fizkes/iStock via Getty Images

Back in June I wrote an article about how Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) was a solid business that would likely provide slightly below average returns over a 10-year period. I compared the business to other legacy HCM businesses like Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) and Paychex (PAYX) to determine that Paylocity was a bit too expensive at around $165 per share and a market cap of about $9 billion. Around 4 months later, it now trades at almost $300 per share and a market cap of around $16.5 billion for a return of 81%. In 4 months! In fact, I managed to almost exactly time the bottom with my article.

This is a very short-term price increase in the stock so I could attribute this to short-term irrationality in the market, but I’m more inclined to take a step back and learn from my mistake. Munger and Buffett always say their biggest investment errors were errors of omission and while of course I’m not comparing myself to them, I think it would be wise to acknowledge and examine my own errors of omission just as the greats do.

Data by YCharts

Above is the year to date performance of Paylocity's stock. I wrote my initial article in May when it bottomed and right before it shot up.

What did I miss in my initial analysis?

The Importance of Product Differentiation

Paylocity offers a differentiated and high quality product. My original thesis was that the differences in Paylocity’s software solutions were not great enough to bring in enough new customers to warrant its rich valuation. All of the acquisitions it had been making to provide more HCM products didn’t seem warranted when there were already so many enterprise software products out there to meet those needs. But I underestimated how important differentiation is for a product like HCM software that has been dominated by the same players like Paychex and ADP for the past few decades. In fact the industry seems ripe for a change. Paylocity is offering this change with more solutions for modern workplaces that legacy businesses like ADP and Paychex don’t offer.

The argument in my first article was somewhat akin to saying that, back in 2015, Shopify didn’t have a very bright future because sellers can just sell on Amazon! Of course Amazon is an option for sellers, but Shopify has grown because it offers a high quality and differentiated product that Amazon and other e-commerce platforms do not.

In his book “Zero to One”, Peter Thiel writes that “every business is successful exactly to the extent that it does something others cannot.” Paylocity is building out a product suite that provides services that ADP and Paychex don't. This creates value and I should not have overlooked this.

Too Short of a Time Horizon

This may seem like an odd point because I’m writing this in response to a very short-term price movement but I think that the rise in the stock price reflects an assumption of very long-term growth for Paylocity. In my initial analysis I forecasted cash flow out 10 years whereas I now think it is more appropriate to consider a longer time frame, perhaps around 20-30 years, when thinking about an investment in Paylocity.

Both ADP and Paychex have been publicly traded companies since the 80s. Not many companies can successfully grow for that long, let alone stay in business! Businesses that offer HCM products have such long-term growth prospects because they grow with the economy.

(Source: Paylocity August 23, 2021 Investor Presentation)

Over time it is relatively safe to assume that as GDP grows, the number of businesses with 10-1000 employees will grow in tandem, thus increasing the total addressable market for businesses like Paylocity. ADP and Paychex have been around since the 80s and even Paylocity, while only publicly traded since 2014, has been around since the 90s. I think it is safe to assume that this growth will continue for decades to come. I also think it is safe to assume that Paylocity management is assuming very long-term growth, as over 30% of shares are held by insiders.

A Second Look At Financials

(Source: Created by author using data from Paylocity SEC Filings)

In 2021, revenue grew 13% and total clients grew 17.5%. As a note, I am no longer subtracting stock-based comp expense from free cash flow. When I did that in my last article I was being conservative for the sake of being conservative; Paylocity’s stock based expense is not high enough nor is the share count rising fast enough to warrant that type of free cash flow calculation.

2021 was a solid year for the business but what was of note from the most recent earnings was 2022 guidance. Management called for 2022 revenue of around $790 million to $795 million. This is a 25% increase in revenue and if margins are maintained from the previous year, this would result in EBITDA of $120 million and $143 million in free cash flow. In the chart above, besides revenue which is based on management guidance, all 2022 numbers are projections based on 2021 margins.

Updated Forecast

I’ve adjusted my free cash flow forecast from my previous article to reflect the updated free cash flow calculation without subtracting stock based comp, and a new growth rate of 25% for the next ten years. Like my previous forecast, this is also a big growth rate to maintain over time but it reflects my belief that the growth runway for this business spans many decades. Paylocity is still an early stages business that has captured only a small percentage of its addressable market, so I think this is a believable growth rate.

Also keep in mind that $1.07 billion in free cash flow in 2031 implies revenue of $5.97 billion if free cash flow margin stays at 18%. $5.97 billion is a lot of revenue but considering ADP had revenue of $15 billion in 2021 it seems believable. Finally the $573 price target reflects a 3% free cash flow yield. I lowered that from 4% in my previous price target because even in 2031 there will be plenty of potential untapped growth, so this lower free cash flow yield reflects that.

Value Beyond 2031

With that said, deciding on a free cash flow yield 10 years from now is something of a guessing game. What makes an investment in Paylocity most attractive is the high probability of growth of free cash flows beyond 2031 due to the industry it operates in. This is the value I am referring to when I wrote above that I had too short of a time horizon in my previous article.

As free cash flow grows over time, the net present value of those future cash flows grows along with it. This means that the longer the business can grow, the more valuable it is now. As long-term investors, the best we can do is to buy businesses with high probabilities of very long-term future cash flow growth, and buy them at reasonable prices. So while the price target above is for 10 years out, much of the value in an investment in Paylocity lies in cash flows beyond 2031.

Final Thoughts

I made a mistake by not investing in Paylocity when I first took a look at it. I didn’t consider the power of its modern and differentiated product and I focused too much on valuation. On top of this, I made an error by cutting out stock-based comp expense from free cash flow. With the share count rising only modestly, there was no need to do this. Finally, I didn’t consider a long enough time horizon. The large players in the HCM industry like ADP, Paychex, and even Paylocity have been around and growing for decades. I don’t see any reason to believe this will change drastically in the next few decades and the free cash flow yield on the final price target reflects that. As long as GDP and the number of small to medium sized businesses grow in the long run, Paylocity will continue to grow even after 2031.

With all of that said, am I a buyer today? No, I will wait for a pullback before considering opening a position. Even with my updated forecast and new thoughts on the business, there would not be much of a margin of safety at this price. If this ends up being another mistake I will happily look back at what I missed in order to learn from my error once again. In the meantime, I will continue to keep an eye on Paylocity and will look to buy shares on any significant pullback.