Introduction

We review our Neutral rating on Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY) (referred here as "IMB") ahead of its FY21 (ending September 30) trading update on October 6, based on recent developments at IMB and its competitors.

We initiated our Neutral rating on IMB in July 2019. Since then, shares have lost 3.0% (in GBP, after dividends) in just over 2 years. Year-to-date, IMB stock has gained just 5.1% (in GBP, after dividends), a massive underperformance against peers such as Philip Morris (PM) and Altria (MO):

Recent developments suggest that FY21 results will likely meet or exceed the undemanding current guidance, but that IMB's long-term business problems have not improved in the last few months.

Imperial Brands Neutral Case Recap

We have been cautious on IMB due to its fundamental business problems:

IMB is mostly in markets with unfavorable demographics or regulations; profit growth was weak even before Next Generation Products ("NGPs")

IMB has under-invested, including in NGPs, instead prioritizing an unsustainable dividend growth, until a dividend reset in May 2020

IMB's NGPs are far behind peers and have little hope of catching up

IMB's largest region is Europe (45% of EBIT), followed by the U.S. (approx. 25%). The U.S. and Germany together were 49% of its Combustible EBIT; the U.K., Spain and Australia together were another 23%. Other top-10 markets were France, Italy, Japan, Russia and Saudi Arabia:

IMB EBIT Breakdown NB. U.S. not reported separately since FY19. Source: IMB company filings.

Current CEO Stefan Bomhard took up his role in July 2020, and set out his new strategy in January, which we concluded as "too little, too late".

IMB's most recent set of results was for H1 FY21, when its EBIT grew 8.1% year-on-year (excluding currency), largely thanks to Americas EBIT growing 15.1% (we believe driven by the growth of mass market cigars) and Europe EBIT growing 3.0% (due to reduced investments in NGP; Tobacco-only EBIT was "slightly lower"); Africa, Asia & Australasia EBIT only grew 1.9%.

For FY21, IMB's existing guidance is for EBIT to grow "low-mid single-digit" organically and for EPS to be "slightly ahead at constant currency".

IMB Pulze Trials in Czechia and Greece

IMB has started trials for Pulze, its Heat Not Burn ("HNB") product, in Czechia and Greece, in September.

The new trials are in line with plans announced in May to launch HNB trials in two European markets during 2021. Czechia and Greece have been chosen for their high existing HNB penetration - market shares for PM's Heated Tobacco Units ("HTUs") in the two countries are among the highest in Europe, at 10.1% and 13.9% respectively, and exceeded 20% in Athens:

PM Heated Tobacco Market Share - Selected European Countries & Cities Source: PM results presentation (Q2 2021)

Czechia and Greece each has a population of just under 11m, so together they constitute less than 5% of the population of IMB's Europe region. Both trials have been described by management as "national", though the number of retail outlets targeted has not been disclosed.

Depending on the scale of the roll-out, and because IMB had previously "right-sized" its NGP investment in H2 FY20, the new launch costs may be a small headwind on IMB's Europe EBIT for FY21. Sales, after less than a month, will neither be material nor a good indicator of Pulze's long-term success or failure.

The launches represent a small negative risk for IMB's FY21 results.

Philip Morris HTU Forecast Cuts & Delays

Philip Morris announced a reduction in its 2021 HTU volume forecast and a delay in ILUMA device launches, due to the global semiconductor shortage.

PM CFO Emmanuel Babeau, in his appearance at a Barclays investor conference on September 8, stated that there had been "more tension" in the supply of semiconductors needed for IQOS devices, and this had already led to their availability becoming "tighter" in "some" markets. Because of this, PM now expects its 2021 HTU shipment volume to be towards the "lower end" of the original 95-100bn target range, and has also delayed the launch of its new next-generation ILUMA device outside Japan to 2022:

While Babeau also referred to "continued IQOS momentum" and "robust HTU growth in all key regions", we believe the semiconductor shortage can mean a slightly slower cannibalisation of IMB's cigarette sales in Europe.

This represents a small positive for IMB's FY21 results.

British American Tobacco's Low NGP Traction

British American Tobacco (BTI) (referred here as "BAT") CEO Jack Bowles also appeared at the Barclays conference and had some updates on their NGPs.

BAT has continued to struggle in the profitable categories in NGP.

In Heat Not Burn , Bowles stated that BAT's glo had reached a 23% segment share in Japan (compared to 20% reported for May year-to-date) and a 7% share of the overall nicotine market (compared to 6.3% reported for Q2 2021). This means Philip Morris's IQOS continues to dominate the HNB category in Japan, its first big market. (IMB had already suspended its Pulze marketing in Japan in late 2020.)

, Bowles stated that BAT's glo had reached a 23% segment share in Japan (compared to 20% reported for May year-to-date) and a 7% share of the overall nicotine market (compared to 6.3% reported for Q2 2021). This means Philip Morris's IQOS continues to dominate the HNB category in Japan, its first big market. (IMB had already suspended its Pulze marketing in Japan in late 2020.) In U.S. nicotine pouches, the Barclays analyst suggested that BAT's Velo was "struggling to gain a lot of traction, despite selling at a significant discount" of "almost 40%" to market leader Swedish Match's (OTCPK:SWMAY) ZYN. Bowles did not dispute the statement, but instead pointed to how Velo was, how small the nicotine pouch category was, etc.

