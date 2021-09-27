Reiterate Strong Buy On Altria Stock - Why The Fed Is No Threat To MO
Summary
- Stocks came under pressure recently, I believe, due to investor angst about Fed monetary policy.
- Altria shares were penalized in kind, but I believe in error.
- Moving forward, Altria shares should benefit from a shift in Fed monetary policy, as explained herein.
In my last report on Altria (NYSE:MO), through which I initiated coverage of the stock at "Strong Buy," I labelled MO shares as a defensive stronghold. As I see it, the company's insensitivity to interest rates on a discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation basis, given today's environment, also supports that argument. In a macroeconomic environment threatening a shift in Federal Reserve monetary policy, where cash flows may face a greater discount rate, mature companies producing heavier current and near-term cash flows should find favor. Altria stock offers investors a stake in exactly that sort of company.
Stocks came under pressure over the course of the last two weeks. In my opinion, the key catalyst for the latest investor trepidation was angst about a pending Fed shift in monetary policy. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) slipped by 2.6%, after adjustment for dividends and splits, from Monday September 13 into the start of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting last week on Tuesday September 21st. Altria's shares declined as well, slipping by 2.3% through the same period, also adjusting for dividend. However, I believe this was a case of the baby being thrown out with the bath water, so to speak, because Altria sports some important characteristics that I believe make it impervious to Fed catalyzed pain. Let me explain.
The Fed Path
In its most recent monetary policy statement issued at its September meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) indicated that the tapering of its asset purchases or quantitative easing was pending. To be precise, the Fed published," If progress continues broadly as expected, the Committee judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted."
The Fed has repeatedly notified the investing public that asset purchase tapering and Fed rate actions are independent of one another. However, the efficient market has recently expressed some doubt about that, seen, in my opinion, through heightened volatility and stock price retracement. And the Fed itself expressed an expectation for higher interest rates via its September published economic forecasts. Within the so-called dot-plots, Fed forecasts clearly show an increase in inflation expectations for this year and next, and expectations for increases in the Fed funds rate starting next year and accelerating in 2023.
How Higher Rates Play for Altria
If interest rates are heading higher, then the cost of capital, upon which forecast cash flows are discounted, increases. This lowers the value of businesses and their stocks because the denominator we are applying to bring forecast cash flows back to their present value increases. However, the cost to every company is not the same. Some companies have greater sensitivity to changes in their discount rate.
If stocks are to come under stress for fear of a shift in Federal Reserve monetary policy or heating inflation, then Altria's shares should be insulated from such turbulence. As a mature company, with heavy current cash flow generation, Altria does not face the same threat to the value of its discounted cash flows as do emerging growth companies with cash flows that are projected far out into the future. That is because those distant cash flows must be discounted back a great deal further to be calculated at their present worth. Thus, the value of a company that is developing a flying car, for instance, and is generating no earnings or cash flow today, but may start earning cash five years from now, will be far more sensitive to changes in rates than a mature, cash cow company like Altria.
The Event of Fed Policy Error Bears Risk to All
At this point, the market seems to be most concerned about the possibility of the Federal Reserve acting to taper its accommodative monetary policy stance too soon. The market is also concerned about the prospect of inflation being something more anchored than transitionary. Both possibilities could affect Altria along with other companies because it is not perfectly insulated from recession or the impact of inflation. However, even in this case, Altria has recently illustrated significant resiliency through its strong performance through the pandemic. Furthermore, the risk of higher interest rates also benefits MO shares in at least two ways.
If the discount rate applied to value free cash flows increases, then companies with a disproportional degree of cash flows far out into the future will be less desirable to investors than companies with a greater degree of current or near-term cash flows. Altria is a cash cow, mature company with a great degree of its value based on near-term cash flows. Thus, its value is impacted far less by a greater discount rate than growth companies. So, MO shares are a perfect hedge against the market's worst fears today, and thus should see an increase in investor demand in such a scenario. In other words, it benefits from a sector shift, and I would expect to see sector allocations direct more investor capital MO's way. Stock prices are, in the end, the result of supply and demand, and so MO shares should benefit.
Finally, and perhaps most importantly, the company's rich and reliable dividend, given its operational characteristics, provides a margin of safety and a hedge against macro or event-driven broad market decline. I discussed this point in my initiation of coverage. In addition, the stock's rich dividend yield, now paying 7.4%, should maintain its appeal better than most dividend payers versus other income instruments (including bonds) in a rising rate environment.
Conclusion
I reiterate my "Strong Buy" opinion on Altria shares. In fact, I believe MO shares benefit on a relative basis versus other stocks given Fed monetary policy developments. While paying 7.4% via dividend, and with operations that have proven resilient to economic disruption, I expect MO shares to outperform the S&P 500 Index over the next 12 months, and to provide a reliable margin of safety while doing so.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.