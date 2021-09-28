JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) grew EPS by an average 1.61% for the three years ended 2019. Based on analysts' consensus estimates, EPS is projected to grow by a much higher 7% average per year from 2019 to 2022. Taking into account analysts' low and high estimates, and dividend yield, returns of ~8% to 25% average per year are indicated for buying at current share price levels and holding through to end of 2022. The higher returns assume a reversion to historical P/E ratio levels. The company's balance sheet is weaker following the Elite Comfort Solutions acquisition in 2019, with net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity, currently at 53.9%, versus 38.3% at end of 2016. However, the acquisition appears to be bearing fruit, and the company is reducing net debt, with a reduction of ~5 percentage points from 58.7% at end of 2019 to the 53.9% at end of Q2 2021. The company has indicated it will give priority to loan reduction over share repurchases, so reductions in net debt are likely to continue. The company is a dividend aristocrat, with 49 years of consecutive dividend payments and 28 years of consecutive dividend growth. I consider the dividend (current yield 3.55%) is safe. Potential total return of 8% to 25% is contributed to by the 3.55% dividend yield. But the main driver is the level of the current share price allows for share price growth, based on analysts' EPS estimates, without multiples increasing above historical levels. This makes Leggett & Platt suitable for a DGI investor seeking a good and safe dividend yield, with the prospect for potential strong capital growth.

A caveat - I believe there will likely be opportunities in the fourth quarter for lower stock prices across the board, including Leggett & Platt, as I believe a market correction is overdue. However, this should not necessarily deter an investor from buying at current share price, with a view to a long term hold.

My usual detailed structured financial analysis follows below.

Looking for share market mispricing of stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2022 or later, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2025 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note - while estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2023, 2024 and 2025 where available, estimates do tend to become less reliable, the further out the estimates go. These estimates are only considered sufficiently reliable if there are at least three analysts' contributing estimates for the year in question). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2022 (see line 12), based on buying at the September 20, 2021 closing share price level. As noted above, estimates become less reliable in the later years. I have decided to input a target return based on 2022 year, which has EPS estimates from four (4) analysts. The table shows to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from September 20, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2022, is 4.25% (line 49). Dividends and dividend growth account for the balance of the target 7.5% total return. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return through end of 2022.

LEG Stock - Targeting a 7.5% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% return

Table 2 provides comparative data for Leggett & Platt, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at closing share price on September 20, 2021, and holding through end of 2022. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through end of 2022. The share price would need to increase by $2.50 from the present $45.65 to $48.15 at end of 2022, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve target 7.5% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2022, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2022 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For Leggett & Platt, the P/E ratio at buy date can decrease by (8.9)% through end of 2022 and the 7.5% return would still be achieved. Being able to achieve a targeted return with a decrease in the P/E ratio would normally be regarded as a positive. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2022 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at end of 2022, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic, and EPS growth has brought the P/E ratio back closer to historical levels. For Leggett & Platt, the share price can decrease by $2.68 from $50.83 at Dec. 31, 2019 to $48.15 at end of 2022, and as detailed in Part 1, at $48.15, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For Leggett & Platt, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to end of 2022, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

(A) Change in share price, due to effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly Consensus EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested.

= $50.83*(1+7.0%)^3 = $62.31

(B) Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $62.31*(1-22.7%) = $48.15

The increase of $11.48 ($62.31 minus $50.83) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The decrease of $14.16 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($62.31 minus $48.15) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

Leggett & Platt's Projected Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2022

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low, and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2022.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections Leggett & Platt

