Peabody Energy: Shaky Unbridled Optimism In A Sea Of Challenges

Philip Rozenski/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I knew it couldn’t last. I’ve been under attack concerning my May 2021 article about Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) facing an uncertain future. That article, which focused on 2024 as a critical time for the company, came just prior to a sustained run-up in BTU share price to just short of $20 in early September. It has been suggested that the dramatic run-up in the price originates from retail social-media hype.

Finally reality is beginning to intrude with the BTU share price closing at $12.97 on 24 September. Recent transactions by insiders include President US Operations Kemal Williamson selling 77,821 shares @ ~$14.90 on Sept 17, Elliott Management selling 1,791,414 shares netting almost $30 million in four tranches from Sept 15 to 17, Paul Richard (SVP & Chief HR Officer) sold 10,993 shares @ $17.47 on 15 September, Marc Hathhorn (President Australian Ops) sold 9,338 shares @ $18.69 on 15 Sept and CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 20,246 shares @ $16.64 on 15 Sept. If you’ve benefited from a stellar share price rise in recent months, it might be a good time to consider taking profits as the reality of the coal industry and BTU’s future is bleak. Here I provide my take on some critical issues.

Top line results for Peabody Energy

In my May article, I indicated that the fundamentals for Peabody Energy were not happy. Q2 2020 reporting indicated $848.5 million cash, total assets $4.95 billion and total liabilities $3.96 billion. Then in Q1 2021 the comparable figures were $623.7 million cash, total assets $4.49 billion and total liabilities $3.59 billion. In Q2 2021 the cash position was $561.9 million, total assets $4.4 billion and total liabilities $3.5 billion. This is a deteriorating position and hard to reconcile with a 438% increase in share price in 2021, unless coal is coming back to life in a big way.

Short term good times coming to an end?

BTU has had a great run (up 372% in past 6 months) while other coal stocks have not shown similar rises. Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) is up 95% over 6 months and Whitehaven Coal (OTCPK:WHITF) is up 64% over the past 6 months. Why the difference? Here I explore why Peabody is getting investors excited at a time when things look very tough for the coal industry (notwithstanding a short term bubble over recent months). The bottom line is that Peabody Energy is in a tight corner and investment in this company needs to be approached with caution.

Very recent reporting about coal concludes that it is a disaster or encouraging, depending on your point of view. Part of the difference in outlook depends on whether an investor is looking at short term issues (like energy shortages in Europe) which are driving global prices up, or the longer term view, which remains gloomy.

It is clear that coal power plant retirements are up dramatically and new coal plants (apart from China) not happening. China has just announced that it will not provide finance for new coal power plants. This removes the last source of financing for coal power in emerging countries (especially Asia), since Japan and South Korea have also both committed to cease financing new coal plants. This has to point to lowered coal consumption. COP26 in Glasgow in November looks to be a time when the pressure will really be on re exit from coal.

Jay14150 watches the US coal power plant closures closely. To give a flavour of his findings, last September (2020) 9.8 GW of US coal plants were scheduled for closure by end of 2022. Now (September 2021), 16.3 GW of closures are scheduled by end of 2022. It is not just the dramatic pace of closures, but also where they will occur that is threatening for BTU. I hope to report Jay’s conclusions soon. Investors should be careful about assuming that BTU’s customer base is stable. It might be worth some research if you are contemplating investing in BTU.

Globally, the glimmer of hope for coal sales remains China, although I remain sceptical as China has a huge commitment to renewables expansion. The point is that if the future is China, James Grech doesn’t see China as an important customer for BTU.

New CEO James Grech says all is fine

In the Q2 2021 earnings call CEO James Grech assured investors that all was well. Despite overwhelming dark clouds for coal, Grech indicated that Peabody is well positioned to benefit from market recovery. He sees demand increasing globally and supply not keeping up with it.

It is true that in Q2 every operating segment showed EBITDA improvement compared with the previous year, but this is coming out of virtual economic shutdown due to COVID. It is a good idea to remember reference points when making comparisons.

Pre-June 30, Peabody retired $84 million of debt (including $30.9 million of 2022 Senior Secured Notes) but it raised $65.1 million in share sales (issuing 8.1 million new shares at ~$8), and issued a further 4.5 million shares to retire the $30.9 million of debt (2022 Senior Secured notes). That is $96 million raised in share sales and $84 million of debt retired.

So ALL of the debt retired in Q2 came from issuance of new shares. Not $1 of debt was retired from earnings! It is worth remembering this when considering retirement of debt. If you retire debt by issuing more shares, this isn’t necessarily good news for existing shareholders.

It looks like this plan to reduce debt by issuing new shares is continuing after June 30 as an additional $21.5 million has been raised by issuing 2.7 million shares. $50 million of further debt retirement is scheduled but this seems to be mostly delayed settlement rather than debt retirement.

Note that the above share sales are based on an At Market Issuance Sales Agreement to sell up to 25,000,000 shares in two tranches (12,500,000 “Initial Shares” and 12,500,000 “Additional Shares”). It looks like all of the “Initial Shares” have been sold. This issuance involves a substantial increase in issued BTU stock. As of 30 April 2021 the number of issued shares was less than 100 million (98.3 million); today it is 126.35 million shares.

