iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:TUR) is an exchange-traded fund that enables investors to get exposure to Turkish equities. I previously covered the fund back in November 2020, and thought that there might be a contrarian long opportunity, although given the risks of investing in Turkish equities, my conclusion was ultimately neutral.

This is what happened following my article (the timing of which is marked by the amber circle on the chart from Seeking Alpha):

TUR appreciated significantly, essentially immediately following the publication of my article. However, as you will also notice, the vast majority of the upside has since been given back, and the current trajectory is bearish. The S&P 500 (a popular U.S. equity index) has beaten TUR by over 20% since.

A significant problem with TUR is the country's leadership (or perhaps lack thereof). Erdogan is the President of Turkey and has routinely exercised excessive control over the country's monetary policy. If Erdogan disagrees with "his" (i.e., Turkey's) central bank's governor, he simply fires the governor and finds a more conforming replacement.

Erdogan dislikes high interest rates. Recently, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey cut its interest rate to 18% from 19%. These are of course still very high rates, but the cut is a step in the wrong direction given the high level of inflation in the country, reported officially as being over 19% year-over-year in August 2021. It is, however, generally understood to be higher than official measures, at least among skeptics.

(Turkish inflation has heated up on a year-over-year basis; from Trading Economics)

With Turkish inflation heating up, cutting rates is precisely the opposite of conventional monetary policy. If inflation rates rise, all else equal, your real interest rate falls. If you cut rates, your real interest rate falls even further. In effect, you are creating a high level of risk for runaway inflation, and a collapsing currency. And USD/TRY has recently broken out to the upside (or perhaps I should say, the lira has resumed its long-term collapse).

(TradingView)

The currency is important for the TUR fund as it invests in Turkish equities denominated in lira, and whose underlying businesses are operationally exposed to lira. So, Turkish equities could be undervalued (or not) on a domestic basis, but the currency component creates a lot of risk for TUR investors in the United States (TUR shares being listed on NASDAQ with a U.S. dollar denomination).

One way of looking at currency value is to examine a country's current account. If the current account is in surplus, that is often a good sign that the country's exports look attractive or cheap in foreign-FX terms. So, it is an indication of undervaluation. But if a country is operating in a persistent current account deficit, it suggests the potential for domestic-FX overvaluation. Turkey's current account is in deficit.

While 2018 and 2019 saw some recovery, these moments were short-lived. With the deficit looking a little better recently, and with the lira resuming collapse, it is possible the deficit will remain a little lower as it has most recently. Perhaps we will even see the current account fall into a minor surplus, and this could create some opportunity for TUR investors. But we are still in risky territory.

PPP models are also somewhat instructive. The Economist's Big Mac Index, after adjusting for GDP per capita, suggests the lira might be undervalued (as of July 2021) by 31.1%. And as the panel below shows, this is close to the cheapest it has looked in the past decade.

(The Economist)

So, monetary policy normalization would probably be great for TUR, but Erdogan is pushing policy into the wrong direction. So, I don't think this is likely to be a strong entry point for TUR investors. Robin Brooks of IIF has also maintained a fair value model for the Turkish lira, using inputs such as the domestic current account, and credit flow data. His fair value model, which has been historically instructive, indicates further downside ahead.

(Robin Brooks)

However, could TUR be interesting once USD/TRY begins to ease on the upside? iShares' TUR fund seeks to replicate the performance of the MSCI Turkey IMI 25/50 Index. As of August 31, 2021, the forward price/earnings ratio of the index was 5.52x, with a trailing P/E of 8.22x. These multiples are tiny as compared to the West, but remember that local risk-free rates of 18% (even after the recent 1% cut) are very high. Also, local equity risk premia are understandably higher because of national governance risks and instability.

Nevertheless, we can attempt to price the fund's valuation using a short-term gauge. I defer firstly to Professor Damodaran's ERP estimate for mature markets of 4.61% at present. I am also going to use 18% as mentioned earlier, the CBRT key policy rate, as the risk-free rate (approximation), although the local 10-year is actually trading at over 18.5% at present. So, 4.61% plus 18% is 22.61%, but we also need an additional country risk premium, which Damodaran estimates as 4.62% for Turkey as of July 2021 (driven by local credit ratings and local stock/bond volatility ratios). So, the sum comes to 27.23%.

Morningstar estimates three- to five-year earnings growth rates at only 5%, which is actually fairly nominal relative to the rest of the world, possibly with the weaker lira hurting margins in the nearer term, as well as local uncertainty, relatively higher unemployment rates being a probable symptom of macro mismanagement, and so forth. Uncertainty is not good for business nor business investment. But in any case, as a result, I will just assume 5% growth after year one, which indicates a bounce post-COVID-19.

My short-term model indicates overvaluation, but "only" with 14% downside, which is actually fairly close to fair value in light of the wide cost of equity. This is actually saying that, provided that the lira does not fall further, a U.S. investor buying TUR shares could anticipate a return of 27% per annum for the foreseeable future, which is obviously strong. But the higher risk is there. Even with the lira "undervalued" possibly in terms of PPP approach to valuation, Robin Brooks' valuation model (more holistic) indicates downside potential thereof maybe 6-7%.

So, if that downside comes to pass, the adjusted return is more like 20-21%, although that's ignoring the possible overvaluation on the current price itself. Still, if we think about 20%, that's a strong return. On the other hand, if the CBRT cuts rates further, while the risk-free rate drops, so too (should) the lira in terms of U.S. dollars, so there is no free lunch there. Higher rates would support the currency but hike the risk-free rate, hurting valuations in that manner instead. The biggest risks are still associated with fiscal and monetary imprudence, which creates FX volatility and thus country-specific equity risk premiums, plus further FX weakness (especially considering the weakness of Turkey's current account).

Tail risks would also include U.S. dollar strength which would hurt Turkish carry traders including businesses that have borrowed in U.S. dollars.

So, going forward, there are still risks here, but TUR could, on the other hand, be worth revisiting once USD/TRY hits circa 9.50 (which is probable, judging from the past and demonstrable efficacy of Brooks' model). Things might start to look up for TUR, but the recent round-trip in performance since the publication of my last article demonstrates that luck and timing are important here. Due to the inherent uncertainty associated with the situation in Turkey from a markets perspective, this creates volatility and thus opportunity. But right now, I would be unsurprised to see further TUR outflows. Caveat emptor.

And yet, I am not bearish at this juncture, given how high the implied cost of equity is. I am neutral, but TUR could serve interesting entry points in the medium term.