud is how much better?

If one seriously considers the problem of maximizing stock market returns, the actual maximum return possible, seems like one of the first things a person would want to know. However, an attendee at a trading seminar who asks such a question, might expect to be ridiculed. I think that the answer contains insight into the benefits of a data oriented over a mathematical approach to market analytics.

Maximum return is achieved by buying when prices are going to rise tomorrow and selling when they are destined to decline. Daemons can be postulated that do these operations impeccably. Impeccability is an important element of the Toltec worldview; hence, Toltec Daemons.

Three Specter Daemons

Specter Daemons know the future direction of the Specter ETF. Traditionally, that ETF is SPY.

There are three types of Specter Daemon:

CC - Close to Close, knows if SPY tomorrow close is higher than today's close.

- Close to Close, knows if SPY tomorrow close is higher than today's close. CO - Close to Open, knows if SPY tomorrow open is higher than today's close.

- Close to Open, knows if SPY tomorrow open is higher than today's close. OC - Open to Close, knows if SPY today close is higher than today's open.

Three Granular Daemons

Granular Daemons are more focused than Specter Daemons. They know the future direction of any given stock. Similar to Specter, there are the same three types of Granular Daemon.

YTD Buy and Hold Performance

The 3X Bulls are sequenced to match the order of their non leveraged cousins. Note that the win rates between the two types of ETF are about the same.

The YTD numbers clearly favor CO. I have seen commentary claiming that the CO period is more volatile than OC. That claim is absurd as this analysis will demonstrate. Higher volatility in OC seems to be a relatively permanent technical market feature. Usually OC period returns have break even to negative characteristics. This YTD period has been kinder than usual to OC players, especially in the last six months or so. Note that none of the ETFs have a negative CO return.

Summing natural log returns for a portfolio shows the return for reinvested profits if each position is held consecutively instead of simultaneously. The totals can also be divided by the numbers of stocks (8 in each case) to get the average natural log return.

This may seem odd coming from a moving average aficionado like myself, but averaging numbers is really weak. The median along with the total as shown here is better. In the tables, the median OC number is a profit but the total shows a loss. Being aware of the two numbers seems like the most efficient way to understand the situation.

A rational market participant who is playing these odds should bet that the market is going up every day. Betting CO will go up is a better bet than OC. Either has better than even chances of winning, but the higher volatility in OC makes that state more dangerous.

An implication of the positive win expectancy is that a market participant should never go flat. The main decision is determining the daily or finite state size of the investment.

YTD Specter Daemon Performance

Note that SPY (the Specter) has a win rate of 100% - when it goes up, it goes up every time. SPXL, the 3X bull counterpart, does about the same.

Specter Daemon performance surprised me with the high OC win rate. Still, CO has a substantially stronger win rate. I think the CO win rate is less strong than usual in the sample, even though it is approaching 90%.

Chump Change

The non-leveraged ETFs pretty much make chump change in the sample. A natural log return of .69 is doubling your money; note that SPY doesn't even achieve that CC even though the daemon always wins. That is a sign of low volatility over the period. There have been no drops so far this year that have been the least bit scary.

YTD Granular Daemon Performance

The tables don't need to show the win rates because they are always 100%.

SPY Granular has the same numbers as SPY Specter, as does SPXL Granular and SPXL Specter.

The higher volatility of the OC period is shown most clearly by the Total xCO numbers being much smaller than Total xOC.

Note how the 3X natural log numbers are more or less three times larger than the non leveraged ETFs. That doesn't mean three times the profit because the growth is exponential. For example, with XLK vs TECL

XLKxCC = 0.96 natural log. Profit/$ = Exp(0.96) -1 = 1.6

TECLxCC = 2.81 natural log. Profit/$ = Exp(2.81) -1 = 15.6

Losing Performance

If a Toltec daemon knows which days are winners, it also knows which days are not winners. If you ever meet a genie, keep in mind that every wish lets you know two things.

Instead of swCC, the heading is slCC.

Hopefully, the tables crossfoot. That is:

YTD Buy and Hold Performance = YTD Wins + YTD Losses

That holds for all the securities with both Specter and Granular daemons.