BAT CEO Answer on U.S. Nicotine Pouch Category Source: BAT Barclays conference transcript (Sep-21).

In e-vapor, Bowles stated BAT had closed its U.S. share gap with market leader Juul to just 5%, and had reached #1 global market share (by value). However, e-vapor likely remains a loss-making category (last confirmed at H1 2021 results), and Juul has been dogged by high-profile regulatory problems. So BAT's performance in e-vapor is less of an achievement than it looks.

The takeaway from BAT's update is that it remains extremely difficult for latecomers to catch up in NGPs. This is a significant negative for IMB.

Overall Stability at Philip Morris and BAT

Both Philip Morris and BAT appear to be stable overall, based on management comments at the Barclays conference.

PM, notwithstanding its lower expectations in HTU, reaffirmed its 2021 EPS guidance, but now expects to be "toward the upper end". Management "continue to expect total volume growth for the year" and stated that "combustible volume trends (have been) better than expected".

BAT did not reaffirm its 2021 guidance directly, but reiterated its commitment to reducing Net Debt / EBITDA to "around 3x" by year-end. This indicates its P&L has likely remained on track since H1 2021 results.

Swedish Match Separating Out U.S. Cigars

Swedish Match announced in September its decision to spin off its U.S. Cigars business. The reasons given include giving the business "a broader scope of growth opportunities" and allowing it "to optimise its operational set-up". The spin-off is expected to be completed in H2 2022 "at the earliest".

IMB has not disclosed the size of its U.S. mass market cigars business (the premiums cigars business was sold in 2020). However, its U.S. mass market cigars volume grew 62.5% year-on-year in H1 FY21, and we believe this was the main driver of its 15.1% Americas EBIT growth for that period (given overall tobacco volume fell 4.1% in Americas and fell 5.6% in the U.S.).

We believe the separation may make Swedish Match U.S. Cigars a stronger competitor to IMB, so the spin-off represents a small long-term negative.

Overall: Long-Term Picture Worsened Again

For FY21 results, we expect IMB to meet or exceed its current guidance. Comments from PM and BAT indicate no change to existing cigarette tends. IMB's guidance is relatively undemanding and is focused on EBIT and EPS, which means it can be met for the short term by controlling expenses. The impact on PM's HTU from the semiconductor shortage is a small positive, while the other developments listed above have relatively little near-term impact.

For the longer term, we believe IMB's long-term difficulties have not improved in the last few months. BAT's experience continues to show that it will be very hard for IMB to catch up in NGPs (where its revenues had already been in decline), and Swedish Match's U.S. Cigars spin-off may create a stronger competition for one of IMB's few remaining growth businesses.

IMB NGP Revenues by Region (Since FY18) NB. Figures as reported, and include the impact of currency. H1 FY20 was affected by NGP de-stocking. Source: IMB company filings.

The fundamental business problems at IMB rule it out as an investment for us.

Valuation: Is Imperial Brands Stock Cheap?

At 1,544.0p, relative to FY20 financials, IMB shares are trading at a 6.1x P/E and a 14.9% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield:

IMB Net Income, Cashflow & Valuation (Since FY18) NB. Not adjusted for sale of premium cigars business. Source: IMB company filings.

On a last-twelve-month basis, IMB pays a dividend of 138.1p, implying a Dividend Yield of 8.9%. The dividend policy targets “growth reflecting underlying performance". The interim dividend was raised 1% to 42.12p, and will be paid on September 30 (to those who held the shares on August 19).

The current dividend costs approx. £1.3bn annually, compared to Free Cash Flow ("FCF") of about £2.2bn. Since FY20, IMB has used its FCF to pay back debt, and Net Debt / EBITDA was 2.6x as of H1, compared to the target of 2.0-2.5x. IMB will likely reach the high end of its target range by FY21 year-end, and management may announce new buybacks with FY21 results. Assuming buybacks of £750m annually (with the rest of FCF used to increase the dividend or invest in NGPs), IMB can buy back 5% of its stock each year.

While IMB's valuation multiples look "cheap", they are based on recent financials and do not take into account the future risks in its business.

Imperial Brands Valuation vs. Peers

IMB's FCF Yield and Dividend Yield are both the highest among the main tobacco stocks, although BAT and Altria have Dividend Yields that are close:

Tobacco FCF Yield & Dividend Yield NB. FCF Yields based on FY20 financials. Source: Company filings.

IMB's EV / EBIT is 6.9x (based on FY20 financials), the lowest in the group. Note the valuation gap between companies that have proven successes in NGPs (PM and SWMA) and those who do not (IMB, BAT and Altria):

Tobacco EV / EBIT Multiples NB. Based on FY20 financials. Source: Company filings.

IMB's valuation multiples look "cheap" compared to peers, but this is the result of investors attributing a greater level of risk to its future earnings. We do not believe this represents a bargain.

Is Imperial Brands Stock A Good Investment?

Imperial Brands has launched Heat Not Burn trials in two European countries in September as planned; results are too early to tell.

Philip Morris's IQOS has been negatively impacted by the global chip shortage, with forecasts cut and launches delayed.

British American Tobacco experience shows that Imperial Brands will find it extremely hard to catch up in Next Generation Products.

We believe FY21 guidance will likely be met or exceeded, but long-term business problems have not improved.

We reiterate our Neutral rating on IMB stock.

