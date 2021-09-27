Edwin Tan/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: While further earnings growth could be ahead, I judge Hilton Worldwide Holdings to be significantly overvalued at this time.

In a previous article written back in January, I made the argument that in spite of the previous run-up in the stock as a result of vaccine optimism - there could well be further upside for Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) going forward - owing to a rebound in travel demand as well as the fact that the company had managed its cash position quite well throughout the pandemic.

The stock is up by over 26% since the start of the year, which is higher than that of competitors Marriott International (MAR) and Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H).

Source: investing.com

Given the seasonal nature of travel demand as well as the fact that the stock has seen strong appreciation this year, it would not be unsurprising if we saw a pullback heading into the winter months.

With that being said, the purpose of this article is to examine earnings from a longer-term perspective, and determine if the stock has significant upside from here over the next five years.

Target Price Projection

Here are the historical reported earnings (diluted) per share for Hilton Worldwide Holdings from 2016 to 2019 (with 2016 earnings adjusted to reflect the impact of the reverse stock split at the time).

Year 2016 2017 2018 2019 Diluted earnings per share 1.06 3.85 2.50 3.04

Source: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Q4 and Full Year Results 2017 - 2019

From this, we can see that Hilton Worldwide Holdings grew earnings by 105% from 2016 to 2019 on a continuously compounded basis, or 35% per year over three years.

On the basis that hotel booking demand is yet to peak post-pandemic, I am going to assume that earnings will grow by a minimum of 20% per year to a maximum of 35% per year over the next five years, with earnings projected to rebound to the 2016 level of $1.06 by the end of this year.

In addition, I also make the following assumptions:

Terminal P/E Ratio

Given that the stock was trading at $110 by the end of 2019 and given a diluted EPS of $3.04, a terminal P/E ratio of 36.18x is calculated (110/3.04 = 36.18).

Discount Rate

The discount rate is assumed to be 7%, as a proxy for the assumed long-term rate of return on the S&P 500.

Target Price Calculation

The target price is calculated as the product of the terminal P/E ratio and the present value of diluted EPS in year 5.

The target price based on each scenario is calculated.

At a 20% growth in earnings per year, a target price of $56.71 is yielded:

Source: Author's Calculations

At a 35% growth in earnings per year, a target price of $90.83 is yielded:

Source: Author's Calculations

The P/E ratio for Hilton Worldwide Holdings has been trading at an exceptionally high level given that price has still been rising as the company has been loss-making throughout 2020. Therefore, it is reasonable to expect that investor enthusiasm will die down over the next five years as earnings growth takes priority. On this basis, the 2019 P/E ratio of 36.18x was chosen.

Even with a particularly high earnings growth range of 20% to 35% per year, the calculated target price range of $56-90 is still significantly below the current price of $135.

It is quite likely that the stock is significantly overvalued at this time.

Looking Forward

Moreover, it is not necessarily a given that Hilton Worldwide Holdings will be able to achieve such earnings growth, even if travel demand is picking up.

For one, the delta variant has dented confidence in travel yet again - which could mean that we see quarterly earnings performance for the summer months come in lower than anticipated.

Additionally, a Bloomberg survey has indicated that 84% of companies plan to spend less on travel post-pandemic. While business travel certainly has scope to rebound further and not all current meetings will stay virtual - the likelihood that levels will rebound to those seen pre-pandemic is diminishing.

This will invariably have a knock-on effect on travel demand more generally. With business passengers no longer subsidising cheaper tickets for leisure travellers - the cost of air transport will go up - which in turn could mean lower hotel booking demand overall.

What is also interesting is that occupancy for certain properties have rebounded quite quickly from 2019 levels, others remain significantly lower.

For instance, we can see that there is higher occupancy for residential-style offerings such as Homewood Suites by Hilton, while brands such as the Waldorf Astoria and DoubleTree that rely on business travellers for a substantial proportion of their bookings still remain low.

2019 Occupancy

Source: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Second Quarter Results 2019

2021 Occupancy

Source: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Second Quarter Results 2021

From this, it looks evident that leisure travel seems to have been the first to see rebounding demand - ahead of business travel. However, it is the latter that ultimately allows luxury hotel businesses to thrive. Should demand not rebound to pre-pandemic levels, then I would deem it unlikely that prior growth rates of 20-35% in earnings per year would be achievable.

Conclusion

My last article may have been overly optimistic on the prospects of further upside for Hilton Worldwide Holdings. While travel demand is certainly set to rebound further, the stock seems far too high relative to its projected valuation on an earnings basis.

I estimate that even with a 20% earnings growth rate per year - fair value is still substantially below the current price. Therefore, I do not take a bullish view on Hilton Worldwide Holdings at this time.