For example:

SPXL CC Buy and Hold Return = 0.55

SPXL CC Winning Return = 1.94

SPXL CC Losing Return = -1.39

0.55 = 1.94 - 1.39

A Separate Reality

We are men and our lot in life is to learn and to be hurled into inconceivable new worlds. A Separate Reality, Carlos Castaneda

Separating the winning and losing return streams has many analytical benefits. Some charts might show why it might be worth thinking about:

The YTD Chart above is more or less the normal way at looking at price history.

The smoother finite state win/loss vectors are separated but the presentation is as real as what we perceive in this world. Is there any doubt that this should provide analytically useful insights?

Simplified Statistics

Karl Childress: I learned to read some. I read the Bible quite a bit. I can't understand all of it, but I reckon I understand a good deal of it. Sling Blade

With my learning disability, I couldn't take statistics in college. But that doesn't mean I haven't tried to read books about it and watch hundreds of hours of YouTube.

The genius idea in statistics is to square the random variable. That was already well known towards the end of the 18th century. All the statistics formulas are mostly just simple array operations. They are mathematically sound, but cannot be applied effectively without understanding..

The real ghastly problem with the formulas is the algorithmic awkwardness of calculating the mean, imbedded within the array operations. That is why there are statistical software packages. That doesn't do human progress any favors, because if a user isn't good enough to code the formulas, he/she is probably not good enough to learn anything useful by analyzing the numbers. There is no free lunch.

This is a case where beauty trumps truth, it is fine to set the mean to zero. That may be true for all consecutive time series data. Another issue with pre-canned formulas is that they encourage using consecutive time data rather than breaking it into finite states. My Kabbalah article argues that God recommends finite states.

There is nothing mathematically wrong about setting the mean to zero. What happens is that the mean adjustment is now part of the answer. The difference is usually trivial for stock price data. If it is significant, it's probably something you'd want to see reflected in the answer anyway.

A similar issue exists with financial statistics where calculations are made too complex by adjusting for the risk free rate of return. Zero has been a pretty good guess for the risk free rate lately, so the point has been moot for over a decade. To be fair, many financial statisticians consider adjusting for the risk free rate the discipline's greatest contribution to humanity.

Simplified Beta

If you apply for a job as a programmer at a hedge fund, I've heard they might ask you how to calculate a stock's beta. There are several ways of doing it. The most anal retentive answer, is probably the winner.

The simplified beta calculation is quite easy to understand. An explanation is attempted below:

The CO natural log returns for SPY and SPXL are laid out in two columns as arrays.

Create another array (SPY*SPXL) by multiplying SPY and SPXL. Create another array (SPY*SPY) by multiplying SPY and SPY.

The beta of SPXL versus SPY is 3. Adjusting for the mean is worth bupkis.

Trading Beta

I've done extensive work analyzing returns with moving averages, rate of change, and linear regression. Linear regression produces the most random signals. So it was a pleasant surprise to see that Beta has performed well as a trading indicator YTD.

Stock Universe

I have a list of the stocks that have:

market cap greater than $2B

average daily volume greater than 1 million shares

current price of greater than $15

at least 6 years of price history

aren't REITs

That comes out to 572 stocks.

In the current environment, foreknowledge of SPY's daily direction has a median result of doubling the investor's money; about 5 times the performance of buy and hold. Perhaps we can reasonably aspire to be a Specter Toltec, but becoming a Granular Toltec is a bit optimistic by half.

Note that the various observations about the ETFs also hold for this universe.

Anyway, one way you can see if something has a shot at working is to sort a worksheet by the column values and see what turns up at the top and bottom (and middle). That might have been what I was driving at in Tail Gunning.

Since I've been researching the finite states of CO and OC. It is at least consistent to see how CO strategies play.

Top 25 Stocks Based on Beta CO

The study shows the 25 stocks with the highest Beta CO. None of the stocks loses CO but the OC experience isn't generally pleasant. The median CO return is more than twice CC and CO buy and hold (45% vs 20%).

It would be nice if the market always worked like this and we would never have to think again. The study suggests the concept is worth checking out.

There is a common belief that low beta is good in some way. That has not been a very profitable stance during this period.

Bottom 25 Stocks Based on Beta CC

This tail is pretty cool with GME and AMC black swans. Looks like the correct way to play those guys was CO. Otherwise finding winners in this group wasn't an easy task.