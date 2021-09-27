Eloi_Omella/E+ via Getty Images

SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) has firmly established itself as a dominant force in the solar industry. The company has seen its valuation skyrocket to $15 billion as a result of its success in the booming solar MLPE (module-level power electronics) space. Despite a recent revenue growth slowdown, SolarEdge is still one of the most promising companies in the solar space.

In fact, SolarEdge reported record revenue of $480.1 million in Q2, which was up 45% YOY. While the company's GAAP gross margin decreased QOQ, it still came in at a respectable 32.5%. SolarEdge is managing to grow at a respectable pace even as COVID-19 continues to impact supply chains.

While SolarEdge has remained relatively flat over the past year, the company is still in a great position.

Solar is here to stay

Solar energy is quickly becoming a focal point in the global energy conversation, which is unsurprising given how rapidly solar technology has progressed over the decades. In fact, some of the world's largest countries like the US and China have committed heavily to solar as their major next-generation energy technology.

SolarEdge stands to gain enormously from solar power's continued rise. SolarEdge's strong foothold in the increasingly large solar MLPE industry will allow the company to capitalize on solar's increasing popularity, especially in the residential markets. As more and more solar projects have started to integrate MLPE technologies, demand for SolarEdge's power optimizers should continue to grow at a rapid rate.

Ahead of the curve

SolarEdge has a history of successfully innovating in the fast-paced solar industry. In fact, the company has played a major role in popularizing solar MLPE, especially when it comes to smaller-scale projects. The company's power optimizers have allowed solar panels to become far more efficient and cost-effective to the benefit of the industry as a whole.

SolarEdge is notably starting to make inroads on the energy storage market with its battery storage. Given how rapidly battery technology is improving, SolarEdge's involvement in this space could not have come at a better time. SolarEdge is using its dominance in solar MLPE to transition to a more complete home energy company.

Cheaper battery technology is proving to be an integral component of a broader home energy ecosystem. Batteries are even starting to become a compelling alternative to traditional generators during outages.

Competition is ramping up

Despite SolarEdge's rise over the past few years, the company faces more obstacles than ever before. SolarEdge's success has started to attract far more competition, especially from traditional PV manufacturers looking to vertically integrate inverter solutions. If solar panels come prepacked with inverter solutions, SolarEdge could start to lose ground to traditional solar panel manufacturers.

Enphase (ENPH), which has been SolarEdge's main competitor for years, has also been gaining ground on SolarEdge. Enphase's microinverter solution has actually seen more success than SolarEdge's power optimizers in recent years. While both these technologies have their own specific advantages, Enphase's microinverters are gaining some serious momentum.

Tesla's (TSLA) growing involvement in the solar industry also presents a huge risk to SolarEdge. Tesla could present some real long-term challenges to SolarEdge, especially considering the company's penchant for vertical integration. Moreover, Tesla is on track to manufacturer some of the most cost-effective batteries with its 4680 battery factory, which will only put more pressure on SolarEdge on the energy storage front.

Tesla has huge ambitions when it comes to its energy business. Tesla's specific focus on solar and energy storage could be a huge long-term obstacle for SolarEdge, especially considering how ambitious and well-financed Tesla is.

Conclusion

SolarEdge still appears to be relatively expensive at its current market capitalization of ~$15 billion and forward P/E ratio of ~55. However, the company continues to grow at a fast pace in a booming industry. SolarEdge's dominance in solar MLPE and growing foothold in the home energy space bodes well for the company moving forward.

Enphase currently represents SolarEdge's biggest near-term threat, especially considering how popular the microinverter has become. Even still, the solar MLPE market is large enough to accommodate both SolarEdge's power optimizers and Enphase's microinverters. SolarEdge is still a solid investment despite an increasingly competitive landscape.