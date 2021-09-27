Bryan Steffy/Getty Images Entertainment

The U.S. cannabis space has been under major pressure in the last few months making most of the stocks great long term value buys. MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF) still falls into the speculative category as the MSO (multi-state operator) works on improving the balance sheet and turning around the business. My investment thesis is Neutral on the stock with so many other beaten down MSOs to buy now.

Surviving Near Death Experience

MedMen spent most of 2020 trading at just pennies with the stock falling all the way below $0.10 on March 19. Back in the FQ4'20 quarter for the period ending June 2020, the MSO only reported quarterly revenues of $27.4 million with a massive adjusted EBITDA loss of $23.3 million. For FY20, MedMen reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $116.1 million following a prior year where the loss hit $169.3 million.

Some of the original MSOs like MedMen came out of the gate with massive operations producing substantial losses. The company ended the fiscal year in June with debt of $339 million with another $201 million in leases for total obligations of $540 million for a business with limited revenues and large losses.

After some restructuring, MedMen has made several deals to provide the company with hope for a turnaround. The prominent deal with Tilray (TLRY) provides some additional hope for a larger deal with the Canadian cannabis leader once cannabis is federally permissible in the U.S. while restructuring the convertible debt to eliminate cash interest payments.

In addition, the recently reported FQ4'21 results provided some additional hope MedMen has actually turned around the business. The MSO produced revenue growth of 55%, but revenue just returned to the $42.0 million level to match pre-Covid levels. The company isn't even producing record revenues in a period where other MSOs have 100%+ growth on top of record numbers in 2020 despite covid impacts in some states.

The company now has hopes for turning around the business. The recent $100 million equity investment by Serruya Private Equity provides the cash to allow MedMen to invest in growing store network in key states like Florida, Massachusetts, Arizona and Illinois.

The company mentions California as a key growth market, but the state is a major part of the past issue for MedMen. The MSO obtained over 50% of FQ4'21 sales from the state with 12 store locations. The company makes a fair point about the state having far fewer licensed cannabis dispensaries than the ~13,000 liquor stores in California, but the ~1,000 cannabis stores are by far the most of any U.S. state and cannabis still competes with a massive illicit market.

Source: MedMen FQ4'21 presentation

The key to growth is a focus on the more limited license states in the network. Unfortunately, the company already made a deal with Ascend Wellness Holdings (OTCQX:AAWH) to unload those operations for the assumption of $73 million in debt, another $35 million in cash investments and $28 million in notes. The company will maintain a small interest in the four medical cannabis dispensaries in the state. The company selling these prime assets hurt the investment thesis with MedMen now turning around the business.

The MSO cut the corporate EBITDA loss to $9.7 million to set up a path to EBITDA breakeven along with the next growth leg.

Major Reset

As of September 15, MedMen has 1.3 billion outstanding shares for a market cap of just shy of $400 million. The MSO added another 104 million warrants outstanding from the Serruya Private Equity deal plus another 400 million stock options, RSUs and warrants outstanding from various other deals.

The business should be on a pace for $200 million in revenues this fiscal year. The EV is still above $500 million now with the private equity and MMNY deals helping to lower the net debt position. Ultimately, a lot of the warrants will raise cash to offset the additional dilution on their exercise.

The problem here is that MedMen is still heavily indebted and too reliant on the highly competitive California market. The MSO is still producing sizable adjusted EBITDA losses and so many other MSO stocks are beaten down for an investor to take the risk here. As an example, the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is down 27% in the last 6 months while MedMen is down less than 10%.

If MedMen makes further progress and wipes out the EBITDA losses, the stock will become investable and provide some solid upside on the potential for an outright buyout by Tilray down the road. The MSO does provide a Canadian LP eventual access to so many key cannabis markets in the U.S. via licenses in Illinois, Florida and Massachusetts.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that MedMen is still a major gamble. The MSO has more hope of surviving and thriving, but the stock has a lot more risk than other MSO stocks that are currently beaten down.