Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images News

Earlier this month, VanEck rebalanced its MOAT ETF (BATS:MOAT) to reflect the latest changes to the Morningstar® Wide Moat Focus Index. Of course, the demanding valuations in the general market imply that Morningstar has a harder time finding stocks trading at a significant discount to their fair value.

Morningstar did find some value in the semiconductor industry: chip makers Microchip Technology (MCHP), Lam Research (LRCX) and KLA Corporation (KLAC) were added to the index - and to the MOAT ETF as a result. Campbell Soup's (CPB) inclusion, and the presence of Coca-Cola (KO), PepsiCo (PEP), Brown-Forman (BF.A, BF.B) and McDonald's (MCD) among the Next 10 Potential Constituents* of the sub-portfolio, suggest that the food & beverage sector is not overvalued. Finally, Polaris (PII) stands out among recent inclusions, in that it has 50% upside potential based on Morningstar's estimates of fair value.

Heading the other way are the likes of Adobe (ADBE) and ServiceNow (NOW), on valuation grounds, even though tech in general remains a key component of MOAT. BlackRock (BLK) and Pfizer (PFE), among others, were also removed from the sub-portfolio due to valuation. Finally, Cerner Corp. (CERN) was taken out due to the downgrade of its moat, from wide to narrow.

The bottom line is that through this semi-active management, MOAT continues to deliver solid results, once again outpacing the S&P 500 (SPY) on a YTD basis:

Data by YCharts

Though MOAT would of course suffer in a downturn, the ETF is supposed to outperform the market in such conditions, thanks to its focus on companies with a proven track record. MOAT remains a convenient way to invest in a basket of blue chips whose fundamentals pass the Morningstar quality test.

*some of these stocks are already part of MOAT, in the second sub-portfolio (see methodology below). In the same way, some of the stocks removed in September are still part of the second sub-portfolio.

The MOAT ETF: An Overview

Note: Investors already familiar with the MOAT ETF and Morningstar's methodology may want to skip this part and move directly to the September rebalance section.

The way the MOAT ETF works was well summarized by fellow contributor George Fisher in an earlier article:

[MOAT] owns 40 to 50 stocks with wide moats and that are trading at a discount to fair value, usually in the 15% to 25% discount range. When moat ratings change or the discount to fair value becomes comparatively noncompetitive with others, the position is replaced. Not only do the components change based on moat rating and discount to fair value, but the portfolio is re-balanced to an equal weighting as well. This creates a relatively high annual portfolio turnover of around 25%.

The ETF, managed by VanEck, is based on the Morningstar® Wide Moat Focus Index, which includes only U.S. stocks and, as the name suggests, only companies that possess wide economic moats. But what exactly does Morningstar mean by "economic moat"? As per VanEck:

Economic Moat ratings represent the sustainability of a company's competitive advantage. Wide and narrow moat ratings represent Morningstar's belief that a company may maintain its advantage for at least 20 years and at least 10 years, respectively. An economic moat rating of none indicates that a company has either no advantage or an unsustainable one. Quantitative factors used to identify competitive advantages include returns on invested capital relative to cost of capital, while qualitative factors used to identify competitive advantages include customer switching cost, cost advantages, intangible assets, network effects, and efficient scale.

Chart source: Morningstar

This strategy has enabled MOAT to outperform the S&P 500 since its inception in 2012, as analyzed by contributor The Sunday Investor in his article How MOAT Beats The S&P: A Performance Attribution Analysis. With this in mind, let us now discuss the latest moves as part of the recent September reconstitution.

September Rebalance: The Removed Constituents

The recent reconstitution - affecting the sub-portfolio whose previous rebalancing was in March - saw the removal of eight names:

Source: VanEck

Seven out of these eight stocks were removed on valuation grounds, meaning that Morningstar considered that their discount to fair value (if any) had become smaller than that of the new entrants. Such was the case of two tech stocks, ServiceNow and Adobe. ServiceNow, however, remains part of MOAT as a constituent of the other sub-portfolio - at least until the next reconstitution in December.

