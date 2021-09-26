Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) partnered with European eyewear conglomerate EssilorLuxottica (OTCPK:ESLOF), Ray-Ban's parent company, to launch smart glasses in early 2019. Ray-Ban Stories, the all-new smart glasses developed by Facebook and Ray-Ban, was launched on September 9, which marks a new chapter for Facebook as an eyewear developer that caters to the booming smart glasses market. This is currently available for purchase in 20 iconic Ray-Ban styles in 5 colors with a range of lenses including clear, sun, transition, and even prescription. Baseline frames cost $299, polarized lenses cost $329, and transition lenses start at $379 with varied prices for prescription lenses. The smart glasses can be purchased online as well as in selected retail outlets in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy, and the UK. These glasses allow the consumer to capture photos, record videos from a first-person perspective, listen to music, and take phone calls just like a normal smartphone.

This analysis will begin with an introduction to the all-new smart glasses, and I will then discuss some of my findings on Facebook's VR and AR strategy that has made me feel really good about where the company is headed.

Everything you need to know about the smart glasses

Ray-Ban Stories come with a dual integrated 5 MP camera that allows the user to capture photos and easily record videos as experienced by the naked eye for up to 30 seconds, through a click of a button on the right-hand side of the glasses, or using Facebook assistant voice commands. Streamlined open ear micro speakers are built-in with a three-microphone audio array that delivers voice and sound transmission for calls and videos. Beamforming technology and background noise suppression algorithm provide an enhanced calling experience similar to what a user would expect from dedicated headphones. These features and an optimized Snapdragon processor, a capacitive touchpad, and a battery are fitted into the smallest possible frame one could imagine, which only weighs just five grams more than the original Ray-Ban Wayfarer design.

The glasses have a specially designed portable charging case to charge on the go. The technology of Ray-Ban Stories allows the user to pair up captured memories and stories with Facebook View app to import, edit and share them seamlessly on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and also on Twitter, TikTok, and Snapchat while facilitating to save content on the camera roll as well. Facebook View is a standalone app available on iOS and Android that lets the user import photos and videos from glasses and create unique content while having the freedom to control over what and when to share.

Ray-Ban is a step ahead of Google glasses and Snap's Spectacles which never really broke through, with its similarity to ordinary glasses. If the user prefers to use the device as conventional eyewear it is a matter of switching the power off of the glasses. Nonetheless, the launch of these smart glasses will bring to light several privacy issues for both device owners and bystanders as these will have personal context than any previous interface has ever had coupled with powerful AI inference models. To address the privacy concerns, Facebook has provided built-in privacy features as well as guidelines for appropriate use. These include a maximum limit of 30 seconds for recording videos, an LED that shines a white light to signal the people nearby when taking a photo or video, and glasses are only allowed to be paired with one Facebook View account at a time with encrypted content.

Facebook and the future of Virtual Reality

Ray-Ban Stories is just the first product of the multi-year partnership between Facebook and EssilorLuxottica. Ray-Ban Stories have more room for improvement in terms of camera quality, the quality of near-ear speakers, and from a privacy perspective as well. I expect the partnership between these 2 companies to result in more innovative VR products hitting the market in the next few years, but that is not the main reason why I believe investors should take Facebook's Virtual Reality targets seriously. There are many reasons for that.

First, Facebook is taking Virtual Reality technology seriously, which itself is a good enough reason for investors to take things seriously as well. According to data collected by The Information, nearly 10,000 Facebook employees (or one-fifth of the total workforce), are engaged in developing augmented and virtual reality devices and software, which highlights that Facebook is very serious about pursuing the growth opportunities available with the increasing popularity of the VR technology. When I recently spoke with a few industry experts regarding the AI technology used by Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST), I made sure to inquire from them how Facebook could possibly integrate the VR and AR technologies to improve the user experience. These experts broadly discussed this topic and claimed that they would not be surprised if Facebook leverages this technology to become a mainstream VR and AR company that caters to the technological needs of multi-billion-dollar industries such as healthcare and education. One thing these experts agreed on is that these technologies will make connecting with people virtually feel much more realistic in the future, and I thought to myself, Facebook is going to be a big winner of the VR and AR technology.

Exhibit 1: Early signals of a monumental shift towards AR and VR

Source: Facebook

Second, Facebook is doing what it does best to gain traction in the VR sector - executing value-accretive acquisitions. Last June, the company announced the acquisition of BigBox VR, a virtual reality gaming studio. The company is slowly but surely entering the monetization phase of its Oculus headsets, which is evident from this acquisition as high-quality games are likely to attract many gamers to both Oculus headsets and the Facebook platform. Last April, Facebook acquired Downpour Interactive, which is the developer of the VR military simulator game Onward. These acquisitions of studios send an early signal that Facebook is aggressively pursuing the opportunities available in the VR business segment, and I expect the company to engage in an acquisition spree in the next 5 years to bring many high-quality developers into the company with a view of developing second-to-none VR experiences to users.

Third, Facebook is already testing monetization strategies for its Oculus devices. Oculus mobile application ads have been tested for many months now, and I believe the company is well-positioned to turn its VR sector into a cash cow for the company. As usual, Facebook is years ahead of its competitors when it comes to embracing VR and AR technologies, which I believe will result in a further strengthening of its competitive advantages as well. Enabling VR app developers to earn more with this monetization drive is at the heart of Facebook's VR strategy, and I believe the company is headed in the right direction.

Based on the three factors that I discussed above, I believe Facebook is covering all the bases correctly.

Internal policies have been updated to reflect the importance of the VR sector. More developers are brought in to come up with high-quality VR games and applications. There is a robust mechanism in place to attract consumers to Facebook's VR products and services offering. A monetization strategy is already in place to incentivize developers.

In addition to all these points, I should also highlight the fact that the Oculus Quest 2 headset starts at $299 and gives a wireless experience to the user, and more importantly, the device can be used without purchasing any gaming console, which makes the device substantially cheaper in comparison to other products in the market.

Takeaway

The launch of Ray-Ban Stories did not attract a lot of attention from investors, but with a good understanding of Facebook's VR strategy, it is very easy to see why this product launch marks a significant milestone for the company - Facebook wants the mass market (not just gamers) to embrace VR and AR products. With an effective strategy in place to pursue the growth opportunities available in this unique sector, I believe Facebook is poised to become the leader of the AR industry. Last August, I discussed how Facebook stock price could hit $500 in the near future, and I am not making any adjustments to my valuation model at this time although I feel I will be obliged to make some positive adjustments in the coming months.

Stay tuned for my next article on Facebook for my views on the impact of the latest iOS update on Facebook revenue.