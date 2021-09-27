Balancing The Risks

aluxum/E+ via Getty Images

It is strange the way the ignorant and inexperienced so often and so undeservedly succeed when the informed and the experienced fail. – Mark Twain

Introduction

As you may have noticed since my last piece on Seeking Alpha on Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV:BOLSAA) (OTC:BOMXF) 15th April 2021, I took some time off from investing and writing. As a long-term investor, sometimes portfolio management is best done by inaction. I remain bullish on the company despite little movement in the stock. With the dividend they paid, the total return so far is flat. Nothing has changed in the business to negate the thesis, so I reiterate a buy here.

Despite my inaction, the market, at least presented by the S&P 500 (SPY) and the NASDAQ (QQQ) has continued to climb. Last week, the major indices experienced some turbulence, which the media attributed to the China Evergrande Group (OTCPK:EGRNY) (OTCPK:EGRNF) and their looming interest payment – they have a 30-day extension (grace period) – and their $300+ Billion debt overhang.

Data by YCharts

But for many months, close market watchers would have seen that all was not too well beneath the surface. I’ve noticed over the past few months, many sectors, styles, industries, and factors are in a silent bear market. Consider the chart below:

Data by YCharts

Speculative growth companies best captured by ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) peaked in mid-February. The SPAC and New Issue ETF (SPCX) also collapsed in the same month and showed no signs of life since. The biotech sector seen by the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) also faced a precipitous decline, too. Travel and Covid recovery plays like airlines in the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) have declined since mid-March. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) peaked in April and May respectively, falling approximately 50%. At their peak on May 7, lumber prices hit an all-time high of $1,670.50 per thousand board feet and are down -65%. And last, the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) and Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) have gone sideways since early May.

Outside of the major US indices, unless you were an astute trader, or highly concentrated in some select niches like Container Shipping through Danaos Shipping (DAC), Matson, Inc. (MATX) or Uranium through (UXA:COM) or (URA), or perhaps NFTs, it’s been a challenging stock pickers market.

Data by YCharts

As Mark Twain once said, the “ignorant” and “inexperienced” often succeed. Nothing says this better than this Business Insider article and headline:

If you’re losing to a hamster this year, you probably are not alone.

Ever since my article in July 2020, I have erred on the side of caution that a portfolio straddling both value and growth stocks was the best way to manage risk. This worked mostly well until recent months. I also advocated diversifying into international markets, where I saw opportunities because of the differences in speed of economic recovery, the political rulings on nationwide lockdowns, and the subsequent roll-out of vaccines. See my articles on Mexico and Japan opportunities for reference.

Today, I will revisit some of these themes, review a couple of ongoing positions, and briefly share some new positions I’ve initiated.

Portfolio Review

Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V.

Aforementioned, I’m reiterating this as a buy at today’s price of 41.27 Mexican Pesos. The US ticker BOMXF is at $2.14.

Discovery Inc. (DISCA) (DISCK) –

Following the Archegos Capital hedge fund blow-up earlier this year, I wrote an article in late March, indicating the price and value disconnect because of the forced liquidations. While I believe my premise was accurate, the thesis was thwarted in mid-May because the CEO, David Zaslav, announced a merger with Time Warner, a subsidiary of AT&T (T).

The market first responded positively to the news, with Discovery stock trading up close to 20% on the announcement pre-market, which briefly validated my thoughts that the company was undervalued. But within a day, and ever since, the stock has trended down. Because of the merger, debt will saddle the combined company and now they will have to pay it down in coming years in order for the market to price the equity fairly once again.

I’m disappointed with the move management took here, as the company was recovering regarding revenues of advertising spend, and their subscribers for streaming were ahead of expectations. All of these aspects have been ignored by the market now. The one good piece of news was that in the merger process, the three classes of stock – which I’ve expressed concern about here and to management directly – are treated equally despite current pricing differences.

