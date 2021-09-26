JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is one of the largest pure-play upstream energy companies with a market capitalization of more than $80 billion. The company recently made a massive $9.5 billion acquisition of Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A) (RDS.B) Permian Basin assets. As we'll see throughout this article, this acquisition has the potential to drive stronger long-term returns for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips Transaction Overview

The transaction is expected to allow the company's cash flow to increase significantly.

ConocoPhillips Transaction Overview - ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

The new acquisition allows the company to focus on its triple mandate of meeting transition demand, developing competitive returns, and eventually achieving net-zero emissions. The $9.5 billion cash acquisition will be for ~225 thousand net acres and allow the company gain ~200 thousand barrels / day (2022E) in the heart of the Delaware Basin.

The acquisition, in the company's 10-year plan, will result in a ~$10 billion increase in FCF. ~100% of the company's market cap is expected to be distributed in the company's 10-year plan at $50 / barrel WTI showing the company's overall strength and continued ability to drive long-term shareholder returns.

The company has a base 3% dividend and announced a ~7% increase in its dividend. The company will be expected to continue distributing a large part of its cash flow going forward. It's also worth noting oil prices can be expected to remain much higher than $50 / barrel WTI. That will help the transaction generate even stronger shareholder rewards.

ConocoPhillips New Acreage

ConocoPhillips is focused on driving strong shareholder rewards with its new acreage on its portfolio and integrations.

ConocoPhillips New Acreage - ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

ConocoPhillips' new acreage consists of 225 thousand net acres well integrated to the company's existing portfolio. The transaction is at a 20% 2022E FCF yield and 3.7x 2022E EBITDA, an incredibly strong rate based on an assumed $47,500 / barrel. The anticipated year-end close at $15,600 a net acre is incredibly reasonable.

The company's transaction highlights will come with $1.9 billion in 2022 FCF. The company is increasing its disposition target by $2 billion to $4.5 billion enabling it to improve its overall portfolio.

ConocoPhillips Overall Portfolio

ConocoPhillips will utilize the acquisition to improve its overall portfolio becoming one of the strongest players in the Lower 48.

ConocoPhillips Lower 48 - ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

ConocoPhillips will hit a Pro Forma production of almost 1 million barrels / day. The acquisition will increase the company's base decline to 12%, which is incredibly manageable. The company's global production will be at 1.7 million barrels / day, still an incredibly manageable amount, and overall the company will still be well diversified.

This portfolio with a manageable base decline will also come with continued long-term investments. At the same time, it's worth noting that versus peers, the company still has an impressive LNG aspect to its portfolio, which is an exciting transitional energy worth paying closing attention to for shareholders and investors.

ConocoPhillips Return Potential

The company's 10-year plan at a mere $50 / barrel WTI is to generate substantial shareholder returns.

ConocoPhillips Return Potential - ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

ConocoPhillips has the ability to generate substantial shareholder rewards at a variety of prices in its 10-year plan. The company's 10-year plan with the new acquisition has more than $80 billion in FCF and more than $75 billion in shareholder distributions. For a $87 billion company, that's incredibly impressive, and is enough to repay 85% of its market capitalization.

That's on top of continued heavy investments in the company's businesses. The company will be able to continue generating 10% returns going forward with this potential, and that put together, makes the company a valuable long-term investment.

ConocoPhillips Risk

ConocoPhillips' risk, magnified by this acquisition, is oil prices. The company can generate incredibly strong cash flow with its plan at $50 / barrel WTI. However, with prices roughly $20 / barrel WTI above that, the company can generate much more cash flow. The extra $20 / barrel versus the $50 WTI plan is roughly $60 billion.

That $60 billion as free cash flow can go to all sorts of other shareholder rewards. However, the drop in prices is still a risk worth paying close attention to.

Conclusion

ConocoPhillips has an impressive portfolio of assets that're worth paying close attention to. The company has recently made an impressive acquisition from Royal Dutch Shell for $9.5 billion that should comfortably pay itself off in the next decade. That payoff should enable the company to provide additional shareholder rewards.

The company is focusing on its dividend. That's an almost 3% dividend yield. It can increase its dividend past that and also focus on share buybacks and other forms of shareholder rewards. That continued commitment to shareholder rewards is worth paying close attention to. It makes the company very rewarding for those who invest at this point.