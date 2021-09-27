(Author's Note: Updated article as the fund provides a monthly estimated net asset value, rather than just the quarterly announced with their earnings as was originally mentioned. Based on this information, the actual estimated discount is 0.50% based on this latest estimate.)

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) is undoubtedly an interesting closed-end fund. It is unique in that it targets community bank investments. There is only one other fund that I know of that invests similarly. That other fund is Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS). However, they are looking to expand their portfolio beyond the original investment mandate. However, BANX is just a bit more unique because they seem to operate a bit more like a company. They announce quarterly earnings and also take time to have earning conferences. That's a bit unique, and I believe it offers a bit more transparency for investors.

Though one of the drawbacks would be the monthly estimated net asset value per share updates. Typically, most CEFs are given a NAV update daily. Some funds update weekly, and this is one of the few that provides only a monthly estimate. As most investors in the CEF space know, having a clue of buying at a discount or a premium is a rather important feature to investing in CEFs.

We last covered BANX back in August of 2020. That was my initial look at the fund. I hadn't previously covered or ran across the fund before then. What brings some interest to this fund is that it can be another way to diversify an investor's portfolio. Though it likely isn't for just anyone.

The primary objective of "BANX is current income. The secondary objective is capital appreciation." They also mention that they believe they can offer preservation of capital with their investment style.

We expect a significant portion of our investments to be made in the form of income generating preferred stock with warrants or equity conversion rights. We therefore seek to minimize downside risk by investing in banks that exhibit the potential for long-term stability. We focus on minimizing the risk of losses by using StoneCastle Financial Corp's disciplined and proven underwriting process when providing capital to community banks.

The fund is on the smaller size, last reporting around $250 million in total managed assets. Net assets of the fund came to around $143.35 million. That brings leverage up to approximately 27%. The expense ratio for the fund comes to 4.45%. That is closer to business development company [BDC] expense ratio levels that are frequently between 5 and 10%. When excluding interest expenses, it comes down to 3.61%. That is still relatively high for a CEF.

A Diversifier For An Investor's Portfolio

Below, we compare BANX to the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) and Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF (BND). Over the last 5-years, in terms of performance, BANX has come out somewhere in the middle.

That being said, they have gone through a transition over the last year or so. They were acquired by ArrowMark Partners early in 2020. In that previous article we had for BANX, they held a significant position in just one CLO position at around 26% of the portfolio. Today, CLO exposure is down to just under 4%. Turnover last year came to a 5-year high of 60%, evidencing these transitions.

They commented on this transition that they undertook in Q3 2020.

During the quarter, the company sold the position in Community Funding CLO for $42.5 million. While this has been an attractive investment for StoneCastle Financial's portfolio over the past five years, the asset was about to reset with a step-up in the rate, resulting in a net contribution of lower earnings. In addition, we made the opportunistic decision to sell the entire position as a preemptive move to reduce the potential credit risk of the underlying assets and to enhance the risk profile for the entire portfolio.

With that transition and change in the portfolio, the longer-term 5-year chart might not be so relevant. Instead, I wanted to look at how the fund was doing in comparison over the last year now. We will use SPY and BND once again to add context. To be clear, it isn't meant to be a benchmark but to highlight why this fund could be a good diversifier for a portfolio.

What we see here is that once again, BANX comes somewhere right in the middle. I believe that highlights why it could be an excellent differentiating investment for an investor.

I also want to look at last year's sell-off. Unfortunately, since they only report the NAV quarterly, we can't get a good glimpse into how the fund performed from peak to trough. The height, of course, being February 19th, 2020, to the trough of March 23rd, 2020, when things hit their low and began to rebound.

What we can see is that the price dropped considerably during that period. This is typical for a CEF as mostly retail investors primarily own them. They aren't tied to NAV with any mechanism such as the creation and redemption feature ETFs have.

We know that NAV per share on March 31st, 2020, was $19 per share. At the end of December 31st, 2019, NAV per share came to $21.83. There was also a $0.38 quarterly dividend thrown in there too. That tells us that NAV declined by $2.83 for the quarter, but we can add back in the $0.38 they paid investors by deducting that from the decline. What that tells us is during that time, NAV declined 11.22%. That was significantly below the share price that essentially got cut in half.

In comparison, SPY and BND's performance for that quarter can be seen below. Once again, BANX is coming right in the middle. The leverage is also impacting these results to make it riskier than something like BND but also adding that extra performance when things are going well.