In the second half of 2020, MOAT had increased its exposure to defense stocks, with Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC), Raytheon (RTX) and General Dynamics (GD) all being part of the ETF at some point. Back in June, Northrop and Raytheon were trimmed, and, this time, Northrop was removed altogether, and General Dynamics was trimmed. Again, this has nothing to do with the wide moat of these stocks, and all to do with the fact that their price has reached its fair value according to Morningstar.

BlackRock, Pfizer and Yum! Brands (YUM) fall in the same category. By contrast, Cerner Corp. is the only constituent that was removed due to a weakening of its economic moat (the MOAT ETF only includes wide-moat stocks, unlike the international MOTI ETF). The healthcare technology company is considered to have lost part of its competitive edge, though it retains a narrow moat.

September Rebalance: The New Entrants

While 8 stocks were removed, another 8 were added to the sub-portfolio in September:

Source: VanEck

Let's start with the stock that offers the largest discount: Polaris, the compact utility vehicles manufacturer, whose Price/Fair Value of 0.67 suggests 50% upside potential. Though Morningstar doesn't necessarily expect the rerating of the stock to occur rapidly, given the parts shortages affecting the industry, Polaris should reward patient investors:

As evidenced by solid ROICs (at 17%, including goodwill, in 2020), Polaris still has topnotch brand goodwill in its segments, supporting consumer interest and indicating the firm's brand intangible asset is intact. However, with constraints in the supply chain, 2021 could see some volatility in market share gains, depending on the availability of certain products at retail (the motorcycle segment suffered this plight in the second fiscal quarter). We plan to watch market share trends unfold to ensure market share stabilization persists, signaling the firm's competitive edge is intact. Source: Morningstar

While Polaris and auto manufacturers are suffering from parts shortages, one industry stands to benefit: the chip makers. With semiconductors in high demand, these are good times for Microchip Technologies, Lam Research and KLA Corporation, which were all added to this sub-portfolio (Microchip was already part of the other sub-portfolio). Their presence suggests structural strength well beyond the current favorable conditions: Even when the bottlenecks are resolved and prices normalize, the three companies should continue to benefit from their competitive advantage and capitalize on industry tailwinds.

The other inclusions in September were Western Union (WU), offering a comfortable 17% discount to fair value, C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW), Equifax (EFX) and Campbell Soup.

Those Waiting On The Sidelines

As always, VanEck provides a list of stocks that could be included as part of the next reconstitution, should their valuations warrant it at the time. As mentioned earlier, there are several food & beverage names on that list (some of which are already present in the other sub-portfolio) but the discounts they offer are very small, and even non-existent in some cases. This shows the frothy nature of the market: In fact, only the top 5 candidates on the list present a discount to fair value currently, and that discount does not exceed 5%:

Source: VanEck

The Full List

Below is the full list of 50 names currently included in the MOAT ETF. It's worth noting that this list is a helpful source of ideas for investors looking for wide-moat individual stocks trading at reasonable valuations.

Source: VanEck

VanEck doesn't provide the discounts to fair value for all of these names, but the sub-portfolio that was reconstituted in September gives a reasonable idea. Below are the stocks sporting a discount of at least 10%, including Amazon (AMZN) which was still considered 16% undervalued, Alphabet (GOOGL), 10% undervalued, or Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), 13% undervalued.

Source: VanEck

In terms of sector allocation, the breakdown at the end of August was as follows:

Source: VanEck

Takeaway

It goes without saying that, with most constituents offering minimal discounts to fair value, the MOAT ETF as a whole isn't cheap at this point. However, it is fair to say that it is made of solid companies, that have a realistic chance of outperforming the general market in the future, especially in a downturn as speculative stocks (which are not part of the index) come down to earth while quality, moated names show more resilience.