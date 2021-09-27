Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: September 28-October 11, 2021

SweetBabeeJay/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This article was co-produced with James Marino Sr. of Portfolio Insight.

This article series provides a summary of upcoming ex-dividend dates of stocks in Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing dividend growth stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more.

The ex-dividend date of stocks is usually set one business day before the record date, the cut-off date for determining which shareholders will receive the next dividend payment. If you buy a stock on its ex-dividend date or after, you will not receive the next dividend payment. Instead, the seller will receive the next dividend. If you buy the stock before the ex-dividend date, you will receive the dividend.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

The following table presents a summary of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed, and 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period (on a trailing 12-month basis). Note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (24.Sep) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Ex-Div Date: 09/28 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 09/27) FirstService Corporation (FSV) 6 $191.02 0.38% 10.6% 0.183 10/07 Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 11 $41.50 6.07% 2.7% 0.21 10/15 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 13 $101.82 4.91% 3.3% 1.25 10/14 Stantec Inc. (STN) 6 $49.04 1.09% 8.9% 0.165 10/15 TFI International Inc. (TFII) 6 $106.56 0.86% 11.6% 0.23 10/15 TC Energy Corporation (TRP) 6 $49.67 5.65% 10.1% 0.87 10/29 Ex-Div Date: 09/29 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 09/28) Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) 6 $15.53 8.50% 5.3% 0.33 10/15 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 11 $195.39 2.29% 6.8% 1.12 10/15 BancFirst Corporation (BANF) 28 $59.69 2.41% 13.6% 0.36 10/15 Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) 41 $31.66 3.54% 14.9% 0.28 10/15 CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) 11 $147.06 3.45% 19.8% 1.27 10/15 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 12 $149.75 2.22% 3.5% 0.83 10/18 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) 7 $21.12 5.02% 9.3% 0.265 10/15 Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) 5 $125.05 0.58% 5.8% 0.18 10/14 Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) 11 $207.89 0.38% 16.5% 0.2 11/01 Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) 10 $32.44 3.45% 5.2% 0.28 10/15 Danaher Corporation (DHR) 7 $324.50 0.26% 5.8% 0.21 10/29 Amdocs Limited (DOX) 9 $76.84 1.87% 13.5% 0.36 10/29 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) 10 $170.13 2.12% 5.7% 0.9 10/15 Edison International (EIX) 18 $57.57 4.60% 7.0% 0.663 10/31 The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 14 $75.40 0.28% 5.7% 0.053 10/31 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) 27 $327.52 2.55% 6.5% 2.09 10/15 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 11 $41.51 2.89% 15.8% 0.3 10/15 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) 9 $53.15 2.03% 10.4% 0.27 10/18 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) 6 $30.95 6.36% 2.7% 55 12/02 Humana Inc. (HUM) 10 $398.91 0.70% 18.0% 0.7 10/29 Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) 7 $21.65 1.48% 56.9% 0.08 10/29 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 58 $215.94 2.26% 15.7% 1.22 10/14 ORIX Corporation (IX) 5 $96.08 4.09% -0.1% 39 12/09 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) 9 $21.55 4.08% 11.1% 0.22 10/07 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) 26 $133.15 1.53% 10.1% 0.51 10/15 Lennox International Inc. (LII) 12 $308.63 1.19% 16.4% 0.92 10/15 Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) 8 $60.36 2.32% 13.1% 0.35 10/14 MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) 5 $40.80 5.10% 49.8% 0.52 10/15 National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) 51 $51.80 3.51% 2.4% 0.455 10/15 National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) 17 $69.42 3.00% 4.8% 0.52 11/01 Nucor Corporation (NUE) 48 $100.92 1.61% 1.6% 0.405 11/10 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) 8 $58.30 1.65% 11.0% 0.24 10/15 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 11 $73.25 4.97% 5.5% 0.304 10/15 Sony Corporation (SNE) 6 $117.61 0.46% 9.8% 30 12/01 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 8 $40.12 3.61% 0.9% 0.121 10/15 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) 11 $59.84 1.74% 13.0% 0.26 10/15 STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) 7 $33.72 4.57% 5.9% 0.385 10/15 Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) 5 $190.80 1.74% 4.5% 0.83 10/15 Stryker Corporation (SYK) 28 $276.64 0.91% 10.7% 0.63 10/29 TowneBank (TOWN) 10 $30.03 2.66% 8.6% 0.2 10/12 U.S. Bancorp (USB) 11 $59.79 3.08% 10.5% 0.46 10/15 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) 5 $233.83 1.37% 1.6% 0.8 10/15 W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 24 $74.77 