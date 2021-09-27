zorazhuang/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

China as well as Chinese companies are continuing to dominate the news in the finance and investing world. In the last few months, headlines were about the "war" the Chinese government fought against big technology companies - including Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Alibaba (BABA) - which led to new regulations and in some cases huge fines. And especially in the last few weeks, it was Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) that dominated the news: Fear, that Evergrande might collapse under its massive debt burden sent shockwaves through the financial system (and thirteen years after the Lehmann collapse, the name was mentioned quite a lot in that context).

The sentiment is still extremely bearish, and many consider Chinese companies completely un-investable, but in my opinion, we should take a closer look at some of the businesses. A few weeks ago, I started by analyzing Pinduoduo (PDD), which has an impressive growth story, but is making me a bit uneasy when thinking about an investment. In this article, we are looking at Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), one of the better-known companies, which has a similar business model as Google. And like Alibaba or Tencent are trading at rather low multiples compared to Amazon (AMZN) and Facebook (FB), Baidu is also trading at low multiples compared to Alphabet (GOOG).

Company Description

Baidu, Inc. is a Chinese technology company specializing on internet-related services and artificial intelligence and was incorporated in January 2000. Baidu is probably best known for its search engine, which is - according to Alexa Internet rankings - the fourth largest website in the world. Behind Google, Baidu is the second largest search engine in the world and like its competitor Google - or Alphabet - in the United States, Baidu is not just offering a search engine, but many related services.

This is including the Baidu App, Baidu Wiki (a leading wiki in China), Baidu Knows (an online community where users can pose questions to other users), Baidu Health (its goal is to provide doctors and hospitals more efficient online presence), Baidu Maps (a voice-enabled mobile app providing users with travel-related services), Haokan (offers a wide variety of user generated and professionally produced short videos) or Quanmin (is a flash video app for users to create and share short videos)

Additionally, Baidu has a 56% stake in iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) - an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China with 101.7 million total subscribing members (as of December 31, 2020).

Results

When looking at the fiscal 2020 results, the company generated RMB 107,074 million in revenue and compared to fiscal 2019 (in which the company generated RMB 107,413 million in revenue) this is a decline of 0.3% YoY. But while revenue rather stagnated, operating income more than doubled from RMB 6,307 million to RMB 14,340 million - an increase of 127%. And diluted earnings per share increased from RMB 5.60 in fiscal 2019 to RMB 64.98 in fiscal 2020 (in fiscal 2019, EPS was extraordinarily low).

(Source: Baidu Annual Report 2020)

When looking at the two different segments, "Baidu Core" generated RMB 78,684 million in revenue. And the biggest part of the revenue within this segment stemmed from "online marketing services", which generated RMB 66,283 million in revenue. Revenue from "cloud services" was RMB 9,173 million and revenue from "others" was RMB 3,228 million.

The second segment - iQIYI - generated RMB 29,707 million in revenue in fiscal 2020. The biggest part of revenue stemmed from "membership services" (RMB 16,491 million), RMB 6,822 million stemmed from online advertising services and content distribution generated RMB 2,660 million in revenue. And while membership revenue increased 14% YoY, online advertising revenue declined 18% YoY.

When looking at the second quarter of fiscal 2021, total revenue increased from RMB 28,134 million in Q2/20 to RMB 31,350 million in Q2/21 - this is an increase of 11.4% year-over-year. Operating income also increased from RMB 2,789 million in Q2/20 to RMB 3,463 million in Q2/21 - this is an increase of 24.2% year-over-year. But when looking at the bottom line, the company had to report a diluted loss per share of RMB 1.70 - and as we will see in the following section, earnings per share for Baidu fluctuated quite heavily in the past few years.

The Bigger Picture

When looking not only at the last quarter or last fiscal year, but at the last decade, we see strong and solid revenue growth. In the years since 2011, Baidu could grow its revenue with a CAGR of 24.88%. We must point out, that revenue seemed to stagnate in the recent past - especially in fiscal 2020. But in the last two quarters, Baidu could report solid growth rates again. When looking at free cash flow, the number fluctuated a little bit, but during the last ten years, free cash flow increased with a CAGR of 13.93%.

(Source: Author's work based on numbers from Morningstar)

And between 2011 and 2020 earnings per share could grow with a CAGR of 15.06%, but EPS fluctuated heavily during the last decade. Earnings per share don't have to increase every single year over decades, but I would like to see more stability than Baidu is presenting for its earnings per share during the last decade.

