Navigating REIT Risk Throughout The COVID-19 Pandemic

We saw a lot of volatility in the markets this week, sparked by the ongoing debt crisis associated with Chinese developer Evergrande, anxiety associated with the Federal Reserve meeting (which turned out to be rather soothing for fraying markets), and the ongoing threat of a government shutdown and the U.S. defaulting on its debts due to political infighting our Nation’s Capital.

Even after it's nice bounce back on Thursday and Friday, the S&P 500 was down 0.55% on the week.

The real estate sector was the worst performing area of the broader market this week, down 1.51%. This underperformance, especially amongst certain sub-sectors within REITdom, has caused some angst amongst REIT investors.

And therefore, we wanted to take a look at the REIT space overall, highlight the areas that showed the worst relative weekly performance, and hopefully, provide solace to readers who’re long these areas of the market.

There are a few things that we think are important for readers to remember about the REIT space, in general, before they become too worried about this short-term sell-off.

First of all, there wasn’t blanket selling across REITdom.

Actually, the strengths/weaknesses that we saw this week were fairly orderly, falling directly on either side of the reopening trades versus the secular growth trades divide that we’ve seen throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the 19 sub-sectors of REITdom that we track at iREIT, 10 of them posted weekly sub-sector gains that were greater than 1%.

The best performers were areas strongly associated with the reopening of the economy, such as lodging (up 4.62% this week), shopping malls (up 3.44% this week), office buildings (up 3.10% this week), timber (which was up 2.63% this week), and shopping centers (which were up 1.12% this week).

You can see that these are all areas of the economy that will benefit from more consumer activity and even higher inflation (in the case of timber) pointing towards a belief across the market that the overall economy is strong, that the Fed is likely to start tapering soon, and that rate increases are likely on the horizon.

Now, Jerome Powell didn’t come out like a total hawk on Wednesday, though the Fed’s newest dot plot does signal that rates will begin to rise in the relative near-term (most analyst still believe that we’ll see rate increases in 2023, but there is a growing chorus, within the Federal Reserve itself, to start raising rates in 2022 due to the relatively strong economy that they expect to see this year and next).

Either way, the dot plot makes (above) it clear that the Fed sees rates moving higher between now and 2025. The expected move back up towards 2.5% on the 10-year represents a scenario where yields will go much higher on a percentage basis (because we’re starting from a near-record low base); however, we believe it’s very important for investors to understand that a 2.5%-3.5% yield on the 10-year would still represent relatively low rates (in long-term historical terms).

Sure, we’re seeing a lot of volatility in the bond market. This week alone, the U.S. 10-year’s yield rose from 1.30% to $1.458%. In percentage gains terms, that represents a change of more than 12%.

Being that the U.S. 10-term is one of the most liquid assets in the entire world, it’s pretty amazing to see that sort of volatility.

Can you imagine how equity investors would feel if we were seeing that sort of weekly volatility in the stock markets?

So obviously, we’re not surprised to see a bit of fear popping up; however, we still circle back to the idea that the ~2.5% yield area, which is where the majority of the dots land on the Fed’s projections in 2025, still represents an environment where equities (even more importantly, REITs) can and should do well, from an operational standpoint.

With this in mind, while we weren’t particularly surprised to see investors follow the trend and rotate out of defense subsectors and into the ones which should benefit from reflation, we don’t necessarily agree that this weakness is warranted.

This is especially the case if you’re a more conservative, income oriented investor. If dividend safety is your main priority in retirement, we still really like the stocks which exist in the worst performing areas of the REIT sector this week.

For instance, the worst performing area of REITdom during the last 5 trading seasons was the self-storage space (which was down 2.97%). We’ve highlighted, many times, the fact that the blue chips from within this area of the market are overvalued.

The self-storage sub-sector has posted year-to-date gains of nearly 49%, because, in large part, the very reliable cash flows and the predictable growth that these companies offer.

These strong cash flows generate some of the highest dividend safety scores that we track and while we don’t see attractive value in self-storage yet (the stocks would have to sell off quite a bit more than they did this week for attractive margins of safeties to arise) we do continue to expect to see strong dividend growth coming from the blue chips that exist in this area of the market and therefore, we don’t believe that long-term investors here who’re happy with their holdings and the yields that these companies generate for them need to fear for the quality of their holdings.

The same argument can be made for the cell tower and data center sub-sectors, which also experienced significant weakness this week, down 2.75% and 2.55%, respectively.

These two technology driven areas of REITdom benefit from strong secular tailwinds, which is why they’ve been top performers over the last couple of years. Year-to-date, cell tower REITs are up 23.7%. Data center REITs are lagging a bit, only up 15.35% on a year-to-date basis; however, this sub-sector is facing tough y/y growth comps due to its strong 2020 performance.

