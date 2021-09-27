peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) hit new highs in more ways than one with its most recent quarterly report. Q2 FY2021 was a quarter for the record books, even if the numbers did have some help. Nevertheless, APH looks primed to reach new heights with the trends set the way they are. Why will be covered next.

APH had a record quarter in Q2 FY2021

APH beat estimates for the top and the bottom lines on the way to a record quarter. Revenue increased by 33.5% YoY to a $2,653.9M, a new all-time high. Orders reached a record $3.12B, an increase of 50% YoY, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.18 to 1. GAAP EPS increased by 40.4% YoY to $0.59 and non-GAAP EPS increased by 52.5% YoY to $0.61. The table below shows the numbers for Q2 FY2021.

However, it’s worth noting that the numbers were affected by a couple of factors. Recent acquisitions by APH allowed for faster growth, something that is likely to continue with more acquisitions on the way like the one for Unlimited Services. For example, the acquisition of MTS Systems Corporation was completed in Q2, which added to the numbers. On an organic basis, Q2 revenue increased by 22% YoY.

Furthermore, Q2 FY2020, like Q1 FY2020, was impacted by widespread lockdowns related to COVID-19, lowering the numbers in those two quarters and skewing the YoY comparisons. Revenue, for instance, declined by 3.1% YoY in the first two quarters of FY2020 compared to FY2019. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates also boosted the quarterly numbers as expressed in U.S. dollars. All in all, acquisitions added about 8% and forex another 4% to organic growth in Q2.

Note that the GAAP number for operating income in Q2 includes a charge of $55.4M for acquisition-related expenses. The charge is not included in the non-GAAP number, which boosted non-GAAP operating margin by 210 basis points to 20%. The MTS acquisition also resulted in a $34M increase in goodwill due to the extinguishment of outstanding senior notes from MTS, which had no impact on earnings in Q2.

(GAAP) Q2 FY2021 Q1 FY2021 Q2 FY2020 QoQ YoY Net sales $2,653.9M $2,377.1M $1,987.5M 11.64% 33.53% Operating margin 17.9% 19.6% 18.0% (170bps) (10bps) Operating income $476.2M $464.8M $357.4M 2.45% 33.24% Net income $367.2M $329.6M $257.7M 11.41% 42.49% EPS $0.59 $0.53 $0.42 11.32% 40.48% Non-GAAP Operating margin 20.0% 19.6% 18.0% 40bps 200bps Operating income $531.6M $464.8M $357.4M 14.37% 48.74% Net income $377.6M $327.0M $245.3M 15.47% 53.93% EPS $0.61 $0.52 $0.40 17.31% 52.50%

Source: Amphenol Form 8-K

A more granular view of sales in Q2 shows that growth in the quarter was led by the automotive, industrial and military markets as shown below. As was the case in Q1, automotive was a standout in Q2 with an increase of 134% YoY or 117% YoY on an organic basis. Recall that commercial air was by far the worst performing market in Q1 due to COVID-19 restrictions on air travel, but it returned to growth in Q2 thanks to the MTS acquisition. The broadband market got a boost from the acquisition of Cabelcon. Mobile devices was the only one to decline due to seasonality, but it’s expected to rebound in Q3 with the fall release of certain high-end smartphones.

End market Share YoY Military 11% 45% Commercial air 2% 7% Industrial 27% 54% Automotive 20% 134% Mobile devices 10% (4%) Mobile networks 5% 0% IT datacom 21% 5% Broadband communications 4% 12%

Guidance calls for Q3 FY2021 revenue of $2,640-2,700M, an increase of 14-16% YoY. The forecast expects non-GAAP EPS of $0.60-0.62, an increase of 9-13%. The Q3 numbers are a step down from the ones in Q2, but remember that the base is also higher in Q3, which affects the YoY comparisons. Revenue, for instance, jumped by 16.8% QoQ from Q2 to Q3 in FY2020 as lockdowns were lifted and economies came roaring back. Note that Q3 FY2020 EPS was actually $1.09 since it precedes the 2 for 1 stock split earlier this year. Guidance excludes contributions from the MTS Test & Simulation business, which is up for sale.

Q3 FY2021 (guidance) Q3 FY2020 YoY Net sales $2,640-2,700M $2,323.4M 14-16% Non-GAAP EPS $0.60-0.62 $0.545 ($1.09) 9-13%

APH has some impressive trends in its favor

APH managed to reach record highs in sales in Q2, even after accounting for the impact of forex and acquisitions, which is not surprising considering its previous track record. The chart below shows how APH has grown over the years. Growth did stall in mid-2018, coinciding with the outbreak of the U.S.-China trade war, but growth has resumed its trend up. Note also how sales dipped in the first two quarters of FY2020 as mentioned earlier.