And when looking at Baidu's gross and operating margin during the last decade, we see constantly declining margins, which is also not a good sign. Especially a declining gross margin is not hinting towards a business with pricing power and an economic moat. We must point out, that margins improved again in fiscal 2020 and the trailing twelve months margins are also higher once again.

(Source: Author's work based on numbers from Morningstar)

And when looking at return on invested capital during the last decade, we see a similar picture as for the company's margins. Since 2011 ROIC declined constantly. On the other hand, Baidu reported an average ROIC of 19.76% during the last decade, which is quite impressive. In the last five years, the average ROIC was only around 8%, but similar to margins, we saw an improvement in the last few quarters.

When looking at the quantitative aspects, we must question if Baidu has a competitive advantage and an economic moat around its business. But when looking at the market shares in the search engine market in China, Baidu is clear market leader with a market share of 77% and way ahead of its closest competitor Sogou (market share of 14%). The market shares are also stable in the recent past. And in the mobile search engine market, Baidu has a market share of 94%.

(Source: Statcounter)

Compared to Alphabet, the economic moat is probably not as strong, but Baidu is also profiting from its brand name and is also profiting from a data network effect. Every additional user is adding new data and all the other users are profiting from additional data. This is true for Google Maps as well as Baidu Maps with about 320 million MAUs. Every new user is adding additional data - providing traffic data, information about places of interest or restaurants (by writing reviews). And all the other users are profiting from new and additional information.

Risks

But what should make us a little uneasy is the fact, that Baidu had troubles growing its advertising revenue, which is not a good sign. When looking at the online marketing services revenue (see chart above), revenue declined two years in a row from RMB 72.6 billion in 2018 to RMB 66.3 billion in 2020. And other advertising challengers like Tencent with its platform WeChat or ByteDance's short video app Douyin (known as TikTok in the Western world) pulled users as well as advertisers away from traditional search engines.

Additionally, in 2016, following the death of a university student who purchased unapproved drugs through Baidu's ads, Baidu's revenue growth slowed down due to tighter restrictions - especially on Baidu's healthcare ads. And in the following years, we saw much lower return on invested capital - see section above.

Balance Sheet

One strong asset of Baidu is certainly the balance sheet. On June 30, 2021, the company had short-term debt of RMB 915 million, and long-term loans were RMB 12,784 million and notes payable were RMB 47,915 million. And when comparing total debt of RMB 60.9 billion to the total equity of RMB 234,514 million, we get a D/E ratio of 0.26. Additionally, we can compare the total debt to the annual operating income Baidu can generate. In the last four quarters this was RMB 17,385 million and it would take about 3.5 years to repay the outstanding debt. The D/E ratio as well as the debt-to-operating-income ratio are both acceptable and no reason to worry.

And not only must we not worry, but Baidu also has enough cash on its balance sheet to repay all the outstanding debt with enough cash left to make acquisitions or invest in future growth. Baidu has RMB 42,896 million in cash and cash equivalents and RMB 10,652 million restricted cash. And Baidu also has RMB 126,387 million in short-term investments. When adding up cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments this is more than enough to repay all the outstanding debt and about RMB 109 billion are still available for growth initiatives (or buybacks). Additionally, Baidu has RMB 101,310 million in long-term investments.

We neither must worry about solvency and liquidity and Baidu's balance sheet is strong enough not only to withstand almost any crisis, but Baidu also has the financial power to invest into the future or make huge acquisitions.

Investments Into The Future

But Baidu has not only the financial strength to make acquisitions in the future or invest in future growth. The company already is investing in many future technologies and according to its own description, it is one of the leading AI companies:

Today, Baidu is already a leading AI company with a strong Internet foundation. We are one of the very few companies in the world that offers a full AI stack, encompassing an infrastructure consists of AI chips, deep learning framework, core AI capabilities, such as natural language processing, knowledge graph, speech recognition, computer vision and augmented reality, as well as an open AI platform to facilitate wide application and use. We have put our leading AI capabilities into our products and services, as well as innovative use cases.

