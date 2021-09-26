Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) is a company I've written about numerous times in the past, following a superb investment and its trajectory with "bullish" stances for over a year. The company has not disappointed in the post-COVID environment, and it seems unlikely that it would begin doing so now.

In this article, we'll look at PFG and refresh the 6-month-year-old thesis. I will explain to you while despite a relatively high valuation, I still consider this one a "BUY".

Principal Financial Group - How has the company been doing?

For further detail on what the company does, I refer you to my original articles on PFG. This one is primarily on results and valuation - and results have been good. The company is in the middle of a multi-year transformation based on a strategic review, where the majority of company earnings will come from fee-based businesses with fewer CapEx requirements than before. This will insulate the company from things like interest rate sensitivity and cyclicality - at least to some degree.

The company announced some major changes in its lineup, amongst these leaving Retail Fixed Annuities, and leaving Individual Life. Both of these decisions mean de-risking the company, and the company selling existing blocks (around $25B) with profit potential. The company expects these changes to increase EPS growth and RoE. PFG also targets a higher, more aggressive shareholder return of around 70-80% through dividends, repurchases, and so on. M&A capital allocation has been reduced to 0-10% of net income.

So, things are changing. The company reported a 21% YoY increase in Non-GAAP EPS, it has $2.5B of available capital and a total AUM of $990B, nearly $1T. Net cash flow is up, and like most companies in the segment, PFG has managed some excellent investment performance over the past few years, with a 10-year performance of 88%.

The company has very low debt, A-credit rating, and uses its capital in a split of dividends and share repurchases, around $266M of repurchases in 2Q21 alone.

The segments that are meant to remain within the company are performing excellent, with Retirement and Income Solutions reporting a 9% positive change in net revenue, and a 57% YoY growth in net revenue - albeit, without significant variances, this was around 4%. The Principal Global Investor segment grew as well, around 31% YoY due to higher management fees, lower expenses, and overall record AUM of $532B, as well as record, sourced AUM, more or less duplicating the performance of similar companies where most are reporting record assets at this point in time.

The International segment reported positive earnings YoY excluding variances, around 12% up, but flat net cash flow due to COVID-19 pressures. The company's specialty benefits segment also saw negative development, the only segment that saw this, due to higher dental and group life loss ratio. Even excluding variances, the segment was down 17% YoY.

Going forward, the company targets 9-12% annual EPS growth.

It's important to note that the above targets are completely excluding any sort of transaction proceeds, as well as EPS from the segments and blocks that the company has targeted for divestments, but at the same time includes costs for these divestments. The company has set very high marks, but at the same time has an excellent history of actually hitting those marks.

The company's future focus will be Retirement in the U.S/Emerging Markets, Global Asset Managers, and U.S Benefits/protections. PFG believes these businesses offer the greatest growth potential and shareholder return potential, while at the same time de-risking the company portfolio. PFG targets an FCF conversion of 70-80% going forward, with a plan to return around $3B to shareholders in 2021-2022 alone, and this number does not include proceeds from transactions.

Bottom-line, the changes to our business portfolio and capital management strategy will drive future growth, reduce capital intensity, improve risk profile, sharpen our strategic focus, and reinforce our commitment to returning more capital to shareholders, all aimed at driving long-term shareholder value. (Source: Dan Houston, 2Q21 Earnings Call)

Overall, results were good and we're seeing growth even without variances - but the company's future post-divestments and with its new structure is what might make it more interesting here. While there certainly are risks involved, PFG is one of the better-rated insurance companies on the market. It has extremely low debt, and with the sales of these segments and forward targets, the company sees a path to safer/better profitability that might materialize. This makes the company interesting - and PFG is far from the only business in this space looking to reorganize. PFG reported very strong fees and margins, with a margin of almost 44% for the quarter.

PFG is set to continue growing, and current expectations are positive.

Let's look at the valuation.

Principal Financial Group - What is the valuation?

As I mentioned, the upside in Principal Financial Group is not actually based on reversion at this point - but on growth.

At a 5-year normalized P/E of around 10.8X, the company has an upside of 40% until 2023, or 16% per year based on current EPS estimates. Now, these estimates do have some historical room for error, meaning we may want to look at lower returns and EPS as well as valuations. It is not uncommon for PFG to trade below that 10.5X P/E line for some time, but even on a 8-9X forward P/E, you're looking at 7-11% annual RoR combining growth with dividends here.

The company is no longer dirt cheap - it was during the pandemic, and if you were like me, you could have picked the company at a P/E of 6X and made returns of 116% until now. Of course, if you were like me, you are also wishing that you bought much more PFG when you had the chance.

PFG isn't as good an opportunity in this space as Unum (UNM) is - but it's safer, and the yield is quite similar - though the returns are not. It's also something to note that PFG's upside, once again, is entirely based on growth, whereas peers like Unum are just... well, cheap.

This is really the difference between some investments in this space at this time. While we have qualitative companies trading at very fair prices with excellent return potential, like PFG, we also have good companies with decent safeties trading at excessive undervaluation, like Unum. Your choice between such investments should be made on the basis of risk tolerance and your portfolio allocation. Me, I have a filled position in Unum, and I would be careful about buying more due to exposure - but I could buy more PFG, that's for sure.

However, for me, I also need to compare the company to other investments in the financial space, many of which have upsides that combine both reversal and growth. These, to me, are categorically more appealing than just growth-based upside.

Viewing PFG to the exclusion of other companies, however, and just as an investment without comparing, it's an excellent deal - and overall analyst targets confirm this.

It should be noted, however, that these analysts are generally quite incapable of forecasting this company with accuracy, and that low targets for PFG have gone up 100% in less than a year. PFG lacks some of the appeal that other companies have in terms of long-term EPS generation/growth, in that their history is more choppy than some peers - but the company has managed average 20-year EPS growth of around 6.5%, and even including the financial crisis, your 20-year returns would be around 7% annually including dividends. There are better investments historically, but it's still a decent one at 260% ROR.

Also, if you bought the company at undervaluation, those returns quickly increase to ridiculous amounts, upwards of 1000% if bought at the financial crisis - so once again, it's all about valuation. Generally speaking, it's always been a good idea to "BUY" the company at a fair value, but you should prefer an undervaluation.

Because of this, I consider the company fairly valued and a potential "BUY" here, but not the greatest opportunity in the sector.

Thesis

My current stance on Principal Financial Group is:

Viewing the company as a conservative, positive potential investment with great return potential for the next few years following restructuring and higher returns.

Given the company's valuation, however, it can't be seen as the "best" investment available, but a good one.

The company has excellent fundamentals and safeties, and a good track record of slowly growing its earnings over time. It's a "BUY" here, albeit with no real valuation-related upside at this time, but rather a 10-16% annual upside to future earnings.