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on September 20, 2021 and holding through the end of years 2021 through 2025. There is a total of nine valuation scenarios for each year, comprised of three EPS estimates (SA Premium analysts' consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates, based on historical data. Leggett & Platt's P/E ratio is presently 15.96. For many companies their current P/E ratios are distorted by the impact of COVID-19. This is apparent with Leggett & Platt, with present P/E ratio below the range of historical P/E ratios. Table 3 shows potential returns from an investment in shares of the company at a range of historical level P/E ratios This analysis, from hereon, assumes an investor buying Leggett & Platt shares today would be prepared to hold through 2022, if necessary, to achieve their return objectives. Comments on contents of Table 3, for the period to 2022 column follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as Leggett & Platt. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for Q2-2021TTM. A modified average P/E ratio based on 20 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q2 2021 plus current P/E ratio in Q3 2021. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. In the case of Leggett & Platt I have used the current P/E ratio of 15.96 in place of the historical median P/E ratio of 19.34 to show the effect of the P/E ratio remaining at the lower level through end of 2022. The actual P/E ratio at February 21, 2020 share price, based on 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around February 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are 4 analysts covering Leggett & Platt through end of 2022. In my experience, a range of 2.6 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is moderate, and suggests a degree of certainty, and thus increased reliability.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, Leggett & Platt is conservatively indicated to return between 7.6% and 12.8% average per year through the end of 2022. The 7.6% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 12.8% on their high EPS estimates, with a 10.5% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios. At the high end of the projected returns for Leggett & Platt , the indicative returns range from 18.9% to 24.7%, with consensus 22.2%. These returns are based on the P/E ratio reverting to the historical average. The difference between best and worst cases is an indication of the degree of certainty in analysts' estimates.

Review Of Historical Performance For Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt: Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for Leggett & Platt shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows the results for Leggett & Platt were low to mid-single digit returns, ranging from 1.8% to 5.3%, for four of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last six years and holding to the present. A further three of the eight investors achieved double-digit returns ranging from 12.2% to 28.2%. The remaining one investor suffered a negative return of (2.7)%. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to September 20, 2021. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking Leggett & Platt's "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 Leggett & Platt Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Over the 4.5 years end of 2016 to end of Q2 2021, Leggett & Platt has increased net assets used in operations by $1,559 million. This increase is primarily due to the acquisition of Elite Comfort Solutions Inc. (ECS) for approximately $1,250 million on January 16, 2019 (2019 10-K p. 121). The increase in net assets used in operations was funded by an increase in net debt of $1,116 million, and $443 million increase in shareholders' equity. Due to the majority of increased investment in operations being funded by debt, net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity decreased from 38.3% at end of 2016 to 53.9% at end of Q2 2021. The current 53.9% is ~5 percentage points below the 58.7% at end of 2019 following the ECS acquisition. Outstanding shares decreased by 0.2 million from 133.5 million to 133.3 million, over the period, due to share repurchases largely offset by shares issued for stock compensation. The $443 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 4.5 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 Leggett & Platt Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I look for evidence of this in my analysis of changes in shareholders' equity. I find this happening to some extent with Leggett & Platt.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period end FY-2016 to end Q2-2021.

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 4.5-year period totals to $1,490 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $10.95.

Over the 4.5 year period, the non-GAAP net income excludes a significant $110 million (EPS effect $0.81) of items regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature in order to better show the underlying profitability of Leggett & Platt. It always is of concern when companies exclude costs year after year on the basis they are temporary or unusual.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For Leggett & Platt, these items were $95 million (EPS effect $0.69) positive over the 4.5-year period.

The company has a stock compensation scheme. Amounts recorded in the income statement for stock compensation are less than the market value of shares used to settle equity awards. The effect is a reduction of $93 million (EPS effect $0.69) compared to reported income. This is considered material in the context of total net income over the 4.5 year period.

By the time we take the above mentioned items into account, we find, over the 4.5 year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $10.95 ($1,490 million) has decreased to $10.14 ($1,381 million), added to funds from operations available for distribution to shareholders.

Dividends of $912 million, and share repurchases of $330 million were covered by the $1,381 million generated from operations, leaving a $139 million net increase in equity from operations.

This net $139 million increase from operations, after dividends and share repurchases, and the $303 million from equity issues to staff, are the source of the $443 million increase in shareholders' funds per Table 5.1 above.

Leggett & Platt: Summary and Conclusions

With a current dividend yield of 3.55%, and prospects for total returns of ~8% to possibly up to 25% per year over the next three years, Leggett & Platt appears to be a suitable stock for DGI investors.