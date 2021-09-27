cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSE: LABU) is a triple leveraged biotech-focused fund which seeks to provide amplified returns in comparison to its benchmark. The fund seeks to match daily results by 300% of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares is a targeted fund but achieves diversification by investing in a large number of companies. However, the companies included in the index are domestic and hence there is no geographic diversification. Healthcare sector, in general, has seen significant movement in the recent past. It’s time to assess the potential of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares to be a part of a portfolio.

The Holdings

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares mimics the constitution of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. Consequently, the fund is entirely focused on biotechnology sub-sector and thus is highly concentrated. This also entails that Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares is prone to volatile movements as it tracks only segments and does not have diversification to counter the movements. However, the fund’s holdings span the entire spectrum of market caps and hence have a mix of big, medium, and small biotechnology companies. Following table shows top 10 holdings of the fund along with their share.

Source: Company Website

The fund is invested in biotech sector which contains companies which mainly deal in biological therapies and devices. As the sector has wide-ranging implications, it is likely to have a high growth rate. However, as conventional investment wisdom states, higher returns are invariably accompanied by higher risk. Passive funds like Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares offer the advantage of presenting a balanced basket and the investors are not required to worry about individual stock picking.

The Performance

An ETF can be evaluated on several bases including the growth of its market price per unit and the growth rate of its Net Asset Value. As of August 31, 2021, the fund’s NAV grew 18.7 percent in the past one year. For five years’ time period, the annualized growth rate stands at 12.49 percent. This relatively new fund was started in 2015, and since then, the annual rate of growth for its NAV stands at -12.96 percent.

Another important metric for assessing the potential of an ETF is to look at the growth pattern for its Market Value. In the past one year, the market price per unit of this ETF grew 18.7 percent, while in the five years, the annual growth stood at 12.41 percent.

While returns are important considerations, it is equally important to have a look at the expenses ratio of the fund too. The Net Expense Ratio for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares stands at 0.95 percent, while excluding Acquired Fund Fees and expenses. The expense ratio is important as it impacts the total return accruing to the investors. Higher expense ratio may eat into the return and hence is an important factor to consider.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares also carries out distributions for the investors. A fund may carry out different types of distributions such as income dividend distribution, short-term capital gain distribution, and long-term capital gain distribution. The most recent dividend distribution by the fund was carried out in 2019 for $0.00531. This may be a matter of concern for prospective investors as most of the funds have established track record of distribution payments.

The Risk Factors

The fund is designed to provide three times leveraged return vis a vis its benchmark on a daily basis. However, the investors should note that the fund is not expected to provide such amplified returns in cumulative for periods greater than a day. The fund is prone to high volatility as it holds all its stake in one sub-segment only. The fund’s risk profile is also underscored by the fact that it is a highly leveraged fund as it aims to amplify the performance of the benchmark. The fund is mainly targeted towards investors who have specialized knowledge of biotech sector. They should also have high-risk appetite to accommodate for the leveraged nature of the fund.

While the fund itself is passive as it mimics the benchmark, the investor should be active in their fund management strategy as they may be required to make quick decisions to retain balance in their overall portfolios.

Biotech sector has witnessed strong growth and the fund provides an interesting way to participate in the rally. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares is especially suitable for investors with long-term interest in the sector. The fund may be added to any portfolio with other sector-focused investments. In this way, the investor may achieve diversification at their own end to compensate for the focused approach of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares.

Investment Thesis

Passive funds are an attractive way to invest in specialized funds. These funds allow the investors to engage in a particular sector even when they do not have any specialized knowledge of the area. This is primarily because the investors are not required to carry out any stock selection and merely have to replicate the index in an appropriate manner.

Since passive funds generally do not have high churn rate, their expenses are on the lower side. Active funds tend to have higher expenses. With lower expenses, the funds are in a better position to provide higher returns to their investors.

As noted above, Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares ETF presents an attractive way to engage in biotechnology sector which is expected to have bright prospects ahead. The fund has a high-risk profile due to several reasons such as a narrow sectoral focus and high leverage. However, these factors may also be responsible for the higher returns. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares ETF is thus recommended to investors with specialized knowledge of the sector.