Investment thesis

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) initially stood out to us due to the low price-based multiples it currently has in comparison to some of its competitors such as Amazon (AMZN), Etsy (ETSY), eBay (EBAY) & Walmart (WMT). However, upon further inspection, we have established that this company has a significant amount of its assets represented as goodwill and intangibles which are subject to impairment, given the disruptive nature of the industry. Qurate also appears to have a significant portion of long-term debt which erodes its free cash flow to equity; and given the flat earnings of the group and its subsidiaries over the past five years, we believe that this company is fairly valued and could be a value trap at its current price of roughly $10.50.

About Qurate

Qurate is an American conglomerate that focuses on media sales, in particular, telesales and online video streaming. Formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, the group consists of QXH, QVC International, Zulily, Cornerstone, and various other media sales subsidiaries. The firm can be categorized in the consumer discretionary sector due to their wide product offering: Home 42%, Beauty 18%, Apparel 14%, Accessories 11%, Electronics 10%, Jewelry 5%. Qurate benefited significantly from the COVID-19 pandemic as lockdowns forced consumers to stay at home and resort to media-related sales. As a result, the firm stepped up its online-based sales through advertising via YouTube, AT&T, Hulu & Live TV, and streaming video through Facebook Live, Roku, Apple TV & Amazon Fire.

Initial Analysis

On cursory analysis, the company appears to exhibit a declining business cycle. However, through management initiatives on the digitalization of video streaming, there is the potential for an extension path; but the question is, how long will this last? A high brand value (92% repeat sales) suggests barriers to entry, with the likes of Lori Greiner among many other big TV personalities appearing on the show which make it an entertaining watch for their main demographic range who are middle-aged women, age 35-64. The low CAPEX requirements over the years, as illustrated below in diagram 1, was also an attractive factor for further analysis as the firm seems to generate stable earnings whilst maintaining low property, plant, and equipment requirements to sustain its current cash flow.

Diagram 2 portrays a different picture. This chart essentially compares the historical performance of QRTEA to its respective benchmarks; the SPY (S&P 500 index ETF) and XLY (Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF). The chart shows that QRTEA has lagged the XLY by 195% and the SPY by 152%, respectively, since 2015 which highlights that the industry, in general, is growing but at the expense of QRTEA – this suggests to us that market share is being taken away from QRTEA and is being disrupted by Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and others.

Diagram 1

Source: Moat Investing

Diagram 2

Source: TradingView

Asset value

The Asset Value approach calculated below follows the Value Investing approach laid out by the Columbia Business School. It is a reproduction value of Qurate’s assets and gives us a truer indication of what these assets might be worth. Below we have listed some key assumptions in our model:

103m subtracted from accounts receivable for doubtful accounts. Inventory unchanged as per FIFO accounting. 385m added for an indemnification asset as this asset was recorded post-split-off of GCI Liberty; we expect this asset to be recovered in full. Gross PPE adjusted for average land values for the past 10 years, a 10% haircut for buildings, and improvement due to the possibility of replicating these at a discount. A conservative 50% reduction for support equipment, which we believe is overpaid for, and the reduction of the “Right-To-Use” capital lease to zero as it is not owned by the firm. Accumulated depreciation is the smoothed average for the past 5 years. Goodwill & Other Long-Term Assets are conservatively set to zero due to the possibility of future impairment charges, and the disruptive behavior of the industry. For example, the group incurred an impairment of intangible assets of $1,167m in 2019 due to failed revenue expectations in Zulily. Brand name is equal to the Tradename value reported in the 10-K as 92% of sales come from brand name, repeat or reactivated customers. Other intangibles have been estimated as 70% of book value due to modest downgrades through asset write-downs in previous years. Employee value is calculated as $40,000 average salary for 26,000 employees capitalized at a 10% hurdle rate and headhunting costs are also included.