Once again, we aren’t concerned about the fundamental growth from the blue chips in these areas of the market. Some of the highest quality companies that we have on our entire REIT tracker exist in the cell tower and data center spaces.

Attractive value is hard to find in these areas of the market; however, we feel strongly that dividend yields and dividend growth expectations remain largely safe and secure and therefore, income oriented investors who’re long blue chips in these subsectors don’t need to feel outsized anxiety, even though the market’s most recent rotation was not in their favor.

Probably the most interesting area of the market that experienced relatively high weakness this week was the net lease space. This sub-sector of REITdom was down 1.21% this week.

The net lease space includes some of the absolute highest quality names, especially in terms of high yields and dividend growth prospects.

We’re talking about names such as Realty Income (O), National Retail Properties (NNN), STORE Capital (STOR), Agree Realty (ADC), and W. P. Carey (WPC) which all carry iREIT IQ ratings (quality scores) above 85/100 and trade at or below our fair value estimates.

Not only due these blue chip stocks offer an attractive combination of quality and value, but they all offer dividend yields which are well above the broader market’s (the S&P 500 currently yields 1.28%) and the U.S. 10-year, which, as we said before, yields roughly 1.45%.

Realty Income offers investors a dividend yield of 4.26%, a 28-year dividend increase streak, and 3, 5, and 10-year dividend growth rates of 3.3%, 4.2%, and 4.9%, respectively.

National Retail Properties offers investors a dividend yield of 4.80%, a 32-year dividend increase streak, and 3, 5, and 10-year dividend growth rates of 3.6%, 3.9%, and 3.2%, respectively.

STORE Capital offers investors a dividend yield of 4.57%, a 6-year dividend increase streak, and 3 and 5-year dividend growth rates of 6.1% and 9.8%, respectively.

Agree Realty offers investors a dividend yield of 3.85%, a 9-year dividend increase streak, and 3 and 5-year dividend growth rates of 5.5% and 5.3%, respectively.

And, W. P. Carey offers investors a dividend yield of 5.63%, a 24-year dividend increase streak, and 3, 5, and 10-year dividend growth rates of 1.2%, 1.7%, and 7.5%, respectively.

As you can see, there is a clear pattern with the net lease REITs with the highest yields offering the lowest dividend growth prospects. That’s generally the case because higher dividend growth is only sustainable when fundamental growth is equally as high and generally speaking, investors are willing to pay higher premiums for greater operational success.

Obviously, all income oriented investors would love to lock in the highest yields on cost possible with the best dividend growth prospects attached to them. However, even though this isn’t possible in an efficiently priced market, it’s nice that income-oriented investors have options, up and down the yield/growth scale, which meet their personal needs.

We believe that all 5 of these net lease companies offer intriguing value after their recent sell-offs (ADC is trading just above our “Buy Below” threshold of $67/share, but with a negative market of safety of less than 1% attached to shares, we believe that this very high quality company should be on investors’ watch lists if they’re looking to expand their positions in the net lease space), especially in today’s low interest rate world.

In short, the point of this update was to quell fears that we’ve seen, inspired by this week’s sell-off.

Remember, equities are risk assets, and they never go up in a straight line forever. The REIT sector has been one of the very best performing areas of the market in 2021 thus far, with year-to-date gains of 26.1% (even after this week’s -1.5% performance); therefore, we’re not surprised to see a bit of a pullback.

However, investors who’ve stayed patient and disciplined with their REIT positions have been major beneficiaries of the market’s rally this year and moving forward, we don’t believe that fears associated with rising rates should scare inventors out of their blue-chip holdings.

Over the long-term, REITs have done just fine throughout a wide variety of economic conditions, including periods of time which were associated with a hawkish Fed and rising rates.

Studies show that REITs are often able to pass along the higher costs of doing business during rising rate environments to their tenants via rent increases (many of the net lease REITs that we cover already have CPI-based rent escalators in place throughout their property portfolios).

Furthermore, in markets where rates move higher, hard assets generally see their values increase as well, meaning that the real estate that these companies own, should experience nice price appreciation.

Obviously this only benefits the companies if/when they recycle the assets, but it’s nice to have that as an option in terms of a way to generate short-term cash flows.

All in all, we expect for there to be a lot of fear associated with rising rates and the REIT sector. This happens every time that the Fed starts to normalize rates.

However, the long-term performance of these stocks don’t lie.

We’ve seen best-in-breed REITs generate strong double digit total return CAGRs over multi-decade long periods and while the past doesn’t automatically predict the future, we have confidence in the management teams of the highest rated names from within our coverage spectrum to prudently navigate the next 3-5 years (regardless of which direction rates go) and therefore, we don’t believe that now is the time for REIT investors to panic.

And this last chart, sums up a terrific quote from Arnold Palmer,

“My Father said Never, Never, tell anyone how good you are. Show them!”