5.63% 1.6% 1.052 10/15 The York Water Company (YORW) 24 $44.45 1.69% 3.8% 0.188 10/15 Ex-Div Date: 09/30 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 09/29) Acme United Corporation (ACU) 17 $33.51 1.55% 5.1% 0.13 10/22 The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) 24 $30.16 2.32% 3.0% 0.175 10/22 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) 39 $259.56 2.31% 11.2% 1.5 11/08 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 15 $60.23 3.25% 0.0% 0.49 11/01 Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) 26 $51.19 3.84% 3.9% 0.491 10/15 CubeSmart (CUBE) 12 $50.15 2.71% 11.3% 0.34 10/15 Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) 7 $77.01 1.45% 4.0% 0.28 10/15 Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) 12 $15.02 3.73% 7.9% 0.14 10/15 Realty Income Corporation (O) 27 $66.46 4.26% 3.8% 0.236 10/15 Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) 17 $143.13 0.92% -0.7% 0.33 10/15 Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) 20 $100.23 1.20% 9.9% 0.3 10/15 Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) 9 $93.13 1.12% 14.6% 0.26 10/15 Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) 18 $124.81 1.47% 7.2% 0.46 10/15 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) 7 $77.05 1.04% 42.9% 0.2 10/08 State Street Corporation (STT) 11 $85.74 2.66% 13.8% 0.57 10/12 Sysco Corporation (SYY) 51 $80.48 2.34% 7.9% 0.47 10/22 Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) 11 $64.02 2.12% 11.3% 0.34 10/15 Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) 11 $52.17 3.99% 8.1% 0.52 10/08 Ex-Div Date: 10/01 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 09/30) AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) 18 $45.07 3.73% 4.5% 0.42 10/15 Globe Life Inc. (GL) 16 $88.76 0.89% 6.7% 0.198 11/01 Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) 9 $29.95 4.34% 6.2% 0.325 10/11 Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 11 $88.62 2.93% 7.3% 0.65 10/25 Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) 8 $33.65 0.83% 4.4% 0.07 10/18 Ex-Div Date: 10/04 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 10/01) Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) 10 $172.40 0.45% 5.0% 0.194 10/27 Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) 12 $20.10 3.38% 2.9% 0.17 10/29 The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 6 $61.81 4.73% 0.6% 0.9 10/27 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 11 $56.73 2.61% 10.3% 0.37 10/27 Dollar General Corporation (DG) 7 $217.71 0.77% 9.8% 0.42 10/19 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) 11 $153.09 1.62% 8.4% 0.62 10/20 Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 31 $180.96 2.29% 7.2% 1.035 10/20 Ex-Div Date: 10/05 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 10/04) Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) 14 $56.24 1.78% 12.9% 0.25 10/27 CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) 8 $19.77 3.64% 13.4% 0.18 10/21 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 11 $163.04 2.45% 15.4% 1 10/31 Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) 7 $21.78 2.94% 27.3% 0.16 10/20 Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) 28 $466.00 0.48% 14.4% 0.563 10/20 The Toro Company (TTC) 18 $98.40 1.07% 12.5% 0.263 10/21 Ex-Div Date: 10/06 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 10/05) ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) 54 $44.81 1.70% 13.9% 0.19 11/01 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) 8 $108.82 0.92% 19.5% 0.25 10/28 Ex-Div Date: 10/07 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 10/06) Brady Corporation (BRC) 36 $50.88 1.77% 1.7% 0.225 10/29 Culp, Inc. (CULP) 9 $12.55 3.51% 9.8% 0.11 10/18 The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) 25 $20.58 3.89% 7.1% 0.2 10/18 General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 30 $197.42 2.41% 9.1% 1.19 11/12 Gentex Corporation (GNTX) 11 $33.20 1.45% 7.2% 0.12 10/21 Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) 11 $17.49 3.43% 19.6% 0.15 10/22 Intuit Inc. (INTU) 10 $577.92 0.47% 14.9% 0.68 10/18 Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) 12 $68.53 2.45% 12.8% 0.42 11/01 Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 10 $358.16 0.49% 19.1% 0.44 11/09 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) 12 $159.46 1.34% 8.5% 0.535 11/15 NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) 8 $93.64 2.14% 21.7% 0.5 10/27 AT&T Inc. (T) 37 $27.13 7.67% 1.8% 0.52 11/01 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 6 $65.77 3.83% 9.1% 0.79 10/31 UDR, Inc. (UDR) 12 $53.55 2.71% 5.1% 0.363 11/01 Universal Corporation (UVV) 50 $47.59 6.56% 8.0% 0.78 11/01 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 17 $54.37 4.71% 2.2% 0.64 11/01 Ex-Div Date: 10/08 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 10/07) Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 12 $89.94 1.42% 11.6% 0.32 10/26

High-Quality Candidates

DVK Quality Snapshots provide an elegant and effective way to assess the quality of dividend growth stocks. The system employs five quality indicators and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator, for a maximum quality score of 25 points.