Times are changing rapidly for power generators. Where once coal-fired power was the cheapest power option, the situation is changing rapidly such that coal power is now a serious risk to power supply companies all around the world (e.g. Australia).

In the short term there is an issue with natural gas prices spiking. This results in return to coal use, but is surely a short term issue.

Hedge Fund investment in BTU

When BTU reappeared from bankruptcy from Q1 2017 to Q4 2018 there was a surge of interest in BTU from 31 Hedge Funds. Elliott Management, which was key in the restructure of BTU, had a $850 million stake at the end of Q3 2018, with Contrarian Capital having a $252 million stake and substantial funds Orbis Investment Management, Platinum Asset Management and Renaissance Technologies all having significant BTU share positions in their portfolios. There was then a big slide from $40 in mid-2018 to less than $2 at end of 2020, with COVID-caused shutdowns. The BTU share price has recovered from $3 at the start of 2021 to peak near $20 in early September and now it shows signs of significant decline.

Elliott Management

A major consideration when thinking about investment in BTU is the role of dominant shareholder Elliott Management which has recently reduced its 29% stake to 23.7% (now 27,124,787 common shares) in BTU. Elliott is an activist investor that makes its presence felt on companies that it takes a stake in. It has form in the previous bankruptcy of BTU, coming out of that episode in a dominant position while small investors lost everything.

Recently Elliott Management sold down 1,791,414 shares of BTU over a 2 day period (15 to 17 September). An initial tranche of 1,129,653 shares sold @ $17.10/share. The fourth tranche of 174,998 shares sold @ $15.11. The overall taking from sale of these shares was $29,852,139. If Elliott was testing the strength of interest in BTU shares it found that the share price declined by more than 10% during this sale. The share price has fallen significantly since 17 September.

The link above indicates a call option on a further 1,500,000 BTU shares owned by Elliott with an expiry date of 15 October 2021. This involves two equal tranches at $15 and $16 respectively. If the options are called Elliott will receive a further $23,250,000, and have sold a total of 3,291,414 shares in recent months. The options themselves are valued at the equivalent of $1.35 and $1.74/common stock share. This indicates that Elliott is serious about exiting BTU.

It will be interesting if October brings the sale of the 1.5 million BTU shares on offer for $15 and $16. The current BTU price was $12.97 based on 6.2 million shares traded.

Elliott (through its UK affiliate Elliott Advisors) has made some interesting moves in the Australian mining market recently, having acquired a 50% stake in major mining contract business Thiess. Thiess is a significant player in delivery of mining services in open cut and underground mines in Australia, Indonesia, Botswana and the Americas. It has significant exposure to the thermal coal industry. Elliot has also acquired debt in Western Australian Bluewaters (coal fired) Power Station and it has been speculated as being interested in BHP’s Mt Arthur mine (but see below).

What if Elliott has its eyes on a play to acquire the Australian coal assets of BTU and combine them with the Thiess business to make a coal play? Personally I think this is pretty fanciful because it seems to me that coal is under great pressure everywhere. And BHP’s lack of success in selling its Mt Arthur thermal coal asset demonstrates this.

However, it might be a good time for potential BTU investors to have another look at WYCO Researcher’s 2020 article which covers the intricacies of BTU’s Australian corporate structure.

BlackRock

Given the high profile that BlackRock (BLK) has assumed in the debate about emissions reductions, it is surprising to see the company as a major shareholder in BTU. My interpretation of this is that there is a corporate play of some kind in the wings. As is the case for Elliott Management, investors might be cautious about seeing if their interests are aligned with the big guys, because one can be confident that the big guys aren’t thinking about you in their quest for better returns. As of May 2021, BlackRock has a 4.9% stake valued at $51.2 million plus call options valued at $0.39 million. This is not a small position in BTU.

Maybe I’m reading too much into the situation, but my attention was drawn to talk of possible BlackRock involvement in possible moves to acquire coal plants in Asia (in particular Vietnam, Indonesia and The Philippines) with a view to closing them down early. However, here early is in 15 years' time. I don’t think keeping coal plants in Asia open for another 15 years is a move for early retirement. It might be play by BlackRock to consolidate a future for BTU’s Australian coal assets at a time when it looks like coal markets in Asia are much more vulnerable than many in the fossil fuel industry believe.

What keeps coal alive?

Australia is an example of a country with a grid that still primarily lives on coal power. It is interesting to see how one of the major players AGL, Australia’s biggest coal power generator, is managing. The company’s share price has been in decline for 5 years and in the past 12 months the decline has been constant from $A14.47 to $A5.97. Short term the company’s outlook revolves around outages in the ageing coal plants to provide shortages and short term relief from continuing decreases in energy prices due to penetration of both large scale solar PV and wind and domestic solar PV. Three issues, an explosion at the Callide modern coal plant in Queensland, a transformer incident in a coal plant destined for closure and a major flood in a Victorian coal mine, led to shortages and power price increases.

