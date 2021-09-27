monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

When I previously wrote about NYSEARCA:ARKF ETF, one of my concerns had to do with the degree of diversification of the fund, since lowered diversification could lead to higher volatility and company specific risks in general. ARKF holds typically 35-55 different stocks. Nonetheless, I have considered ARKF to be suitable as a long term holding, but due to the increased volatility in equities of late, it would be a good time to analyze how ARKF has performed, and review my previous assumptions.

In this review, I consider the performance of ARKF against indices in the finance and tech industries. Secondly, I discuss the performance of ARKF against the other innovative funds under ARK's stable. Next, the performance of ARKF can be considered with regards to its volatility against correlated markets such as US Treasuries (USTs). Growth companies in ARKF remain are sensitive to Treasuries since they imply the cost of capital needed for growth.

Finally, a summary discussion of the 2Q2021 earnings momentum of its top holdings is discussed. I won't be discussing the generally bright industry prospects of fintech, ARKF's core focus, since it's pretty obvious to that this is indeed a growth area - that said, my previous article covers this area in greater detail.

ARKF's recent performance against tech and finance indices has started to improve

Being involved in fintech, the performance of ARKF could be considered against the performance of QQQ and XLF as proxies for technology and financials respectively. In figure 1 below, we can see that ARKF underperformed QQQ and XLF since the market peak in February. Following that period of underperformance, media has been quick to point out the outflows from ARK funds and there has even been a filing to the SEC of an ETF that allows investors to short ARK funds. This would obviously dent confidence following the already poor momentum by ARK Funds over earlier this year.

Figure 1: ARKF (black line) has underperformed and even moved in the opposite direction of the uptrend of QQQ and XLF

Source: Bloomberg, author's conceptualization and collation

However, what really matters is whether the performance of ARKF has started stabilizing or improving of late. Figure 2 below suggests this to be the case. Comparing Figure 1 and Figure 2 hints at two possibilities: (1) the frothy part of ARKF's valuation has been mostly sold off; and (2) consequently, the performance trajectory of ARKF is starting to reflect the fundamentals of being a hybrid of the tech and finance sectors - the arrows in Figure 2 shows that the performance slope of ARKF is somewhere in between the that of QQQ and XLF.

Figure 2: Recent performance of ARKF (black line) has started to trend together with XLF and QQQ since the trough in May, narrowing the underperformance as shown in Figure 1.

Source: Bloomberg, author's conceptualization and collation

ARKF is the safer option in ARK's stable of ETFs

There are many followers of Cathie Woods' funds, and all her ETFs focus on some form of innovation or market disruptors which use modern technology extensively. However, given the macro backdrop of rising Treasury yields, fears of a taper, the debt ceiling, China's property debacle (i.e. Evergrande), fans of ARK Funds may wish to reallocate their portfolio towards reducing risks. In other words, it would be tactically prudent to reduce volatility even if one may have a favorable long term view of ARK's long term investment vision.

There are a couple of methods to analyze the riskiness of the various ARK ETFs. The simple method is by having a look at their comparative performance volatility over time. Figure 3 suggests that ARKF is relatively stable compared to the other ARK ETFs, namely, ARKG, ARKW, ARKQ, ARKX, and ARKK. Another method is by having a look at the standard deviation, and other risk metrics of the funds, compiled in Figure 4. ARKF has the lowest standard deviation amongst ARK ETFs, suggesting it is less risky. However, on its own, ARKF generally holds concentrated positions as defined by the percentage of holdings in its top ten positions, compared to the sector average, as indicated in Figure 4.

Figure 3: ARKF (black line) appears relatively stable compared to the other ARK ETFs, namely, ARKG, ARKW, ARKQ, ARKX, and ARKK.

Source: Bloomberg, author's conceptualization and collation

Figure 4: ARKF has the lowest standard deviation compared to the other ARK ETFs.

Std dev Sharpe ratio Beta % assets in top 10 ETF database category average of % assets in top 10 ARKF 23.91 N.A. N.A. 52.37 36.45 ARKQ 29.86 1.07 1.35 56.56 26.67 ARKW 33.02 1.21 1.45 51.50 36.45 ARKK 37.83 1.00 1.55 50.10 26.67 ARKG 39.14 0.99 1.53 41.97 39.86 ARKX N.A. N.A. N.A. 56.52 40.44

Source: Morningstar, ETF database, author's conceptualization and collation

Latest quarterly earnings depict a positive story

With the latest round of 2Q earnings reports printed, it would be useful to conduct a general stock take on earnings momentum of ARKF's holdings. The following Figure 5 indicates that earnings momentum continues to be largely positive for majority of its top holdings. In the 2Q2021 earnings report, 80% of its top ten holdings beat EPS forecasts, with an average beat exceeding 100%.

Figure 5: Most of ARKF's top holdings beat consensus forecasts by a wide margin in 2Q2021

Symbol % Assets 2Q2021 earnings deviation SQ 10.86% 113% Beat SHOP 6.36% 133% Beat Z 5.36% -43% Miss COIN 5.28% 152% Beat SE 5.09% -20% Miss PYPL 4.61% 3% Beat MELI 4.03% 621% Beat OTCPK:ADYEY 3.82% 13% Beat TWLO 3.56% 15% Beat OPEN 3.40% 29% Beat Average 102% Beat

Source: ETF database, Seeking Alpha, author's collation and conceptualization

Risk of rising UST yields may continue to weigh on ARKF

In my previous article, I noted the decoupling of the traditional correlationship between ARKF and UST yields from March 2021 to June 2021. However, it appears that ARKF and UST yields are recoupling once again between June and September (Figure 6). In other words, if the market environment turns risk on again, and UST yields rise as a result, then ARKF may rise. At the moment, ARKF has not reacted too positively despite last week's sharp rise in UST yields following Fed Chair Powell's comments on tapering that could begin in November, since this is not necessarily altogether positive for risk. Hence, ARKF is now more sensitive to the fundamental shift in monetary policy than it was in the past. In short, ARKF will have to balance improving risk sentiment from a recovery against the prospects of monetary withdrawal eroding future growth prospects. This will remain an uncertainty to ARKF.

Figure 6: ARKF and the 10 year UST yield is correlating more closely recently

Source: Bloomberg, author's collation and conceptualization

Conclusions

The long term fintech story remains positive for ARKF, as I had previously written. However, short term tactical positioning is also important apart from long term trends. In this regard, Fintech and alternative forms of finance will become even more important as interest rates rise and more competitive sources of funding are sought. The recovery will also raise the circulation of money which are important to the modern financial intermediaries in ARKF. This makes ARKF less of a moonshot to a stock with fundamental merits. ARKF has also started to perform more positively and closely in line with upward trends in the NASDAQ and financial sector, as compared to directionally opposite underperformance earlier this year. Another positive development in ARKF is the ETF's reduced adverse reaction to the recent sharp rise in UST yields following the Federal Reserve's call for tapering. Additionally, out of the ARK stable of funds, ARKF has the lowest standard deviation (i.e. volatility).

As I have rightly pointed out in my previous article, I was concerned with ebbing market optimism into the summer, and now that much of the risks have been revealed and are being imputed into market prices, this is an opportunity to start accumulating in the near term. Risk-off days pertaining to the Fed taper, US debt ceiling debate and the evolving debacle with China's Evergrande may be potentially cheap points of entry into this long term growth story. The US economy is now fundamentally stronger, Powell's rhetoric on tapering indicates that recovery is clearly underway and the COVID risk-off trade is clearly fading. As such, I upgrade my previous call of neutral on ARKF to a cautiously and tactically bullish stance.