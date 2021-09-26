AaronAmat/iStock via Getty Images

Background

For those who are interested in John and Jane's full background please click the following link here for the last time I published their full story. Here are the key details about John and Jane that readers should understand.

This is a real portfolio with actual shares being traded.

I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance based on a relationship that goes back several years.

John retired in January 2018 and is only collecting Social Security income at this point in time.

Jane has officially decided to retire on December 31st, 2020. She will begin collecting social security within the next few months.

John and Jane have other investments outside of what I manage. Those investments primarily consist of minimal risk and minimal yield certificates.

John and Jane have no debt and no monthly payments other than basic recurring bills such as water, power, property taxes, etc.

I started helping John and Jane with this because I was infuriated by the fees and gimmicky trades made by their previous financial advisor. I do not charge John and Jane for anything that I do and all I have asked of them is that they allow me to write about their portfolio anonymously in order to help spread knowledge and to make me a better investor in the process.

Generating a stable and growing dividend income is the primary focus of this portfolio and capital appreciation is the least important characteristic.

Dividend Decreases

No stocks cut their dividend/distribution that was payable during the month of August. (The decrease for PTY is discussed in this article but won't be officially tracked until October when the official payout change occurs).

Dividend And Distribution Increases

One company paid increased dividends/distributions or a special dividend during the month of August in the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Agree Realty (ADC)

Agree Realty - ADC has quickly become one of my favorite REITs and this stems from the 68% investment-grade portfolio and 99% of rent collected over the last ten months. Where ADC has really impressed me is with the dividend increases it has provided investors over the last several years (12% 3-year CAGR and 9.3% 5-year CAGR). Better yet, the current drop in price represents a buying opportunity for investors (see graph below). At the current yield of 4.32%, this represents an above-average yield compared with the historical yield over the last five years. I currently have a Buy rating on ADC under $70/share and recently added to the position and will look to add more given the additional drop in share price. I don't expect to see a share price much less than $65/share.

Data by YCharts

The dividend was increased from $.20/share per month to $.217/share per month. This represents an increase of 8.5% and a new full-year payout of $2.604/share compared with the previous $2.40/share. This results in a current yield of 3.85% based on a share price of $67.67.

Retirement Account Positions

There are currently 37 different positions in Jane's Traditional IRA and 27 different positions in Jane's Roth IRA. While this may seem like a lot, it is important to remember that many of these stocks cross over in both accounts and are also held in the Taxable Portfolio.

Below is a list of the trades that took place in the Traditional IRA during the month of August.

Source: Charles Schwab

Below is a list of the trades that took place in the Roth IRA during the month of August.

Source: Charles Schwab

The Traditional IRA has a significant amount of activity during the month of August and there are aspects of it I am happy with and other parts where I am disappointed in myself because I did not spend the time necessary to make a solid investment decision.

First, the good news. We eliminated PPL (PPL) from the portfolio and this is because I agree that the chance of a substantial dividend cut is likely and with the share price moving over $29/share I decided it was time to eliminate the uncertainty from the portfolio. PPL's dividend increases haven't been meaningful over the last few years coming in at a CAGR of less than 2% over the last five years. Originally we added PPL because believed there was a modest upside for the dividend nearly five years ago. We added more during major market weakness which helped reduce the cost basis and ultimately made it possible to lower the costs basis (subsequently increasing the YOC).

Now, the not so pleasant news. We wanted to redirect the funds from the sale of PPL towards a more diversified sector which is where I got interested in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY). What originally caught my eye was the dividend track record even back through the financial crisis in 2008. Although dividend growth wasn't necessarily the objective here, I liked the diversification (Jane's investments have very little investments in the way of bonds but part of this has to do with the fact that she has investments outside of what I assist her with that include Certificates of Deposit and extremely low-risk bonds).

After making these purchases we saw the share price get clipped and while we will still continue to hold shares of PTY it did make me realize that I had violated one of my own rules that I regularly point out in my articles (see the write-up on ADC above to see if you can figure out what I am referring to). The image below demonstrates what I overlooked.

Data by YCharts

Notice the share price and the yield associated with it? Stupidly, we purchased shares when the yield was the lowest and because the dividend up to this point had never seen a cut. When share price is at the highest point in its history that is a pretty clear red flag that a watchlist alert should be set and we should revisit shares in the future.

Pull up the ticker and you can see that almost immediately after making several purchases the dividend was cut and the share price dropped considerably.

Data by YCharts

This decrease represents an -8.6% decrease in the monthly dividend which is essentially the equivalent of losing an entire month of the original dividend.

What Is The Purpose Of Discussing This?

When doing research it is important to never skip steps and this mistake is on me. At the end of the day this mistake will have very little impact on the portfolio (from the current unrealized loss position and the decrease in income) and for this reason I am extremely thankful. Mistakes like this serve as a wake-up call and I usually get around one of these per year (as long as I keep and open-mind when I make mistakes).

As an investor who is always learning and evolving, I choose to look at mistakes like these as a blessing because the same lesson/reminder could have taken place in a much more difficult way.

August Income Tracker - 2020 Vs. 2021

Income for the month of August was up slightly year-over-year for Jane's Traditional IRA and Roth IRA accounts. Based on current estimates, we expect to see strong growth in the Traditional IRA (currently trending to be 10.3% higher FY-2021 than it was in FY-2020) while the estimated income generated by the Roth IRA is expected to grow 13.4% in FY-2021 vs FY-2020). The average monthly income for the Traditional IRA is expected to be $1,347.35/month and the Roth IRA coming in at $556.92/month based on current projections.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent the dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income that comes from stocks no longer held in the portfolio even though it is non-recurring.

