(Note: This is a Canadian company that reports using Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.)

More than a few natural gas companies like Advantage Energy (OTCPK:AAVVF) (TSE:AAV) decided to venture into the oil and natural gas liquids after a long decline period of natural gas pricing that never seemed to end. Now, the surprising strength of the natural gas market has many of them going back to their roots because natural gas is as profitable as anything else for them in the market. Good natural gas geology can be as profitable as great oil acreage. In the case of Advantage Energy, the latest technology advance also helped profitability.

So the leases with more liquids are now in maintenance mode while the company takes advantage of stronger natural gas prices (while they last). This illustrates one of the themes of the energy industry (or any commodity for that matter). Management has to be very flexible or profit opportunities quickly slip away. Those leases with more liquids will likely be more profitable than natural gas at some point in the business cycle. What is surprising is how quickly it turned out correct to be emphasizing dry natural gas production.

One of the larger influences on the well profitability (besides strong natural gas pricing) is the sizable increase in well production. Management concurrently announced a decent decrease in the cost of wells. When something like this happens, it is easy to see how dry gas wells could have "leap frogged" over the usually more profitable liquids producing wells.

There is always dry gas acreage that will compete for capital dollars when compared to other acreage. It appears to have happened here because technology "revolutionized the play". That meant that the previous priorities were rearranged to take into account the profitability of dry gas wells.

The other thing that helps the company profitability is the ownership of the midstream assets combined with the ability to ship the natural gas to a selection of markets that takes advantage of short-term pricing fluctuations. This company has not been really dependent upon the Canadian natural gas pricing for some time even though natural gas is sold in Canada.

Still the major determining factor for the foreseeable future is very likely to be commodity pricing. So if natural gas pricing again weakens as the industry continues its recovery, then this company can switch to more liquids production in the future to assure continued decent profitability under more commodity pricing scenarios. That will give this company a flexibility advantage that many of the other dry natural gas producers do not have.

The continuing investments are currently aligned with the market view of commodity prices. That view enables the company to focus on largely dry gas production. This could change quickly should the commodity price outlook change. Canadian companies have a Spring Breakup period where operations are largely idle. Therefore, they can review the budget before starting up many operating activities sometime in the summer. That is a flexibility that many United States companies do not have because they operate all year.

Cash flow from operating activities increased nicely due to the better commodity pricing. This increase in cash flow was largely responsible for a sharp reduction in the debt ratio.

Management has stuck with a conservative capital budget to further reduce debt. Most conservative managements were alarmed at the situation of the second quarter of 2020 to reduce their long-term debt even though there was no debt problem here (to start with).

Canadian companies have slightly different accounting from United States companies. Canada allows for the reversal of impairment charges as the recovery unfolds and cash flow returns to more reasonable levels. Any impairment not recovered in the current cycle would be considered a permanent impairment. This is in contrast to US companies which are not allowed to recover impairment charges during the recovery. Therefore, the results of Canadian when compared to US companies are not directly comparable right now.

As expected total production will increase in the current fiscal year due to the technology advances in the dry gas well area. That emphasis should continue as long as natural gas pricing remains strong.

Another technology advance that affects the liquids producing Middle Montney would of course change the priorities. But right now, it would appear that the percent of liquids produced will decline for the time being.

This brings up a major point that there are intervals on these leases that have not yet been explored because they cannot compete for capital. The recent "discovery" of the Middle Montney interval and its relatively liquids rich mixture is due to technology advances. The geology had been known for some time. But the technology to profitably produce that interval is recent.

So when investors review the number of possible drilling locations, that number is likely to continue to increase as long as technology moves ahead. More intervals are likely to become commercial. This trend has been going on at various rates my whole life and it is likely to continue long after I am gone.

This chart points out another difference between the United States and Canada. Oftentimes, condensate is in short supply. Therefore it commands a premium to the price of oil. Condensate is mixed with thermal oil or heavy oil to enable that oil to flow through the pipeline to the refinery. Since Canada has long imported condensate to meet its needs, the price of condensate remains relatively high now that the world is on a path to recovering from the coronavirus.

Transportation expense will vary with the percentage of liquids produced because liquids are more expensive to transport to market. The expense will also vary with the decision as to where to transport the dry gas. In the case of the dry gas transportation expense, the increase in transportation cost should be more than offset by an increase in selling price.

The Future

Advantage Energy should be able to take advantage of more pricing scenarios than many of the competitors now that it possess the ability to drill for liquids rich production. The company recently increased its capital budget. This change should lead to more than previously expected growth. That flexibility should ensure a higher average profitability when compared to many of its rivals.

Natural gas pricing appears to be changing as North America increases the ability of producers to export their production to even stronger pricing markets. That could mean that natural gas prices are likely to remain far stronger for longer than many analysts would appear to believe.

The other thing that is altering the pricing strategy is the ability to remove ethane from the natural gas stream to sell to "cracker" plants to make ethylene. Ethylene is a major source of plastics. Plastics are a major part of the green revolution. Ethane is quickly becoming a major profit source for a number of competitors. As long as the plastics market continues to grow fast, then ethane pricing is likely to remain strong.

The future for this company appears to be bright. The company is forming a joint venture to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Since the whole industry is heading towards capturing carbon dioxide, it is likely that this will not be a profit center in the future as there will be more than enough carbon dioxide available to sell.

Similarly the company has planned well for the retirement of a senior executive. Therefore the transition to new management may well prove to be seamless. In the meantime, this company is one of the better run Canadian bargains.