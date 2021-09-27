Scharfsinn86/iStock via Getty Images

A friend sent me a picture a couple of days ago of a fellow neighbor's lawn with a wheeled mechanism in the middle that appeared to be a lawn mowing robot. The picture caption was “This guy’s pretending to live in the 2030s (crying laughing faces emoji)”, poking fun at his geeky neighbor and his convoluted gadgets. Crying laughing emoji aside, maybe robot lawn mowers aren’t as far off of a reality as we might think. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) is thinking just that. Toro sees autonomous as a key technology for the present and future to enable their purpose to enrich the beauty, productivity, and sustainability of the land.

Toro’s technology backed growth prospects coupled with the current price dip offer a favorable entry point for growth investors interested in a relatively low risk long-term opportunity.

Most recognize Toro company as the maker of residential lawn equipment, to include the ever popular zero turn ride mowers. In addition to residential lawn equipment, Toro’s business includes golf, landscape and grounds, and specialty and underground construction. Toro’s products are the underlying elements of a mechanical and construction focused workhorse economy. Scrap that blue colored notion of Toro and instead consider them a technology and innovation company. Most notable is their expansion into the autonomous space via acquisition of two companies (Left Hand Robotics and TURFLYNX) that bring technologies in computerized self-controlled mowing and snow plowing. The age of autonomous mowing and plowing is now evident by Toro’s expansion and launch of its GeoLink Solution technologies.

New GeoLink Solutions technologies are Toro’s answer to lost productivity and inconsistent results, creating machines that can complete the job the right way every time.

As Grant Young, general manager for Toro’s Commercial Business explains, the acquisition of TURFLYNX in particular bolsters Toro’s GeoLink technology and substantiates Toro’s buy-in on the future of autonomous:

We are very excited to integrate the TURFLYNX team into The Toro Company as we collectively build upon our expertise in autonomous technology, alternate energy, smart-connected products. This acquisition is expected to help expand our GeoLink Solutions portfolio displayed at last year’s Golf Industry Show.

Autonomous solutions and technologies are one of many areas where Toro showcases elements of technology driven innovation. This technology, in addition to other areas such as underground construction, will only grow and become more relevant as the United States economy gets reinvigorated by the forthcoming infrastructure investments and as the global economy growth is enabled via increases in productivity. The runway for growth by means of innovation and technology is clear and the risk of Toro’s ability to execute on this path is diminished if we look at their historical ability to perform in accordance with this model.

Toro has a strong history of growth and outperformance that validates its growth model going forward. This is most simply shown via the total return profile of Toro vs. the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (DJUSIN) over the last 10 years.

Figure 1: TTC, S&P 500, and DJSIN total return vs. previous ten years. Source: Seeking Alpha

Toro’s total return over the past 10 years is over twice that of the S&P 500 and 2.75 times the total return of the DJUSIN. Additionally, Toro is a great candidate for dividend growth investors as it has shown consistent healthy dividend growth in line with earnings growth.

Figure 2: TTC Earnings Per Share and Dividend Per Share Growth vs. Time Source: Author, with data from Seeking Alpha

In addition to the steady EPS and DPS growth over the last decade, two important insights can be gleaned from figure 3 above. First, by looking at the size of the DPS bars (green) relative to the EPS bars (blue) we see a well-managed payout of dividends in line with earnings. Over the last decade the payout ratio has averaged 27%, which is a very healthy margin to help more income oriented investors feel safe about the dividend. Secondly, looking more closely in years 2019 through 2021 we see that the earnings per share are accelerating. This uptick, coupled with our analysis of technology and infrastructure stimulus headwinds, offers an upside opportunity for further accelerated growth. It is important to note that this most recent growth is backed by the recent resurgence of global demand in golf and residential. The pandemic resulted in resurgence of demand in golf and the trend towards higher demand in suburban real estate resulting in more residential landscape demand. There is a risk that persistent growth in these areas is temporary and not sustainable. However, Toro’s diverse portfolio to include snow plow and underground construction equipment helps fend off that risk.

Although some might argue that the valuation is too high (particularly on a price per earnings basis relative to comparable industrial companies), long-term investors have the opportunity to buy now on a rare price dip for a truly prudent, well substantiated, and well managed growth company.

Figure 3: TTC P/E (ttm) ratio vs. Time (1-year) Source: Seeking Alpha

Figure 4: TTC Price Deviation Relative to S&P 500 vs. Time (6-months) Source: Seeking Alpha

Figure 4 shows trailing twelve month P/E at a yearly low and figure 5 shows a price deviation relative to the S&P 500 over the last six months. This timing is resulting in a relatively safe entry price of ~$98 per share as of September 24, 2021. Some have argued that inflationary pressures and navigating

through tougher compares, supply constraints, and continued raw material/labor pressures.

justify this price drop. Although those risks are valid, they are likely temporary and manageable. Management has already stated in their latest quarterly conference call their intention to maintain profit margins via cost saving initiatives and pricing changes.

We are taking market-based pricing actions, and focusing on productivity as well to try to mitigate that. We do expect we'll see continued price realization as we go forward.

The short-term negative sentiment, resulting in lower share price, is an opportunity to buy this growth focused technology company at a lower valuation relative to its historical levels.

Don’t be the crying laughing emoji poking fun at the sight of dumbfounded robot mowers. The future is now. Autonomous, electrification, and underground construction technologies are the backbone of Toro’s technology enabled growth proposition and now’s the time to invest in that offering for the long term.