Overall, I’m reiterating a buy again on DISCK at $24.33, as I believe scale matters in the streaming wars, and I believe the merged company, despite having a lot of debt, will use its larger free cash flows and pay down debt. I also think, from a consumer standpoint, a larger content offering by Discovery/Time Warner will be more enticing, and so subscriber news could continue to grow.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) –

In March 2021, I started coverage of LMT with a buy, and soon after, the stock rallied close to 15% and outperformed SPY. The company has since given back most of the gains as the entire Defence sector has pulled back. There hasn’t been any specific reason for a sell-off in an industry that, by default, is non-cyclical and “defensive” in nature.

Data by YCharts

Since my initial coverage, when LMT reported Q2 earnings, they beat on revenues but had a slight miss on EPS. However, as my thesis laid out, their Space division is growing strong, and they raised guidance for the year.

Two further pieces of positive news are the large contract wins, increasing contractual backlog, and an increase in both share buybacks by $5bn (total authorization is now $6bn) and quarterly dividends by 8% to $2.80 this past week. This means the forward yield is 3.2%. I reiterate LMT as a buy here at $349.52.

New Investment Ideas

Let’s discuss some ideas related to some themes that have emerged in recent months:

China –

Outside of the China Evergrande woes, a lot has been said about the new orders and regulations the CCP is operating regarding their goal of Common Prosperity. In short, we have seen:

New rules governing Alibaba’s (BABA) Alipay and Ant Financial.

A restriction on gaming for children on games made by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).

Anti-bribery and Anti-corruption mandates on the use of luxury goods.

An enforcement of Antitrust laws to prevent monopolistic behavior.

A series of donations by large corporations to the CCP goals of Common Prosperity.

The entire Chinese technology sector has been decimated. I’ve even joked about it on Twitter:

Source: Author

With major executives making vocal support of the CCP in unison this weekend, I’m willing to take some risks here. Whether or not the bottom is in, is hard to say, given the technicals on charts showing oversold conditions for weeks, it’s difficult to say the absolute bottom is in for any particular company. However, a “basket” approach – not “casket” – may reap good returns over the long term from here.

So today, I initiate buys on Alibaba, Tencent, Pinduoduo (PDD), JD.com (JD), and Baidu (BIDU). The valuations of them all are at multi-year lows. For even more diversification, I initiate a buy on the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB).

The risk here for any single stock name, is the CCP, either decide to take it over fully, or eliminate profits completely like we saw in the Chinese for-profit education sector in companies like Sunlands Technology Group (STG), TAL Education Group (TAL), New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU), 17 Education & Technology Group (YQ) and Gaotu Techedu (GOTU -5.1%).

Travel/Recovery –

For most of the summer, recovery stocks traded down or sideways at best. With the recent rally in the 10-Year Treasury (IEF) to 1.45% this past week, and with the delta COVID variant now on the decline, I am cautiously optimistic about the economic recovery continuing and travel returning fully in 2022.

Some stocks have already moved quickly on these things. Take for instance Booking.com (BKNG), Live Nation (LYV), and Expedia Group (EXPE) which are back to 52-week highs in short order.

Data by YCharts

While the train may have already left the station for the above companies, one particular stock I follow has yet to move. TripAdvisor (TRIP) is way off its 2021 high now and is yet to return to 2019 levels.

TRIP actually sold off aggressively in the last week by -12% on news they had to change how they market and compensate members in their new travel subscription program. But by the end of the week, the market seems to have digested the information and treated the change as inconsequential. This, to me, is a good sign, as either the market was not even factoring the new business revenue stream or decided it wouldn’t slow growth.

I initiate coverage of TRIP with a buy at $36.62. There is also a leveraged way to play the stock through Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings (LTRPA) which also is a buy from me. My thesis is threefold – That the company will receive record traffic in 2022 as travel returns across the world, ad spending will increase and the membership program will be a bonus to the bottom line as it didn’t exist in 2019.

SPACs –

Coming out of 2020, all into the February 2021 peak, SPACs were traded as an asset class and mostly in unison. It was a bizarre phenomenon that no matter the business sector, or sponsor, SPAC units were going up every day. Until – like always – the bubble burst… and mania turned to panic.

Now astute investors can search amongst the wreckage. There are two direct companies I will discuss and two alternative ways to play the 2021 SPAC carnage.

1) Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (PSTH).

Bill Ackman let many people down with an over-complex SPAC and even more so deal structure. If you’re not following me on Twitter, I covered it a lot over the past few months.

Post the deal fall-out, PSTH is priced at $19.70 and trades at a discount of $0.30 to its $20.00 trust value. I recommend a buy here, as investors can earn 1.45% on redemption in 12 months if Bill Ackman does not find a deal in time. If he finds a deal, there is a chance the stock trades above NAV depending on how decent a valuation he negotiates. Given Universal Music Group (UMG) has shot up +40% following its IPO a week ago, to the benefit of Pershing Square Holdings (PSH.L) (OTCPK:PSHZF), I think the market will give Ackman the benefit of the doubt, that the next deal is also accretive and just take his word for it. The second alternative kicker with PSTH is if the SEC grants Ackman his SPARC (see his letter here), then an investor today will get the “right” and $20.00 cash returned in less than 1 year, for $19.70. So the risk/reward is favorable for investors today.

2) Desktop Metal (DM).

I’ve followed this company since pre-merger when the SPAC, Trine Acquisition Corp (TRNE) announced their merger. As you can see, I was immediately skeptical of the deal valuation:

Source: Author

With DM now at $7.75, I think the stock is a speculative buy for long-term investors. Over the past year, DM has completed a series of acquisitions. Some of these have been small, but they announced a larger merger in August with The ExOne Company (XONE) using both cash and stock, in a deal valued at $575M.

I view the consolidation in the industry as a positive and actually think DM may reach scale to effectively grow margins to their otherwise lofty goals. DM today has $500M cash and a market capitalization of $2bn. The company aims to exit 2021 with an annual revenue run-rate (ARR) of $180M. So EV/Sales forward is 8.33. (Compare this to the pre-deal pitch deck of an ARR $166M and EV of $1.8bn, resulting in a 11.25 EV/Sales). So I like the outlook for the company over the coming years as the industry develops.

3) Cannae Holdings (CNNE)–

An indirect way to play SPACs is through CNNE, which is the holding company for all of Bill Foley’s SPACs. CNNE is a buy for me at today’s price of $31.58, because it trades at a discount to its NAV. As of 31 August 2021: Source: Investor Relations

With NAV at $47.64, CNNE has an upside of 50% from today’s price.

4) FG Financial Group (FGF) –

A similar bet to CNNE, in micro-cap land, is FGF. This holding company and SPAC sponsor has a market capitalization of $25M, so it’s only partial to small investors. Their first two SPACs were FGNA, which became OppFi Inc. (OPFI) and Aldel Financial (ADF), which is looking to merge with a classic car insurer Hagerty. Combining this with their reinsurance platform makes this a very interesting holding company. A lot depends on the execution by management here, but for me, it’s a buy at $5.13 today.

Growth stocks –

Normally, I avoid grouping businesses by academic factors or risk premia. But a few of the companies I track seem to fall out of scope of anything else and move with the ARKK constituents. So capturing some idiosyncratic risk here, I like two companies in particular:

1) C3.ai Inc. (AI) –

By most metrics, the company looks overvalued on anything trailing or 1-year forward metrics. However, the company’s CEO, Thomas Siebel, is a billionaire and veteran in the technology space, having sold his previous company, Siebel Systems to Oracle (ORCL). My bet is C3.ai is acquired at some point. The stock is down -70% from its highs earlier in the year and has a market cap of $5bn. It’s the only current pure play Artificial Intelligence company in public markets today and all metrics are growing. My thinking is, if over the next 12-24 months, fundamentals continue to compound, a large tech company will offer to acquire or merge with them. At $49.48, I initiate a buy for AI here.

2) OppFi –

One of the biggest winners – and competitors to OPFI – this past year has been Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST). Take a look at both stocks:

Data by YCharts

In their simplest form, both companies use Big Data and AI to offer better pricing of loans to consumers and offer credit to those who otherwise would not be captured by regular banks. The difference between the two is their business models and relationships with banks. This contributes to some of the valuation gaps. However, one thing is for sure: UPST is growing fast and they keep raising guidance. This tells me credit demand is strong, and so the tailwind to one company must also be for OPFI, unless management makes a mistake or they are currently losing market share faster than they are even growing. That considered, OPFI at $8.15 is a buy for me.