That is essentially what widened out the fund's discount during 2020. The chart below is smoothed out because between quarters; it will be just estimated at the last NAV reported.

They also provide their own discount breakdown in a recent presentation, though that too only shows the June 30th, 2021, NAV.

As of August 31st, 2021, they estimate their NAV at $22.05. That brings the latest estimated discount to around 0.5% Though that is assuming there had been no increase from the prior quarter.

Distribution - Quarterly 7%+ Rate

The fund pays a distribution of $0.38 and has had a couple of special year-end distributions along the way as well. In 2020, they paid an additional $0.05 to shareholders. In 2018, they paid a $0.14 special. The distribution has been maintained at this current level since 2017. However, they do have a cut in their history at the end of 2015. At that time, the distribution went from a quarterly $0.50 to $0.35.

That distribution rate brings the distribution yield for BANX to an attractive 7.10%. The portfolio yield at the end of June 30th, 2021, they reported as 9.47%. However, that was excluding cash and cash equivalents. That is encouraging, but after the expenses are paid, which are fairly high, as we mentioned above, the net investment income rate comes to 7.44%.

Net investment income [NII] increased just a bit last year. Though holding it back was primarily due to investment advisory fees and interest expenses going up for the fund. Total investment income increased year-over-year. The expenses increased just about as much as the income increased.

NII for those six months came in around $5.193 million. That was at a time when many other debt-focused investments had decreased in NII due to declining rates.

Total investment income increased roughly $676,700. At the same time, expenses increased by around $627,700. That being said, we can see that distribution coverage was over 100% in both this latest report and the last Annual Report for the fund. That's what would have helped drive the fund to offer that year-end special.

We also see they were able to issue new shares with the reinvestment of their distributions. Though that wasn't all, they had also raised $10.8 million in a registered direct offering. It was at a premium to NAV, so it was accretive. That took place on July 12th, 2021.

Additionally, the latest Q2 NII was reported at $0.40. Once again, representing an over 100% distribution coverage based on their $0.38 quarterly payout.

BANX Portfolio

At the end of June 30th, 2021, their portfolio was most heavily exposed to "regulatory capital securities." These are predominately level 2 securities. However, a meaningful portion is also characterized as level 3 assets. Level 3 assets mean they are harder to value. Sometimes this is enough for a fund to trade at a discount on that fact alone.

They describe regulatory capital securities as;

...senior unsecured debt obligations that are credit linked to the performance of a reference portfolio of certain loan related claims on corporate and similar entities. The fair value of regulatory capital securities is generally based on broker quotes. Regulatory capital securities are generally categorized as Level 2 or 3 in the fair value hierarchy, depending on the availability of broker quotes.

For BANX, they can put a valuation on these assets through a third party or also in accordance with policy by the Board of Directors. Though they also mention that it will be a minimum of 2 independent, third part quotes as well to value the portfolio in their recent presentation.

The Level 3 categorized assets listed above have been valued via the use of a) independent third party valuation firms, or, b) fair valued as determined in good faith by the Board of Directors, in accordance with procedures established by the Board of Directors.

With that in mind, essentially, no one can know for sure what these securities are worth. Something is only worth as much as someone else is willing to pay. For BANX, that wouldn't really be known unless they had to go liquidate the position, and that would result in the "true value." At around 13.5% of their assets in level 3, this doesn't seem to be a significant problem. Just one to be aware of.

Conclusion

BANX is a bit of an oddball in the closed-end fund structure. It operates a bit more like a company or even a business development company. Yet, they invest in a passive manner in a portfolio that is tied to community bank debt. That is an interesting area of the market to gain exposure to. At this time, FINS is the only other fund that invests in a somewhat similar manner. However, they are broadening their investment strategy.

It should be noted that BANX also had considerable exposure to CLOs through one position previously. Now that they have transitioned over the last year and sold that holding off, it might not be as volatile. Still, it is a good reminder that this is a portfolio that can and will change. They are actively managed, and we won't see what portfolio changes except in quarterly updates. Therefore, we are relying on management here to make good calls. This is especially true as they are holding level 2 and level 3 securities. Those that we can't just punch in to pull up quotes as individual investors.

If you are comfortable with that, and their historical returns certainly lend them credibility, this could bring some excellent diversification to an investor's portfolio. The distribution yield is certainly attractive at over 7%, at the same time being fully covered. They bucked the trend of lower NII but gave up most of those gains to increasing expenses, too.