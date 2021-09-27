Kseniya_Milner/iStock via Getty Images

Even the best of stocks encounter rough patches from time to time. It seldom pays to bail on them when that happens. Sometimes the best thing to do is to use the sales price as an opportunity to top up your position. AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is going through a rough patch right now as called out by yesterday's (09/25/2021) news item headlined, "AbbVie trades to valuation discount after selloff, amid mixed views on its prospects".

This article assesses how long its struggles are likely to last and how shareholders ought to respond. It considers recent (09/15/2021) presentation at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference ("MSGHC") providing the latest management insights.

AbbVie's rough patch is impacting its share price negatively

AbbVie's share trajectory has been a roller coaster ride for shareholders over the five years since my first AbbVie (05/2016) article, "AbbVie: Should I Stay Or Should I Go?". AbbVie's latest downdraft resulted from "updated safety warnings on Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, including the company’s rheumatoid arthritis therapy RINVOQ (upadacitinib).

Its share trajectory over its latest five years has shown little conviction:

My concluding question, below, to that article is as apt today as it was 5+ years ago when it was written:

AbbVie's Humira patent issues are sure to be vexing investors for years to come. Stalwart types will relish the uncertainty, seeing every dip as an opportunity to buy a great stock at a discount. Others will be more circumspect. I for one am at a crossroads. Just like I use to do before I could drive back in the early 1960's I am sticking my thumb out to see if I can hitch a ride on the community's collective wisdom. Should I stay or should I go?

In ~a dozen primarily bullish articles since, I have documented AbbVie's path. Judging by the peaks and valleys of its share trajectory during this period, it has faced numerous rough patches. Skillful traders have had plentiful opportunities.

Faithful buy and hold investors have done OK during this period; their total return has slightly lagged the S&P 500:

But for its current rough patch, it would be matching the S&P; nothing to brag about for sure, but not bad over that time when the S&P has done so well. Those who bought at its peak in 2018 are not so sanguine.

Seeking Alpha's ratings on AbbVie have hewn closely to the positive over its lifetime

I have long been an AbbVie bull. This is consistent with a predominant and longstanding view of Seeking Alpha authors. In hundreds of Seeking Alpha articles published since its 2013 separation from Abbott, there have only been a handful of bearish articles. The most recent being Chris Lau's 11/2019 bearish lament concerned about its previously announced (06/2019) Allergan (AGN) acquisition.

Two previous bearish AbbVie articles, also concerned about the Allergan deal, appeared, one in 07/2021, another shortly after the deal was announced. Its deal closed in 08/2020; AbbVie has generally performed with the market since that time.

To all indications the deal has actually turned into a net positive for AbbVie. Certainly management's messaging since the deal's closing has been uniformly positive. Consider for example CEO Gonzalez' overview statement below from the MSGHC:

The Allergan integration has gone exceptionally well, exceeding our expectations for accretion and synergies as well as driving significant revenue synergies well above our expectations that we had in the deal model. And certainly, I think as now that we're 16 months or so into the acquisition and the integration, I think it's clear that the Allergan acquisition has accomplished exactly what we were looking for. If I look at AbbVie today, it's a much stronger and much more diverse business than it was pre-Allergan.

Beyond such generally positive ratings from Seeking Alpha authors, its quant ratings are currently (09/25/2021) neutral, verging on positive as shown by today's AbbVie quant ratings graphic below:

Its "D-" factor grade for growth is the area that is holding it back. Its "A+" profitability grade coupled with its "A-" value makes one want to take a closer look at the growth grade to see if it disqualifies AbbVie as an investment. Turning to AbbVie's 15 active quantum growth grade metrics, the picture looks fully salvageable. Most are "Bs +/-". There is a sprinkling of "As".

Two "Fs", for the EPS long-term growth rate (3-5 Yr. CAGR) and ROE Growth (YoY) and a "D" for YoY diluted growth, are the metrics holding back its overall grade. The long-term growth rate metric of 4.16% which is >69% below sector median is the most concerning.

This metric has the following definition:

EPS LTG Growth Rate: The Earnings Per Share LTG (long-term growth rate) calculates a compounded annual average growth rate percentage change. Most analysts define LTG as an estimated average rate of earnings growth for the next 3-5 years. The exact time frame will differ from broker to broker. The metric is a compound annual growth rate based on current and projected EPS values. EPS is the portion of a company's profit allocated to each share of common stock.

It speaks to a future of stagnating growth. It is concerning, leading to the question where do AbbVie's fundamentals point in terms of its long term growth?

AbbVie's prospects as it works its way through its current rough patch are mixed.

When I last reported on AbbVie (ABBV), in "AbbVie: Beyond Humira, Framing A Bright Future", I was addressing its challenges from its upcoming LOE for Humira. I cited RINVOQ as one of the important contributors to make up its expected revenue losses from Humira's upcoming LOE.

During AbbVie's MSGHC, RINVOQ's future prospects provoked considerable attention. While unwilling to provide specific guidance on RINVOQ until its label is finalized, CEO Gonzalez nonetheless confirmed AbbVie's Q4, 2021 guidance. AbbVie will absorb its expected hit from Humira's LOE in 2023 and then:

...rapidly return to growth in 2024 and maintain high single-digit growth through the end of the decade, and this is inclusive of those conservative assumptions that I talked about a moment ago on RINVOQ.

This guidance has been out there since AbbVie's Q4, 2021 earnings report from 02/2021. AbbVie's shares have sawtoothed since, unable to gather momentum in any single direction. AbbVie's future admits of no easy prognostication as suggested by headline from yesterday's (07/26/2021) Seeking Alpha news item, "AbbVie trades to valuation discount after selloff, amid mixed views on its prospects (emphasis added)".

Conclusion

"Mixed views", that says it all about AbbVie. It is a proud dividend aristocrat facing LOE on Humira, the world's best selling drug. It has built a pipeline around Humira which bodes well for its future performance. Yet its future will be disrupted.

It appears that AbbVie shareholders will continue to be tested; should we "get going" in the colloquial sense or literally, that is the question. My personal approach is to favor the positive. AbbVie's management has been preparing for its LOE challenge.

That said, I am comfortable with my current AbbVie holdings. I am not adding into its current dip. When you consider all the factors at play, AbbVie's Gonzalez has an answer to each as he details in MSGHC. As regards RINVOQ he assures no RINVOQ scenario:

...fundamentally changes the trajectory of AbbVie over the long term. So I would tell you there's no scenario by which I see RINVOQ impacting our overall business development strategy going forward.

As for rumbles in Washington on drug pricing, that is a fluid situation. It is hard to see how this heavily divided Congress, with such a crowded docket, would ever be able to agree on a disruptive resolution.