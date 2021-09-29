RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I first alerted my Dividend Growth Income+ Club members to the T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) opportunity in an article dated May 12, 2021, exclusive to Club members (May 12, 2021 share price $181.74, current share price $211.22). Since then, on 7 July 2021, the company has paid a special cash dividend of $1.92 per share in addition to its regular quarterly dividend of $1.08 per share. I decided it was time to take another look at prospective returns at the higher current share price.

Running the latest T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. numbers through my structured financial analysis, I come up with indicative total returns for buying at current share price and holding through 2023 of ~2% to 13%. Those returns are based on SA analysts' EPS estimates being met, and P/E ratio staying within a range from current level of 17.96 to historical average of 15.37. Even if P/E ratio contracted to the historical average, returns are indicated to remain positive ~2% to 7%, provided EPS falls within the range of analysts' estimates. If sentiment remains strong and TROW's current P/E ratio is maintained through end of 2023, returns of ~9% to 13% are possible. In summary, T. Rowe Price is not the compelling buy it was back in May, 2021. But the company is performing well and is shareholder friendly, as witnessed by the special cash dividend in July. Any dip in the share price would make for a more attractive buy.

A caveat - I believe there will likely be opportunities in the fourth quarter for lower stock prices across the board, including T. Rowe Price, as I believe a market correction is overdue.

The Business

From the company's FY-2020 10-K,

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company that provides global investment management services through its subsidiaries to investors worldwide. We provide an array of U.S. mutual funds, subadvised funds, separately managed accounts, collective investment trusts, and other T. Rowe Price products. The other T. Rowe Price products include: open-ended investment products offered to investors outside the U.S. and products offered through variable annuity life insurance plans in the U.S. We also provide certain investment advisory clients with related administrative services, including distribution, mutual fund transfer agent, accounting, and shareholder services; participant recordkeeping and transfer agent services for defined contribution retirement plans; brokerage; trust services; and non-discretionary advisory services through model delivery. We are focused on delivering global investment management excellence to help clients around the world achieve their long-term investment goals.

My usual detailed structured financial analysis follows below.

Looking for share market mispricing of stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2022 or later, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2023 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note - while estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2023, 2024 and 2025 where available, estimates do tend to become less reliable, the further out the estimates go. These estimates are only considered sufficiently reliable if there are at least three analysts' contributing estimates for the year in question). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2023 (see line 12), based on buying at the Sep. 24, 2021, closing share price level. As noted above, estimates become less reliable in the later years. I have decided to input a target return based on 2023 year, which has EPS estimates from six analysts, because it allows for the impact of the projected EPS growth rates to be taken account of in the assessment of value of TROW shares. The table shows to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from , 2021 through Dec. 31, 2023, is 5.33% (line 49). Dividends, and dividend growth, account for the balance of the target 7.5% total return. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return through end of 2023.

Targeting a 7.5% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% return

Table 2 provides comparative data for TROW, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at closing share price on Sep. 24, 2021, and holding through end of 2023. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through end of 2023. The share price would need to increase by $26.44 from the present $211.22 to $237.66 at end of 2023, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve target 7.5% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2023, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2023 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For TROW, the P/E ratio at buy date could decrease by (7.1)% through end of 2023 and the 7.5% return would still be achieved. Being able to achieve a targeted return with a decrease in the P/E ratio would normally be regarded as a positive. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2023 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at end of 2023, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic, and EPS growth has brought the P/E ratio back closer to historical levels. For TROW, the share price needs to increase by $117.68 from $119.98 at Dec. 31, 2019 to $237.66 at end of 2023, and as detailed in Part 1, at $237.66, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For TROW, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to end of 2023, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

(A) Change in share price, due to effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly Consensus EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested.