Source: Moat Investing

Based on the Asset Value assumptions and analysis, we project that the firm is fairly valued on current prices and, therefore, there is no value opportunity here. The intangibles, which represent a great deal of uncertainty, appear to be overvalued to us. For example, Qurate paid $2.4bn for Zulily in 2015 which is a flash sales, time-pressure orientated business. Zulily has failed to meet revenue expectations and has subsequently incurred multiple impairment charges to their intangibles. We believe that Qurate overpaid for this acquisition and they are not able to compete with other online retailers such as Amazon, Etsy & eBay who have their own flash sales programs that are more robust than Zulily. Additionally, we have incorporated the possibility of future impairment charges into the Weighted Average Cost of Capital calculation (WACC) as an idiosyncratic risk due to the direct impact of impairment charges on the book value of equity and the negative impacts on the P&L. The total impairment charge as a percentage of intangibles recorded in 2019 was 11% ($1167/11970). As a result, we have aggressively increased the WACC by 11% to take into account this risk for our valuation methodologies used below.

EPV analysis

Below we have calculated the Earnings Power Value which represents the sustainable earnings that Qurate can earn assuming no growth in earnings.

Assumptions:

Smoothed revenue represents an arithmetic average for the past five years, the same approach was used to calculate the normalized operating margin which is used to derive the smoothed operating income value. Maintenance CAPEX (over depreciation) is calculated via the averaged Bruce Greenwald approach which takes into consideration the gross PPE/Sales ratio. Taxes calculated at 26% which takes into consideration higher US tax reforms and a weighted average of US and international tax exposures on a conservative basis. WACC of 8.9% takes into account the cost of equity which we forecasted to be 13.83% due to the higher risk implied in the stock, plus the idiosyncratic risk of future possible impairments.

Source: Moat Investing

The Earnings Power Value Model gives us an indication that the value of equity is within a 10% range to the one discovered in the Asset Value approach. This shows that there are limited sustainable earnings that can be extracted from the current asset base. Our analysis also confirms that there is a limited margin of safety, barriers to entry, and we can conclude that the firm has no “MOAT” – a competitive sustainable advantage. We also noticed that a large part of the business is debt-financed which is a serious drag on the value of equity; a lower EBIT-to-Sustainable NOPAT conversion rate, say 50-60%, can put pressure on the debt payments and ultimately destroy equity value.

Financial Health

The debt burden on Qurate sparked us to investigate the financial health of the company, in particular, the credit and solvency ratings.

Source: Fitch Ratings

According to Fitch Ratings, Qurate’s debt position has been rated as BB(stable) over the past year which is positive; however, it is still sub-investment grade. This supports our hypothesis that during periods of EBIT compressions, the company may struggle to pay off its debt. In retrospect, whilst the current ratio appears to be weakening, coverage ratios are increasing over the past five years, which is a plus for the short term.

Source: Moat Investing

Free Cash Flow analysis

The below Free Cash Flow valuation assumes:

Normalized EBIT smoothed across the past 5 years derived from the Earnings Power Value Approach which stays constant over the next 5 years. Depreciation expense represents the average depreciation over the past 5 years decreasing at a rate of -10% per year, based on historical trends. Working capital is the average working capital which includes inventory, receivables, payables, and other current assets. As the working capital is incredibly unstable, this is our most subjective assumption which is assumed to stay constant for 5 years. Capital Expenditures are calculated as the average capital expenditures spent over the past 5 years plus the purchase of any intangible assets. We have also estimated that CAPEX is likely to decrease by 5% each year due to lower maintenance depreciation costs as Qurate is using an accelerated form of accounting for depreciation. The long-term perpetual growth rate we used is -2.5%. This is mostly due to the saturated nature of the industry and is likely to decline after 5 years. Despite management efforts to increase online sales, there is a high possibility of larger technology firms disrupting Qurate.