3) StoneCo (STNE) –

The company had a very strong 2020, with an acceleration in payments and volume because of tailwinds in digitization. The stock, however, sold off in 2021 as the rotation from growth stocks to value stocks begun. Unfortunately, the company had a misstep in Q2 of this year and they are facing headwinds in their credit division. They described it as "short-term" is affecting revenues and earnings, as they have to increase coverage for potential losses. I think at these levels, the market has now priced in the headwinds, and if management fixes the systems over the next 6-12 months, the stock will outperform once again due to industry tailwinds. I initiate a buy rating for STNE at $40.00.

Data by YCharts

Value stocks –

1) Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) –

In the past, I’ve made three bullish calls on Berkshire Hathaway, when the gap between intrinsic value and market price diverged too much. Today, my model shows the same again. BRK.B stock trades at $277 and $BRK.A stock trades at $418,000, and I calculate the company is about 15% undervalued at this point. The stock previously traded with major banks, but now has been forgotten as major banks like (JPM) (WFC) (BAC) rallied this past week.

Data by YCharts

For me, Berkshire Hathaway is a buy here at these prices once again.

2) ViacomCBS (VIAC) –

When I last wrote about Discovery Inc, I mentioned in passing ViacomCBS could be an interesting company for investors to look at. While Discovery management didn’t sell stock during the Archegos euphoria, ViacomCBS did. This de-risked their balance sheet and gave them massive firepower to grow subscribers in 2021 and 2022. This isn’t just my opinion, the CEO reiterated the same message at a conference last week. The market mostly ignored it. Taking the cash into consideration, the company is trading at very cheap multiples of cash flow today and offers lower risk this year than even last.

Data by YCharts

At a stock price of $40, I initiate a buy for VIAC here.

3) Disney (DIS) –

I first initiated coverage of DIS in March 2020 with a buy rating at $119.18, and then switched to Neutral in January 2021 here, after a 50% appreciation to $178.69.

Since then, DIS has traded sideways, as the business catches up with valuation and the world deals with the delta strain of COVID. This past week, DIS stock fell -5% when the CEO, Robert Chapek, spoke at a conference with a slightly pessimistic tone and pulled in expectations on Disney+ subscriber numbers.

While the market focuses on this part of the business, I’m more interested in the original Parks side of the company, which I believe coming out of COVID, similarly to travel stocks, will be at record-beating levels when functioning at full capacity again. I predict record sales in merchandise with new movies coming out, and if cinemas return, Disney/Marvel will dominate the box office. Further, if the whole digital economy and NFT craze are real, I believe there is no company out there with more intellectual property in fun and entertainment than DIS. Between Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel, they could easily earn billions from virtual sales, either directly or through licensing. In 12-24 months from now, I expect the stock to be 20-30% higher, so at today’s price of $176, DIS is a buy for me.

Commodities –

While most commodity investors have been fixated on uranium lately, I think there are interesting plays in traditional energy. But, personally, I don’t want to take on large producer risks.

The entity that interests me is Texas Pacific Land Corp. (TPL). Despite WTI prices reaching 2021 highs this past month, this royalty collector is 20% of its highs reached earlier in the year and now is trading around 30x earnings by my estimates.

Data by YCharts

While I can say nothing remarkable about a royalty company at this valuation, for many years, TPL has been a regular share repurchaser, so if this continues, we could see some very good EPS in 2022 and 2023, if oil prices hold up. So TPL at $1301.52 is a buy for me here.

Conclusion

In summary, with the S&P 500 at all-time highs, some investors may be trailing the market and crypto-trading hamsters. But there are still opportunities for long-term investors as I’ve shared above.

It’s times like these, one should take a step back and see the forest from the trees. As the author Jonathan Swift once said, “Vision is the art of seeing what is invisible to others”.

Good investing to all.