We assigned quality scores to all Dividend Radar stocks with upcoming ex-dates and screened those with quality scores above 23, producing a shortlist of the highest-quality candidates.

Below, we present the quality scores, an assessment of fair value (whether Above, At, or Below fair value), and two measures of each stock's recent performance (1-year and 3-year trailing total returns [TTR]). Key metrics from the previous table are repeated here for convenience:

Dividend Radar views fair value as a range. BMY and CMCSA are discounted and trading below the fair value range, while the other stocks are trading at premium valuations above fair value.

For TTR, Dividend Radar provides 1-year and 3-year totals, adding the returns due to stock price appreciation (or depreciation) and dividend payments over each time frame. In the summary table, we highlight 3-year TTRs of 10% or higher in orange, and each 1-year TRRs that exceeds the 3-year TTR, in green (indicating stronger recent performance).

All but two of this week's stocks have 3-year TTRs of at least 10%. The exceptions are BMY and GD. As for stronger recent performances, only APD does not have a 1-year TTR that exceeds its 3-year TTR.

We also color-code the Yield and 5-yr DGR columns, preferring dividend yields above 2.5% and 5-year dividend growth rates of 10% or higher.

Once again, the only stocks that do not have double-digit percentage DGRs are BMY and GD. The way Portfolio Insight calculates the trailing 12-month 5-yr DGR currently produces 0.0% for BMY. On a year-end calendar basis, BMY's 5-year DGR is 8.98%.

BMY and CSCO are the only stocks with forward yields topping 2.5%. MA and SYK have very low forward yields!

An Interesting Candidate

Ideally, we'd like to see green cells in each of the Fair Value, 1-yr TTR, Yield, and 5-yr DGR columns. That rarely happens, though, so we look for a candidate that offers the best metrics overall, at least based on our current investment objectives.

We haven't looked at Dividend Contender Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) yet, so let's consider it this week.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, CMCSA is a global media and technology company. The company operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. CMCSA delivers broadband, wireless, and video connectivity; creates, distributes, and streams entertainment, sports, and news; and operates theme parks and resorts.

CMCSA is rated Excellent (quality score 23-24):

The stock yields only 1.78% at $56.24 per share and has a strong 5-year DGR of 12.9%.

Over the past 10 years, CMCSA has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an ETF designed to track the 500 companies in the S&P 500 index:

CMCSA delivered total returns of 507% versus SPY's 358%, a margin of 1.42-to-1.

If we extend the time frame of comparison to the past 20 years, CMCSA actually underperformed the SPY, with total returns of 518% versus SPY's 536%, a margin of 0.97-to-1.

Here is a chart showing CMCSA's dividend growth history through the end of 2020:

CMCSA's dividend growth appears to be erratic, but that's because the above chart is based on calendar year totals. CMCSA's dividend increase streak is based on Declaration Date, which, when charted, shows that CMCSA has a dividend increase streak of 14 years.

CMCSA's earnings growth is a bit erratic, too:

So I'm including another chart showing CMCSA's revenue growth, which looks much more consistent:

CMCSA's earnings and revenue took a hit in FY 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic, earnings and revenue estimates for FY 2021 and FY 2020 look promising.

CMCSA's payout ratio of 34% is "low for most companies", according to Simply Safe Dividends:

This means CMCSA has plenty of room to continue generous dividend increases in the future.

Let's now look at CMCSA's valuation. A quick way to estimate fair value is to divide the annualized dividend ($1.00) by the stock's 5-year average yield (1.89%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $53 based on CMCSA's dividend yield history.

For reference, Morningstar's FV is $60, CFRA's FV is $63, and Finbox.com's FV is $69.

My own fair value estimate of CMCSA is $62.

The average of the five fair value estimates is $61. Given the stock's current share price of $56.24, it would appear that CMCSA is trading at a discount of about 8%.

Here are the most recent Seeking Alpha articles covering CMCSA, all Bullish:

Conclusion: CMCSA is a high-quality dividend growth stock trading at a discounted valuation. For stocks rated Excellent, I'm willing to pay a premium of up to 5% above my fair value estimate. That puts my buy-below price for CMCSA at $65. For conservative investors, a buy below $55 would be more appropriate.

Please note that we're not recommending CMCSA or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.