Source: macrotrends.net

The stock has followed a similar trend. The chart below shows how the stock has multiplied in value over the years. The stock encountered turbulence due to the U.S.-China trade war, but the stock has more than doubled in value since it bottomed in March 2020 due to COVID-19. One could even make an argument that the stock has moved above its trendline in the last two years.

Source: finfiz.com

The stock is up 18.5% YTD and more gains are likely. The chart below shows how the stock broke through resistance in July after a number of attempts. The trend is one of higher highs and higher lows. It is said that the trend is your friend, and the trend is clearly up.

Source: finfiz.com

Another factor favoring a higher stock price is the prospect of the passing of an infrastructure bill by the U.S. Congress. While the details of the bill are yet to be worked out, APH is seen as a stock that stands to benefit from the trillions in new spending from such a bill. Traders are looking to reap the windfall and position themselves accordingly.

It’s not all rosy for APH

APH has a number of tailwinds pushing it forward, but that doesn’t mean it’s all rosy for APH. As shown earlier, sales have greatly increased in the industrial and automotive market in particular. The magnitude of the sales increases has given rise to concerns that inventory building could be affecting the quarterly numbers from APH. Real demand may not be as strong as it appears to be right now. A previous article covered this issue in further detail.

These concerns have not gone away, even after the most recent report, which is why management shared some of its thoughts on the issue in the latest earnings call. APH remains confident inventory building is not a major factor, but at the same time, APH acknowledges there are limits to how well it can track inventory building. From the Q2 earnings call:

“I mean, we’ve talked about this in the past that we don’t have necessarily perfect visibility into the inventory, in particular of our OEM and service provider customers. But as far as the channel is concerned, we have not seen any real changes in the inventory levels. In fact, it appears that for the vast majority of our distributors, in particular, with respect to the industrial market, they want to ship it out as soon as we can get it to them. There’s clearly a very significant end-demand across really many segments of the industrial market. And I mentioned earlier that we saw growth across virtually every segment of the industrial market, and whether that was in marine applications, in industrial batteries, in electrification of industrial vehicles, in transportation, heavy equipment, factory automation. I mean, we saw even growth in areas like oil and gas, where we haven’t seen so much growth in the past. Instrumentation, where we continued to see very robust performance over a long time period. So I wouldn’t say that across the industrial market we’ve seen necessarily any worrisome inventory trends.”

A transcript of the Q2 FY2021 earnings call can be found here.

Inflation is another factor to keep an eye on. Input costs of such things like commodities, freight and logistics are all going up. While APH has taken measures to mitigate the impact, at some point, the end customer will have to bear the cost of inflation and that could ultimately affect demand and APH by extension.

“And those discussions with customers, for sure, are ongoing, because when you have such significant increases in the input costs, we’re going to do everything in our power to offset those costs with our own management, redesigning the products, changing suppliers, pitting our suppliers against each other, reducing overhead, reducing every aspect. But sometimes there is only the option to pass that price, that cost increase onto your customer. We do that very thoughtfully. Every market is a little bit different, how that works. But our customers know that we don’t do that lightly. We don’t take that initiative lightly. But ultimately, you sometimes do have to pass the price on.”

It’s worth mentioning that multiples are creeping up. The table below shows the multiples for APH. For instance, APH trades at 29 times forward earnings with a trailing P/E of 34. In most metrics, multiples are at or close to the highest they’ve been in over a decade.

APH Market cap $46.35B Enterprise value $50.14B Revenue ("ttm") $9.78B EBITDA $2.31B Trailing P/E 34.33 Forward P/E 29.24 PEG ratio 2.43 P/S 4.74 P/B 8.10 EV/revenue 5.13 EV/EBITDA 21.72

Source: Yahoo Finance

Investor takeaways

APH seems to be hitting on all cylinders. The company grew by double digits in Q2 after doing the same in the preceding quarter. Q2 revenue and non-GAAP EPS grew by 33.5% and 52.5% YoY. The forecast sees another quarter of double-digit growth in Q3. APH doesn’t have much to complain about in terms of demand, especially since it was not that long ago that APH was dealing with stagnating growth.

While it’s true the quarterly numbers benefited from comps, forex and acquisitions, there’s no denying APH’s accomplishments in terms of growth over the years. In turn, the market has rewarded the stock over the years. The trend is clear. Both are heading up. The odds favor more gains, especially with the passing of an infrastructure bill expected to create more demand for APH.

Long APH is tempting with this in mind, but I am neutral on APH. Multiples are the highest they’ve been in years, if not decades. While APH does not think inventory building has juiced up the numbers, APH cannot completely rule it out either. The stock is likely to gain from the lead up to the infrastructure bill as it has done in recent weeks, but the actual passing of the bill could turn out to be a case of “buy the rumor, sell the news” .