Source: Moat Investing

Source: Moat Investing

With our assumptions, we estimate a value of equity (FCFE) to be similar to the amount found in the Asset Value approach and the Earnings Power Value. Although our assumptions are conservative, we estimate that Free Cash Flow to the firm sustainably lies in the region of $1,000 - $1,200bn each year due to the stability in margins and revenues from QXH & QVC International (see below chart regarding operating margin segments); which represents an average of between 80-85% of consolidated revenues each year. A sensitivity analysis of the WACC and perpetual growth rate shows the possible ranges of FCFE for Qurate. Based on our analysis and the incorporation of the low CAPEX growth, possible reduction in the return on capital invested metric, and the idiosyncratic risk of future impairment charges, our base case is illustrated in orange, with red representing worst-case and green representing a best-case scenario.

After looking at the operating margins by segment, it is clear to see that QXH & QVC International are the core cash cows of the business. They represent stable operating margins coupled with consistent CAPEX and depreciation amounts year on year. Zulily, on the other hand, is not generating any operating profit, in fact, even without the impairment charges, they aren’t able to turn over a profit. We strongly believe that Qurate overpaid for this acquisition and is proving to be a serious drag to the quality of their balance sheet. If Qurate were to divest Zulily, along with other segments such as Cornerstone, and decided to focus on growth efforts within QXH & QVC, the firm would be more appealing as it would demonstrate a robust plan by management to sustain margins and growth for the future. Instead, we are seeing unnecessary acquisitions that do not support the core business and management returning cash back to shareholders as they earn a one-off abnormal profit which suggests that management are yet to carve out organic projects that have positive net present values for the firm.

Source: Moat Investing

Upside potential

Although we are quite conservative from our Value approach, there are several tailwinds that can send the stock surging to the upside. Our assumption of zero growth, conservative EBIT to Free Cash Flow conversion and a negative terminal value perpetual growth rate could be disproved if Qurate does in fact succeed in online video growth expectations and management delivers in capturing this growth through their expenditures in this segment. For example, according to Coresight Research, the Livestream shopping industry is expected to grow four times in the next two years to an approximated $25bn in the US. Qurate with over 20 million active customers across the group, with an average purchase price of $1,281 a year, looks poised to benefit from this trend. Even if Qurate experiences a terminal growth of 1-2%, the stock can have a massive upside potential of 2-3 times its current price as illustrated by the sensitivity analysis above.

Another possible tailwind is a merger or acquisition by a large technology firm. Qurate has high customer retention as 92% of sales are from repeat or re-activated customers, which shows loyalty. Amazon, in comparison, tried to enter the industry in 2017 and failed to capture the growth. Although Amazon has now revamped its approach which integrates live streaming from smaller businesses and influencers, this approach may take some time to disrupt Qurate fully, and therefore, it may be a possibility for the likes of Amazon/Walmart to buy Qurate.

Qurate also appears to be shareholder-friendly. In November 2020, they announced a special dividend of $1.50 and the commencement of share buybacks of approximately $497m over the next several years due to the surge in growth throughout the pandemic. This represents a positive return of free cash flow back to equity holders and there is a possible tailwind of another special dividend being announced later this year due to potential strong Q4 seasonality.

Conclusion

Qurate Retail Group is best known for its QVC subsidiary, the pioneer of telesales with a stretched history of 35 years within the industry. Although management has stressed on various earnings calls that QVC’s future revenue growth will primarily depend on growth from e-commerce, we believe that Qurate is leaning more towards the value trap argument than a value opportunity. This is due to a myriad of reasons: 1) high leveraged nature of the firm; 2) complexity in deriving the true value of its intangible assets; 3) Qurate has no competitive advantage to protect it from disruption. Although the firm’s forward P/E of 4.6 is low compared to Amazon's 66.1 and the wider consumer discretionary industry of 50x P/E, the market has priced in a significant deceleration of growth into Qurate and is discounting the fact that this industry is being disrupted. There are some tailwinds such as the possibility of an acquisition, a special dividend, or unexpected growth in EBIT which provide a catalyst to the upside; however, this requires further analysis from an event-driven or growth perspective.