= $119.98*(1+15.3%)^4 = $211.97 (that would be the result if the share price grew in line with EPS growth, and the P/E multiple remained constant)

(B) Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $211.97*(1+12.1%) = $237.66 (price required at end of 2023 to provide 7.5% total return, buying at current share price)

The increase of $91.99 ($211.97 minus $119.98) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The increase of $25.69 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($237.66 minus $211.97) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

TROW's Projected Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2023

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low, and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2025.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections TROW

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on Sep. 24, 2021, and holding through the end of years 2022 through 2023. There's a total of nine valuation scenarios for each year, comprised of three EPS estimates (SA Premium analysts' consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates, based on historical data. TROW's P/E ratio is presently 17.96, which is above its historical average P/E ratio of 15.37. Table 3 shows potential returns from an investment in shares of the company at a range of historical level P/E ratios This analysis, from hereon, assumes an investor buying TROW shares today would be prepared to hold through 2023, if necessary, to achieve their return objectives. Comments on contents of Table 3, for the period to 2023 column follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as TROW. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for FY-2020. A modified average P/E ratio based on 20 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q2 2021 plus current P/E ratio in Q3 2021. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. In TROW's case the median P/E ratio of 15.10 is close to the historical average of 15.37. I'm concerned the current P/E ratio could be on the high side. Despite this, for the purpose of this exercise I have swapped out the median P/E ratio of 15.10 for the current P/E ratio of 17.96. The actual P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020, share price, based on 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around February 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are 5 analysts covering TROW through end of 2023. In my experience, a range of 3.2 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is not overly large, suggesting some degree of certainty, and thus reliability.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, TROW is conservatively indicated to return between 2.4% and 6.8% average per year through the end of 2023. The 2.4% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 6.8% on their high EPS estimates, with a 4.1% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios, and assume P/E ratio will revert to the 2016 to 2021 historical average. At the high end of the projected returns for TROW, the indicative returns range from 8.7% to 13.4%, with consensus 10.6%. The high returns assume the current P/E ratio of 17.96 will be maintained through end of 2023. The difference between best and worst cases is an indication of the degree of certainty in analysts' estimates.

Review Of Historical Performance For TROW

TROW: Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for TROW shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows the results for TROW were double digit returns, ranging from 17.9% to 60.4%, for all of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last six years and holding to the present. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Sep. 24, 2021. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking TROW's "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 TROW Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Over the 4.5 years end of 2016 to end of Q2-2021, TROW has increased shareholders' equity by $2,884 million. This increase of $2,884 million was used to increase Net Assets Used In Operations by $650 million, with the balance of $2,235 million being added to cash reserves. TROW has no debt and cash reserves of $3,515 million at end of Q2-2021. Outstanding shares decreased by 17.9 million from 244.8 million to 226.9 million, over the period, due to share repurchases, offset in part by shares issued for employee compensation. The $2,884 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 4.5 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 TROW Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I see this happening to a limited extent with TROW employee stock compensation, but not to a worrying extent overall.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period end FY-2016 to end Q2-2021.

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 4.5-year period totals to $8,685 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $36.55.

Net income growth has been strong through end of 2019, with continuing strength to the present. EPS growth averaged 21.53% per year from 2016 to end of 2019 (see Table 1, line 24).

Over the 4.5-year period, the non-GAAP net income excludes $479 million of GAAP income (EPS effect $2.01) of items regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature in order to better show the underlying profitability of TROW. Such exclusions by companies are usually expense items, but in the case of TROW the net effect is to decrease non-GAAP net income below GAAP net income.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For TROW, these items amounted to positive $225 million (EPS effect $0.95) over the 4.5-year period.

Amount taken up in equity to account for shares issued to staff over the 4.5 years is $1,304 million. This compares to an estimated market value of $1,981 million at the time of issue of these shares. The effect is a reduction of $677 million (EPS effect $2.82) compared to reported income. In accounting terms this would be considered material in the context of reported non-GAAP earnings of $8,685 million.

By the time we take the above mentioned items into account, we find, over the 4.5-year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $36.55 ($8,685 million) has increased slightly to $36.70 ($8,712 million), added to funds from operations available for distribution to shareholders.

Dividends of $4,041 million, and share repurchases of $3,768 million, together totaled $7,809 million. These were adequately covered by $8,712 million generated from operations, resulting in an increase of $903 million in equity.

This net $903 million increase in equity from operations, together with the $1,981 million capital raised through share issues to staff, resulted in the $2,884 million net increase in shareholders' funds per Table 5.1 above.

TROW: Summary and Conclusions

The results for TROW, past present and projected are positive. Indicative returns for buying now and holding through end of 2023 are in the 2.4% to 13.4% range. As a fallback position, even if the P/E ratio were to revert to historical levels, provided EPS falls within the range of analysts' estimates, returns of ~2% to 7% are indicated for holding through end of 2023.