All images below come from Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following tables are a basic prediction of the income we expect the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA to generate in FY-2021 compared with the actual results from 2020.

Below is an expanded table that shows the full dividend history since inception for both the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA.

I have included line graphs that better represent the trends associated with Jane's monthly dividend income generated by her retirement accounts. The images below represent the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA respectively.

Here is a table to show how the account balances stack up year over year (I previously used a graph but believe the table is more informative). Each month since November has really seen balances push higher and more recently has reached a plateau in the month of January. The accounts have continued to rise but have really leveled off as of June 30th, 2021.

It is worth noting that that part of the increase in the Traditional IRA balances during the month of April was from a $7K contribution that was moved from the Taxable Account.

The next images are the new tables that indicate how much cash Jane had in her Traditional and Roth IRA Account at the end of the month as indicated on their Charles Schwab statements.

The next image provides a history of the unrealized gain/loss at the end of each month in the Traditional and Roth IRAs going back to the beginning in January of 2018.

I like to show readers the actual unrealized gain/loss associated with each position in the portfolio because it is important to consider that in order to become a proper dividend investor, it is necessary to learn how to live with volatility. The market value and cost basis below are accurate as of the market close on September 24th.

Here is the unrealized gain/loss associated with Jane's Traditional and Roth IRAs.

The last two graphs show how dividend income has increased, stayed the same, or decreased in each respective month on an annualized basis. I believe that the graph will continue to become more valuable as more years of data become available.

Conclusion

Let's use the conclusion of today to really drive home the relevance of the mistake I made and why general rule of never buying when yield is at a low (relative to historical trends) has become such a beloved strategy of mine.

PPL represented the first position we have eliminated from the Traditional IRA in nearly six months since Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCPK:LRCDF) was eliminated back in March. We do not foresee any additional eliminations but I expect that we will reduce exposure to certain positions (in particular those with limited upside sitting on capital gains where those funds would be better deployed in a business or industry that is undervalued).

LRCDF is a great example of why this approach can make the most sense. The remaining shares of LRCDF were sold (eliminating it from the portfolio) for $31.71/share on March 25th, 2021 and the current price is now $32.25 which means we wouldn't have seen much growth since shares were sold.

Instead of remaining invested in LRCDF (which has limited price upside and a very uncertain future when it comes to dividend increases) we were able to set the cash aside and wait for the right buying opportunity. Waiting for the right buying opportunity has worked extremely well as long as I follow my normal rules (which are largely broad but specific enough) before purchasing new stocks or adding to existing positions. Having basic criteria like this helps me avoid situations like the addition of PTY because this was an obviously bad purchase regardless of whether the dividend decrease occurred or not.

We ended up purchasing shares of PTY at too high of a price (which automatically means we added shares at a time when the dividend yield was too low for dividend investing).

I want to make sure I am being clear on this because there is a huge difference as to whether or not a stock is a good investment and whether or not a stock price represents a good value. In the case of PTY, I still believe that the fund is a good investment that makes sense for Jane's portfolio. That said, the problem is that we used Jane's funds to purchase shares at a time that did not make sense because we clearly overpaid for a stock that we should have paid significantly less for. Even at current prices, I am willing to acknowledge that the fund does not represent a good value and therefore I am not willing to add to the position.

After having managed and meticulously tracked John and Jane's Investments I have gained the insight to know that we didn't build an extensive portfolio by chasing investments (and if anything, my earlier articles likely had examples of where chasing investments was a challenge I had to overcome). Chasing investments are for those who are interested in taking unnecessary risk and will likely generate sub-par returns, especially when dividend income and growing the dividend income is the primary focus of the portfolio.

Although Jane's total returns have matched the S&P 500 for 2021-YTD it is more important that we consider the objective for the portfolio which is to generate dividend income. Currently, the average yield of the S&P 500 is 2.0% compared with yields of 4.88% in Jane's Traditional IRA and 4.28% in her Roth IRA. By focusing on the concept of purchasing value stocks (this doesn't mean we are master's of finding significantly undervalued stocks) we can nibble at positions when it appears the market hasn't assigned a stock the value that it deserves which naturally allows the portfolio to generate a higher dividend yield while also offering upside potential when it comes to the value of shares.

In Jane's Traditional and Roth IRAs, she is currently long the following mentioned in this article: AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Avient (NYSE:AVNT), Broadcom Preferred Series A (NASDAQ:AVGOP), Boeing (NYSE:BA), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Black Hills Corp. (NYSE:BKH), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME), Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), BP (NYSE:BP), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM), Cummins (NYSE:CMI), Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC), Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund A (MUTF:EAFAX), Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), EPR Properties Preferred Series E (NYSE:EPR.PE), Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN), Emera Inc. (OTCPK:EMRAF), East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC), General Mills (NYSE:GIS), GasLog Partners Preferred C (NYSE:GLOP.PC), Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON), International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), Lexington Realty Preferred Series C (NYSE:LXP.PC), Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN), LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC), 3M (NYSE:MMM), Monmouth Preferred Series C (MNR.PC), Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB), Altria (NYSE:MO), Annaly Capital Preferred Series G (NYSE:NLY.PG), NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), Realty Income (NYSE:O), OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE), Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Cum Red Pdf Shares Series 2024 (NASDAQ:OXLCM), Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC), Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), PIMCO Corporate Income Fund (PTY), Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:RNP), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF), SYNNEX Corp. (NYSE:SNX), STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), Unilever (NYSE:UL), UMH Properties (UMH), Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC).