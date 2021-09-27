MACRO PHOTO/iStock via Getty Images

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) hosted an upbeat investor day event, where it unsurprisingly reiterated its medium-term targets on the back of a stronger than expected recovery across its key end markets. With the company already well ahead of the planned three-year trajectory and positioned to benefit from secular tailwinds such as 5G and Electrification, as well as a greater emphasis on software/services, the earnings growth outlook appears bright. While the company has exceeded expectations, the shares have likely accounted for much of the positives at the current c. 22x EV/EBITDA multiple, keeping me on hold.

Moving Ahead of Medium-Term Targets on Continued Operating Momentum

As things stand, National Instruments is guiding toward 12-13% revenue growth this year, implying full-year revenue of $1,445-1,458 million on the back of solid backlog momentum and an implied sub-5-week lead time (well below the 8-10 week pre-COVID-19 peer average). Additionally, the company is continuing to target a c. 75% gross margin and an 18-19% operating margin range in fiscal 2021. This is despite SG&A spend as a % of revenue tracking ahead of expectations at c. 36% (vs. c. 39% in fiscal 2020), while R&D spend as % of revenue is in line with last year at 20-21%.

Meanwhile, the fiscal 2023 target model also remains unchanged – the company is still targeting a c. 9% top-line CAGR, despite fiscal 2021 numbers tracking ahead of the plan. Gross margins are also set to remain flat at c. 75%, while the company is pushing for a modest increase in the operating margin to c. 20% over the medium term. I see potential upside to these numbers in the upcoming quarters, however, especially with operating margins on the rise and the company actively looking to optimize both R&D spend to 19-20%, with SG&A at 35-36% of revenue already two years ahead of the medium-term target model.

Secular Growth Opportunities Led by Semiconductors

Encouragingly, National Instruments is well-positioned to benefit from secular high-growth trends across its business units, including in 5G and electrification. In line with management’s focus on growth opportunities where technology inflections are creating new test requirements, the company estimates it holds a c. 16% market share of its SAM (“serviceable addressable market”). This is set to expand further, with the company targeting c. 20% of its SAM going forward, implying a c. $3 billion market in fiscal 2023. By business unit, the fiscal 2020-2023 revenue CAGR target stands at 10-15% in Semiconductor & Electronics, 10-12% in Transportation, and 6-9% in Aerospace, Defense & Government, which represent an impressive 3.0-4.5% growth over the market (at the midpoint) in each unit.

The key to achieving its medium targets lies in the semiconductor business, which is guided to increase to 27% of the total revenue mix by fiscal 2023 (from c. 25% prior) on the back of the 5G, WiFi7, and UWB (“Ultra-wideband”) megatrends. In aggregate, opportunities across these trends are set to drive a $600+ million SAM within semiconductors over the medium term. This could prove conservative, however, considering less than 5% of total network capacity uses millimeter-wave wireless infrastructure today – with the company anticipating growth to 20+% over the next five years, the growth runway is extensive. And backed by its OTA (“over-the-air”) measurement and validation technology, the company is especially well-positioned to capture this opportunity. The current targets also do not embed benefits from continuous wireless innovation, including new frequency bands and adjacent 5G applications, both of which could drive further upside to estimates.

Software as a Key Competitive Advantage

Another key longer-term growth driver could be its OptimalPlus software, which provides insights into performance throughout the product lifecycle. By lowering customers’ cost of assuring product quality through its extensive product data analytics capabilities, the offering could prove to be a competitive advantage relative to peers. In addition, SystemLink (a solution developed in-house to analyze test and measurement data and improve operational efficiency) could also support incremental growth by enabling remote management of test systems and data at scale. Successful execution in these software segments (in addition to its core capabilities in test automation software) will be key - National Instruments currently targets a modest c. 10% pts increase in software contribution to 30% of fiscal 2025 revenue (up from c. 20% in fiscal 2020). And with software gross margins well above the corporate average, growth here will be accretive to earnings as well.

The transportation business will likely be a key beneficiary of the software focus – per management, the transition to electric vehicles and autonomous driving will require software-centric approaches like “hardware in the loop” testing, which plays into its existing capabilities. Thus far, I would also note the encouraging progress, with recent customer wins, including the creation of a digital twin of its low-voltage system in EVs with BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and the validation of automatic parking systems through data collection and simulation tools with Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEF).

Final Take

At first glance, the investor day may have seemed like a non-event, considering the medium-term targets for both revenue and margins were unchanged, and management did not provide any additional visibility into the target model. Nonetheless, the fact that the company is already tracking ahead of plan in fiscal 2021 and is well-positioned to capitalize on a range of secular tailwinds could entail upside to the current targets ahead. While the National Instruments transformation is on track, I remain on the sidelines considering the rich c. 22x EV/EBITDA valuation, which has likely accounted for much of the positives at this juncture.