The first aspect we can mention is self-driving technology through Apollo. For autonomous driving, Apollo is the market leader in China and Apollo L4 autonomous driving accumulated 7.5 million test miles at the end of the second quarter. Apollo has received 278 autonomous driving permits. And Apollo Go ride hailing expanded into Guangzhou, Guangdong, the fourth city of operating and provided 47,000 trips to the public.

A second important aspect is AI Cloud, which is generating revenue by providing cloud services and solutions to enterprise clients, consumers, and the public sector. This is including revenue from Baidu Drive from membership services. In fiscal 2020, the cloud services revenue reached RMB 9,173 million - 44% year-over-year growth. And in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, AI cloud revenue grew even 71% year-over-year.

While we can't really estimate how much revenue the self-driving technology might generate in the future, AI Cloud is also generating revenue and growing still in the high double-digits.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

When looking at simple valuation metrics, Baidu seems to be extremely cheap. Right now, the stock is trading for 8 times earnings, but as I already mentioned above, earnings per share fluctuated quite heavily during the last decade. As a result, the P/E ratio also fluctuated quite heavily and in the last five years we saw numbers in a range from negative 140 all the way to a P/E ratio of 180. Instead, we can rather look at the price-to-free-cash flow ratio. Free cash flow is showing more stability and the P/FCF might be the better metric. Currently, Baidu is trading for 17 times free cash flow, which seems rather cheap for a company, that should be able to grow its bottom line in the double-digits.

Aside from looking at these simple valuation metrics, we can try to determine an intrinsic value by using a discount cash flow calculation. As always, we must make several assumptions for such a calculation. As basis for our calculation, we can use the free cash flow of the last four quarter, which seems like a realistic number - RMB 15,599 million. This number is slightly above the five-year average and below fiscal 2020 numbers.

To be fairly valued (assuming a 10% discount rate and using 2,782 million outstanding shares), Baidu would have to grow its free cash flow between 5.5% and 6% in the years until perpetuity. This would lead to an intrinsic value between CNY 124 and CNY 140 (resulting in HKD 149 to HKD 168.50). At the time of writing, Baidu was trading for HKD 154.80 and the stock would be fairly valued.

Now we have to argue, if 6% growth is realistic for Baidu. We can start by looking at past growth rates as well as estimates. When looking at the past decade, we see much higher growth rates for Baidu and over the next three years, analysts are expecting earnings per share to grow with a CAGR above 10%. We can also point out, that Seeking Alpha contributors as well as Wall Street Analysts are almost uniformly bullish and are seeing the stock undervalued right now.

Where should growth stem from? First, Baidu's core business will continue to grow, and digital advertising spending is expected to grow with a high pace in the years to come. According to eMarketer (see chart below), we can expect growth rates between 10.8% and 16% in the years to come. According to Statista, we can even expect a CAGR of 14% in the years until 2024. And even if Baidu is facing competition and losing market shares, at least 6% growth for its core business still seems likely when the underlying market is growing with such a huge pace.

(Source: eMarketer)

And while it is difficult to estimate how much revenue self-driving technology and AI will bring in, it could add significantly to the top and bottom line. We can also be optimistic, that iQIYI will contribute not only to revenue in the years to come but can also be profitable again and contribute to free cash flow. And even if iQIYI should not become profitable - free cash flow for Baidu was RMB 24,768 million when just looking at the Baidu Core business (in our calculation we used RMB 15,599 million as basis).

Not only am I quite confident, that Baidu can grow its top line by 6% or more in the years to come. It could also add to the bottom line by using share repurchase programs. And Baidu is already buying back shares. And with the fiscal 2020 free cash flow, Baidu could repurchase almost 7% of its outstanding shares and considering a similar low share price, this by itself could add 7% to the bottom line annually (unlikely scenario, but nevertheless). To be honest, I would consider a growth rate of at least 10% as realistic number in the next decade (followed by 6% growth till perpetuity). This would lead to an intrinsic value of RMB 186.05 (and HKD 224). This is implying, that Baidu is trading about 30% below its intrinsic value.

Conclusion

The Baidu Core business is still growing with a solid pace and is generating a lot of free cash flow for the company (and generated a balance sheet with a lot of cash and cash equivalents). And when considering the expected growth for the digital advertising spending in China, Baidu should profit from the growing market. And AI Cloud and self-driving technology could add significant additional revenue for shareholders, we don't have to pay for (as it seems not to be reflected in the current share price).