The bigger picture for AGL is that it is taking action to split its business into two. One business will focus on renewables, distributed energy and BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles), all of which will involve increased customer engagement. The second business will run down the coal plants and seek to build industrial hubs around the shuttered facilities.

Australian thermal coal outlook

Peabody Energy has a major stake in the Australian coal market; here I make some comments about the Australian thermal coal situation. There are two components to the market for thermal coal in Australia: local consumption and export markets.

Local consumption

Coal has been at the center of Australia’s power generation for a long time but this has changed dramatically over the past decade and the transition to renewable energy generation is accelerating. This is becoming an issue for companies with a big focus on coal in the National Electricity Market. Black coal remains the major fuel source for the National Electricity Market but things are changing fast. Power generation from both gas and brown coal is in continual decline, both being substantially lower than the contribution of variable renewable energy (large scale and rooftop solar PV and wind). There is ~35% increase in renewable power since 2012. A key point about the rise of renewable power is that the traditional “baseload” requirement is essentially absent from a system with high renewable energy contribution (e.g. South Australia). Coal-fired generators cannot follow the residual profile that occurs with major renewable energy contribution. Gas peakers can do this, but they are being outcompeted by batteries. Another feature of the Australian scene, which is being replicated around the world is that industrial power use is increasingly being managed by renewable energy contracts entered into by large industrial users. The huge change is the forward path for renewable energy. Currently in Australia there are 6 GW committed large scale renewable energy projects and rooftop solar is booming. There are 110 GW of large scale clean energy projects in early development! While many of these projects will fall by the wayside, there is clearly a huge wave of new energy projects that will displace coal power in the future.

Source Marija Petkovic RenewEconomy

Export markets

A recent analysis of the conundrum facing Australian thermal coal exports summarises the issue that the industry faces. On the one hand thermal coal export prices are booming at prices rarely seen before, while on the other there is consensus that the industry is not going to survive long into the future. The challenge of expected end to the industry is that cleanup costs for coal mines are substantial and the days are disappearing where a company can ignore shutdown costs by selling the asset for $1 to a small company to go bankrupt when they can’t afford to do the reparations. Peabody Energy has $664.5 million of global asset retirement obligations as of June 30 2021.

Three strategies are being played out in the Australian industry:

1) Exit the industry now

This is the strategy of one of the world’s biggest miners, BHP Group (BHP). In June it has sold its 33.3% stake in Colombian Cerrejon coal mine to Glencore for $294 million, and BHP seems to be admitting that it missed the boat in seeking to sell its last thermal coal asset, the 20 mill tons/yr Australian Mt Arthur mine. In August BHP cut the value of its Mt Arthur operations from $A550 million to a liability of $A275 million (actually substantially more loss to BHP as there are large tax losses involved too), after looking for a buyer for more than a year ….and with thermal coal fetching $A160/ton of Hunter valley coal! This write-off came just 7 months after a $A1.6 billion write-down. Peabody Energy (or Elliott Management?) had been thought to be a possible buyer, while China’s Yancoal, India’s Adani and Indonesia’s Sinar Mar have all declared they aren’t interested. A big coal miner paying an acquirer for a big coal mine is not without recent precedent. The same happened when South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY) finally (after 2 years) paid out $250 million to be relieved of a series of South African assets.

2) Keep going and hope

Hope that enough money will be made to pay for the inevitable closures and restoration. This is Glencore’s (OTCPK:GLCNF) strategy. The issue for Glencore is whether capital expenditures needed to keep (and expand) coal production, will justify seeking to capture high prices for thermal coal now.

3) Keep going regardless of coal market environment

This is the approach taken by Indian Group Adani in regard to its mine development in the Galilee Basin in Queensland. It would be much cheaper for Adani to abandon its Queensland development and just get paid to acquire Mt Arthur, which produces higher grade thermal coal (20 mill ton/yr).

Conclusion

In the spirit of “once bitten twice shy” my suggestion to small investors is to look closely into key major stakeholders in Peabody, because last time bankruptcy loomed the big guys looked after themselves, and that is OK, except if you are a small shareholder who might end up incurring collateral damage in the rush to get out.

When one of the world’s biggest miners (BHP) exits its thermal coal assets, and reduces its valuation of its last thermal coal asset by $A2.4 billion (over 12 months from $A2.15 billion to -$A275 million) and still has failed to find a buyer, you know that something is wrong in the thermal coal world. Rehabilitation of the Mt Arthur mine will be one of the biggest rehabilitation projects for the Hunter NSW Australian coal industry. Who wants to buy an asset that is going to need a huge effort to clean it up? Clearly the current bull market for thermal coal is seen as ephemeral by the big players in the coal business. Peabody has been rumoured to be an interested party, but Peabody’s previous bankruptcy was caused largely by an aggressive purchase of Australian coal assets.

Miners are shy about purchasing coal assets, coal plants are closing, financing coal projects is becoming very difficult, the BTU share price is declining as its major Hedge Fund shareholder sells down a significant stake. Is this a good time to jump in? Your choice.

I am not a financial advisor but I do pay attention to the dramatic changes as decarbonization accelerates. I hope my commentary about Peabody Energy helps you and your financial advisor consider whether or not to invest in Peabody Energy.